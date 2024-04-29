Canadian doctor could lose his license for advising pregnant woman not to abort her child

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Let me introduce you to Dr. Terence Davids and his “crime.”

Dr. Davids is a physician working in Saskatoon at the Bridge City Mediclinic. He cares about his patients, including his preborn patients in the womb. He is also a believer in our Lord Jesus Christ.

One day last December, a woman came into the clinic to have her pregnancy assessed by Dr. Davids. However, the purpose of her visit was not to check on the health of her child. This visit was to gather size and development details to pass along to another doctor, who would then dismember and destroy her child through an elective abortion.

As a Christian, Dr. Davids was naturally very concerned about the woman’s intentions and the fate of the preborn child she was carrying. He asked her if she believed in the Lord, and he said to her very candidly, “I don’t think you should go through with this… I think you should reconsider.”

What else would you expect him to say? Anyone with a heart and a conscience would do the same! This woman was about to make the mistake of her life – a mistake she will likely come to regret.

But because Dr. Davids spoke out in defence of his preborn patient and out of concern for the woman and her eternal soul, he has been accused of a “crime.” The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) has charged him with “Unprofessional Conduct.”

Dr. Davids must now face a hearing in the coming weeks. If found “guilty” he could lose his license to practice medicine, and the people of Saskatchewan could lose one of their kindest doctors.

But what could this conscientious doctor be “guilty” of? Caring too much? Having a heart? Adhering to his Hippocratic Oath to do no harm – either to the mother or the baby in her womb? Or perhaps, being a Christian?

Is it now illegal to be a Christian doctor in Saskatchewan?

After all, Christians are called on to share their faith with others and warn them about the dangers of violating God’s law. The apostle Paul’s message to everyone he met was that they “should repent, turn to God, and do works befitting repentance.” (Acts 26:20). Are we not commanded by Jesus to “go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature” (Mark 16:15)?

Dr. Davids’ words were perfectly in keeping with his faith, and they demonstrated true compassion and caring. In fact, every medical professional should strive to emulate Dr. Davids’ example.

However, the CPSS is attempting to discriminate against Christian doctors and their values under the guise of a policy enacted in 2015. That policy states: “Physicians must not promote their own moral or religious beliefs when interacting with a patient.”

Though Dr. Davids was indeed sharing his beliefs with his patient, he was clearly not forcing anything on her. It was up to her to take what he said and either reject it or accept it.

The problem is that Dr. Davids’ comments about her preborn child were unsettling to her. Apparently, she felt “uncomfortable and anxious,” which is why she brought forward a complaint, and why the charge was laid.

Frankly, this mother should feel uncomfortable and anxious about killing her preborn child! She should feel disturbed about having to face God over the matter one day. It is not what the doctor said that caused her anxiety, it is what she was planning to do to her preborn child.

Dr. Davids is not to blame for his patient’s discomfort. It is her own decision to abort her child that was obviously eating at her conscience. And is she now trying to salve it by complaining against the man whose only desire was to save her child?

Now that Dr. Davids has been charged and will soon face a hearing, we need to speak up in defence of this good-hearted, conscientious doctor. We can’t let this brother in Christ face the lions alone!

