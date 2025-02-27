Canadian government proposal could wipe out thousands of Christian churches, charities

Canada's federal government recently received a committee proposal to strip churches and Christian organizations of their charitable status. If adopted, it would target the very foundation of our faith communities and absolutely obliterate them.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — The federal government recently received a committee proposal to strip churches and Christian organizations of their charitable status, a move which, if adopted, would target the very foundation of our country’s faith communities and absolutely obliterate them.

It must be stated clearly that this isn’t just some banal proposal – it’s a direct assault on religious freedom and the values that have built this nation, founded, as our Charter states, on principles that “recognize the supremacy of God.”

In short, if this proposal were to be adopted, the impact would simply be catastrophic: churches would close as the CRA would seize their assets; food banks run by churches – gone; shelters, addiction recovery programs, and youth ministries – shut down; Christian voices in the public square – silenced. This is more than an issue of taxation – it’s an attack on our Canadian way of life. If we don’t oppose this now, the consequences will be irreversible.

What exactly is this proposal, and how did it become a federal recommendation?

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

