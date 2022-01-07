Canadian priest Fr. Mark Goring calls on Christians to demand ‘abortion-free’ vaccines, medicine

It’s time for all of us to take a stand for these children and demand an end to the creation and development of products that are in any way connected to their demise via abortion and the harvesting of their body parts.

(Campaign Life Coalition) – In a powerful homily on the day the Church commemorates the Holy Innocents slaughtered by the evil King Herod, a Catholic priest urged his congregation to begin demanding from pharmaceutical companies products that are in no way tainted by abortion.

Father Mark Goring told his congregation at St. Mary’s Parish in Ottawa on Dec. 28 that if enough Christians said, “I ain’t touching anything if it’s abortion-tainted,” pharmaceutical companies would have to listen and change how they make their products.

“If you can’t figure out how to make something that’s not abortion-tainted, too bad: Figure it out,” the priest said in his comments directed towards pharmaceutical companies.

“We’re good at figuring things out if we have to, aren’t we? We can figure things out. Well, listen, figure out how to make pharmaceutical products without taking the life of an unborn child. Figure it out.”

“And I want to see on pharmaceutical products a little symbol that says nobody – no child – was killed to make this product.”

The homily drew enthusiastic applause from the congregation.



Fr. Goring began his homily by pointing out that in the food industry, if someone is a vegetarian or gluten intolerant, they can purchase food that has a clear symbol indicating that the products are meat- or gluten-free.

“And the reason I bring this up is in the last little while, it has become obvious to us that the pharmaceutical companies are producing products that are abortion-tainted. And as Christians, this should, of course, disturb us. And the idea of, you know, using an unborn child to make a product – no one likes that idea,” he said.

The priest was likely referring to not only all COVID vaccinations currently available in Canada that are all tainted by abortion, but also a whole host of consumer products that are also tainted by abortion, including artificial flavours, cosmetics, and medicines.

“And, the reason I bring up the little image of the food products – I don’t know about you, but I want to see a little symbol on pharmaceutical products — I don’t care what it is: toothpaste or, you know, Tylenol, or whatever it is — I want to see a little symbol one day that indicates, ‘Hey, the medication I’m taking or the product I’m taking is not abortion-tainted,’” he said.

“Because I don’t want to have anything to do with the taking of the innocent life of a child,” the priest added.

Goring said that a new slaughter of the innocents is taking place today — and has been for the past number of decades — that targets pre-born children for the harvesting and selling of their body parts for research and for the creation and development of various products.

“And, the reason I bring this up, it’s the parallel, you know. Herod, he just gives this order: Go kill all those children. It’s from a distance. He’s not going to hear the cries. He’s not going to see the blood, and so on. And so too, this industry, this approach that we’re told is expanding, we don’t see it, we don’t hear it, we don’t hear the cries. But we’re kind of complicit with it,” he said.

“It’s worse than you imagine. I’ll spare you the details. But this is gruesome. It’s horrific. It’s an abomination. It should be illegal. It should be outlawed.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Appeal to Catholic Leaders to reject abortion-tainted COVID vaccines and mandates! Show Petition Text 10326 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition As governments across the globe seek to mandate abortion-tainted Covid-19 “vaccines” on millions of people against their will, medical autonomy continues to diminish worldwide, setting a dangerous precedent for future generations. In response, during this Season of Advent, we have an important petition sponsored by Deacon Nick Donnelly of England, which makes the case that reception of the COVID vaccines currently available in the Western World is “morally illicit” for virtually all, if not every individual, in ordinary circumstances. “The Bethlehem Declaration” has already been initially endorsed by four Catholic prelates, including Bishops Marian Eleganti, Rene Henry Gracida, Athanasius Schneider, and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, along with ten priests and many scholars, activists and journalists from the United States, Europe, and Australia. It also provides a compelling presentation, rich with hyperlinked resources documenting that not only are these injections morally illicit, but ineffective, unsafe, and unnecessary. Calling mandates for reception of these chemicals “acts of violence” and “criminal,” the document also encourages those facing these difficult situations to exercise the virtue of prudence to the best of their ability while providing plenty of information to assist them in doing so. Deacon Donnelly said this manifesto received its name since the Church is presently contemplating the “baby Jesus who manifests the sanctity of life of all babies, created in the image and likeness of God.” “Bethlehem is also associated with the massacre of the Holy Innocents by King Herod,” he said. “This petition gives us the opportunity to protest on behalf of these silenced victims of the pharmaceutical industry” who have been exploited and used for the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines. Another signatory, child advocate Elizabeth Yore, called the Bethlehem Declaration “an outstanding document” which serves as “the definitive response to the globalist tyrannical health Madness.” Encouraging everyone to read it, she said, this petition “must resonate strongly amidst the noisy covid clatter.” “I so love the gravitas of this grace-filled and divinely inspired document,” Yore said. The Bethlehem Declaration concludes with the following appeal expressing the intention of this petition: We therefore respectfully appeal to the Holy Father, the CDF, all Cardinals, Bishops, Priests, lay faithful, and all people of good will to vehemently oppose the reception of these morally tainted, dangerous, and ineffective products, along with the gravely unjust mandates for their reception being imposed upon millions of students and workers across the Christian West. The Bethlehem Declaration:

