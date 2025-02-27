Canadian government proposal could wipe out thousands of Christian churches, charities

(Campaign Life Coalition) — The federal government recently received a committee proposal to strip churches and Christian organizations of their charitable status, a move which, if adopted, would target the very foundation of our country’s faith communities and absolutely obliterate them.
It must be stated clearly that this isn’t just some banal proposal – it’s a direct assault on religious freedom and the values that have built this nation, founded, as our Charter states, on principles that “recognize the supremacy of God.”
READ: Chrystia Freeland says Canada, allies need to build ‘New World Order’ to combat Trump
In short, if this proposal were to be adopted, the impact would simply be catastrophic: churches would close as the CRA would seize their assets; food banks run by churches – gone; shelters, addiction recovery programs, and youth ministries – shut down; Christian voices in the public square – silenced. This is more than an issue of taxation – it’s an attack on our Canadian way of life. If we don’t oppose this now, the consequences will be irreversible.
What exactly is this proposal, and how did it become a federal recommendation?
Read the rest at Western Standard here or by clicking on the image below.
Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.