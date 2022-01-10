Canadian pastors set to condemn ‘conversion therapy’ ban, defend Biblical teaching on sexuality

The emphasis of 'Biblical Sexuality Sermon Sunday' is to faithfully proclaim the biblical view of marriage, family, and sexual morality in this time of great confusion and error, and in light of Bill C-4.

Defend therapist from Southern Poverty Law Center attack: LifeFunder.com

(Campaign Life Coalition) – With the passage of Bill C-4 (the “conversion therapy” ban), there is a great deal of concern among Canadian churches. Has the Trudeau government put a law on the books that effectively criminalizes Christianity? According to some prominent clergy in this country, the answer is, shockingly, yes!

In a letter published by Liberty Coalition Canada, a group of Evangelical pastors comments:

“This bill’s wording is sufficiently broad to allow for the criminal prosecution of Christians who would speak biblical truth into the lives of those in bondage to sexual sins like homosexuality and transgenderism… [E]ven a mother or father who offers their children freedom from sexual sin through repentance and faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ (1 Cor. 6:9-11) could be threatened with five years in jail.”

The letter continues with a rebuke of Members of Parliament (MPs), who unanimously rushed Bill C-4 through the House of Commons last month without any debate or public input:

“Our King and Head is greatly displeased with our MPs for their sinful disregard for the spiritual and eternal well-being of Canadians. But it is important to note that they have also committed high blasphemy by referring to biblical teaching as ‘myths’ in this legislation. We all must therefore tremble to consider what terrifying judgments will be visited upon our nation for this bold gesture of hatred towards the most high God.”

According to Bill C-4, which wemt into force on January 8th, the Bible’s teaching on sexuality and gender is defined as a “myth” under Canadian Law. The promotion and sharing of this biblical teaching will be a jailable offence that officially “causes harm to society.”

Campaign Life Coalition has been warning about the insidious danger of Bill C-4 (formerly Bills C-6, C-8, and S-202) for two years through our “Stop the Ban” campaign.

The LGBT lobby, in bed with the mainstream media and Trudeau Liberals, has mounted a direct attack on the very foundation of the pro-family movement – the Word of God, which gives us God’s plan for marriage and family. This attack not only puts faithful clergy and counsellors at risk of fines and imprisonment, it puts good parents in jeopardy as well.

Rev. Dr. Aaron Rock, pastor of Harvest Bible Church in Windsor, Ontario, notes: “In Canada, the teachings of both basic biology and the Bible are now ‘myths’, according to the preamble to Bill C-4 (conversion therapy bill)… This isn’t about protecting people from harm, it’s about the state playing the role of God. And, not a single MP objected to it, including several that claim to be Christian.”

