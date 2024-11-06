Canada’s top pro-life group congratulates America on Trump victory

'We thank God for and congratulate President Trump and the American people for this historic win,' said Campaign Life Coalition President Jeff Gunnarson.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — The following is a statement written by Canada’s top pro-life and pro-family group, Campaign Life Coalition, on the results of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, which saw Donald Trump elected.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) congratulates Mr. Trump and the American people for a great victory last night for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

“We thank God for and congratulate President Trump and the American people for this historic win,” said CLC President Jeff Gunnarson.

“Mr. Trump’s first presidency made unprecedented gains for the global pro-life movement that are still being felt today, such as the overturning of Roe through his appointment of pro-life justices to the Supreme Court and his defunding of international abortion organizations and bureaucracies. Along with Vice-President-elect JD Vance, who is strongly pro-life, we look forward to an administration that will make more gains for preborn humans, gains that will trickle up here in the ‘true north’ to help create a culture of life.”

CLC’s communications director, Pete Baklinski, pointed out that a massive shift has taken place regarding the life issue in America with last night’s vote.

“Kamala Harris and the Democrats built their campaign on the strategy that championing the killing of preborn humans would win them votes. Last night, the American people rejected Kamala’s extremism, making it clear that the killing of preborn humans does not define American freedom and autonomy. Last night’s vote opened the door to the future of the West becoming pro-life.”

Gunnarson praised Florida governor Ron DeSantis for his strong leadership in defeating Amendment 4, which would have allowed abortion up to the moment of birth as a state right.

“Canadian politicians who are pro-life need to take a page from Desantis’ playbook when it comes to winning on the life issue. The truth is, when you own the issue, when you are able to articulate and defend it, you win.”

CLC director of political operations Jack Fonseca called on Conservative MPs, and future candidates from every party, to step up and become the fearless leaders on socially conservative issues that so many Canadians want them to be.

“What the U.S. election also showed is that legacy media no longer has total control over the hearts and minds of the voting public. No politician is beholden to them from this day forward. Thanks to new media, citizen journalism and the internet, power is being returned to the people, whom politicians are elected to represent. The time has come for MPs who value life, family, freedom, and democracy to stop fearing the bias and slander campaigns of the legacy media, and start being the leaders that Canada needs to become great again.”

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