Rev. Dr. Joseph Boot, president of the Ezra Institute for Contemporary Christianity in Grimsby, Ontario, warns: “In Canada, Bill C-4 (anti ‘conversion therapy’ legislation) has just sailed through the House of Commons and Senate, criminalizing anyone – parent, pastor or therapist – who would dare counsel anybody to obey God’s law with regard to human identity and sexuality. I will not comply with this law as a Christian leader, I cannot comply!”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban Critical Race Theory in public schools Show Petition Text 9018 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The dangerous ideas of Critical Race Theory (CRT) are being forced on students in public schools around the country. This is wrong and parents have had enough! It's time to join them in saying "STOP!" to this harmful and racist propaganda. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which says "No to CRT" in public schools, and "Yes to parents' right" to strongly protest CRT. But, what is CRT anyway and why is it so dangerous? Critical Race Theory is a hateful system of indoctrination which teaches that one race is either superior or inferior to another race, and that the United States is inherently racist. CRT is dangerous and hateful precisely because it teaches children who are not white to despise and envy white children simply because of their skin color. And, as a result, it also teaches white children to despise themselves simply because of the color of their skin. CRT also erroneously teaches that American society is inherently racist, and that different, detrimental policies (like reparations for slavery and race-based pay scales) should be imposed on the population to redistribute wealth from whites to non-whites. This type of racist/marxist propaganda should have NO place in public, taxpayer-funded schools! And, thankfully, American parents of EVERY COLOR are raising their voices and ballots against it! Indeed, parents understand the destructive ramifications of CRT and, despite outrageous threats from Biden's Justice Department to prosecute them, they have been strongly protesting CRT at school board meetings across the country! And now, in the first test of its kind, a candidate who was campaigning hard against CRT just won the governorship of Virginia in a huge upset victory. That's great news, but we now need to contact every state legislature about this crucial educational issue. And, we need to DEMAND that they BAN Critical Race Theory from every public school in their states - both primary and high schools, and colleges! Whereas advocates of CRT seem more intent on vengence than on teaching children of every race to respect everybody, regardless of skin color, American parents of every race understand that it is not the color of one's skin that matters, but the content of one's character (to paraphrase Martin Luther King, Jr.). Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition asking all state legislatures to BAN Crititical Race Theory from public schools in their respective states. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'States are fighting the Left over the morally bankrupt critical race theory' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/states-are-fighting-the-left-over-the-morally-bankrupt-critical-race-theory/ 'Parents who oppose Critical Race Theory in schools could be prosecuted by FBI' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/attorney-general-tasks-fbi-to-move-against-parents-protesting-leftist-agenda-in-schools/ Ohio parents testify: Yes, critical race theory is in our schools, and we say NO! - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/ohio-parents-testify-yes-critical-race-theory-is-in-our-schools-and-we-say-no An excellent Heritage Foundation document on CRT: Critical Race Theory Would Not Solve Racial Inequality: It Would Deepen It **Photo Credit: EJ Nickerson / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Rev. Clint Humphries, a founder of the Gospel Coalition Canada in Calgary, Alberta, writes: “The secular religion stated in Bill C-4 is intolerant… The Abrahamic faiths of Judaism, Islam, and Christianity are all condemned as heresy according to Bill C-4’s claim. How bold is the new religion to anathematize all others!”

In response to Bill C-4’s disdain for the authority of the Bible, Christian leaders from all across Canada are encouraging ALL faithful pastors and priests to take a stand and speak out from their pulpits on January 16th.

Sunday, January 16th is “Biblical Sexuality Sermon Sunday” in Canada!

This call for pastoral action is a national initiative meant to cross all denominational lines. Clergy of all stripes are being urged to join together in proclaiming the authority of God’s Word over and above our politicians’ pro-LGBT pandering in Bill C-4.

The emphasis of “Biblical Sexuality Sermon Sunday” is to faithfully proclaim the biblical view of marriage, family, and sexual morality in this time of great confusion and error.

Many clergy in the United States are also alarmed by what they see happening in the “Great White North,” and are calling for a show of solidarity with their Canadian brothers on January 16th.

Rev. Dr. John MacArthur, a well-known Evangelical pastor and theologian from the U.S., has issued a pastoral letter in which he asks American pastors and priests:

“Will you stand with me and our Canadian brothers and confront, in a spirit of love and mercy, the damning sins legalized in our culture? And will you join the nationwide effort to preach on a biblical view of sexual morality on January 16, 2022 and proclaim the gospel of salvation that is now criminalized? If we all stand strong in this conviction together, the governmental forces of evil will be put on notice that divine love and sovereign grace compel us to be faithful to proclaim radical transformation at any cost.”

If you are a pastor or priest, we humbly ask if you would consider preparing a sermon on biblical sexuality for January 16th. Will you take a stand for God’s Word?

If you are a leader in another religious community – Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, or otherwise, would you consider standing in solidarity on this issue with the Christian community? Would you consider speaking out for traditional sexual morality on or near January 16th?

If you are a lay person, we would ask you to bring this matter to the attention of your local clergy and ask them if they will participate in “Biblical Sexuality Sermon Sunday.”

And no matter who you are, we encourage you to make others around you aware of the Trudeau government’s Bill C-4 and its attack on biblical Christianity, parental rights, freedom of religion, and freedom of expression in Canada. The lies and harms in this legislation need to be exposed, and that will only happen if we tell our friends and family about it. The mainstream media is not going to do it, so it is up to us!

Thank you for your help. See you in church on “Biblical Sexuality Sermon Sunday”!

Defend therapist from Southern Poverty Law Center attack: LifeFunder.com

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition

Share