Challenging the moral liceity of the abortion-tainted experimental injections for COVID-19 and calling for universal opposition to ‘vaccine mandates’ 'For by His incarnation the Son of God has united Himself in some fashion with every man’ (GS 22). Whereas the Second Vatican Council rightly summarized the horror of abortion classifying it as an “abominable crime” which also encompasses a “supreme dishonour to the Creator” (GS 51 § 3; 27); Whereas St. John Paul II taught all must oppose such deliberate “murder” of the most vulnerable with “maximum of determination” (EV, 58; CL, 38); Whereas, the sanctity of pre-born babies, created in the image and likeness of God (Gen 1:27), is gravely violated by their utilitarian exploitation and commodification; thereby furthering the descent of the human race into “a civilization of ‘things’ and not of ‘persons’, a civilization in which persons are used in the same way as things are used” (St. John Paul II, GS, 13); Whereas all of the experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccines currently available in the Western world, are abortion-tainted having been tested or developed through the abuse of stolen fetal cells from the bodies of murdered pre-born children… TO CONTINUE READING THE BETHLEHEM DECLARATION AND SEE ITS INITIAL SIGNATORIES CLICK HERE





**Photo Credit: Mike Baumeister on Unsplash Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Goring said that Christians have a duty to ask themselves if they are complicit in this new slaughter of the innocents and if so, to take steps to do something about it.

“And so again, as we reflect on the awful atrocity that Herod had carried out, you know, from a distance, we need to ask ourselves today, you know, are we responsible to see to it that similar things aren’t happening in our day? And again, for us, as Christians, for us, as Catholics, it’s our duty.”

“This is something that again, as Catholics over the next years and decades, we need to insist: ‘I want my whatever products, pharmaceutical products, I want them to be abortion-free. I don’t want to have anything to do with the taking of the lives of the most innocent children,’” he said.

In a follow-up video on January 1, Rev. Goring emphasized that those who currently take medications that are tainted by abortion should respond by putting pressure on pharmaceutical companies to create products that are abortion-free.

“Listen, you keep taking your medications. You’re not doing anything wrong,” he said, “but you do need to be aware and, I think, begin to put pressure on the pharmaceutical companies and say, ‘Hey, I want products that are not abortion-tainted. I believe that now is the time for us to begin to speak about this more forcefully, to become more insistent.”

“We know that so many of the products we consume are unethically produced. We can’t stop taking every product that is compromised. However, we must be aware of the compromises and do something about them,” Goring added.



Rev. Goring pointed out in his follow-up video that the movement against animal cruelty was quite successful in petitioning numerous companies to create products not tested on animals.

“Many pharmaceutical companies are very happy to highlight that there was no animal testing involved with the production of their products. And, this is the simple point I’m trying to make: We should have the same respect for the life of unborn children if consumers demand to know whether or not a product is abortion-tainted. We shouldn’t be laughed out of the pharmacy. This is a perfectly legitimate thing to be concerned about,” he said.

Fr. Goring’s words against abortion-tainted products reflect those of Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan who has called for a “new pro-life movement” that rejects abortion-tainted medicines. Last year, Bishop Schneider said that this new movement must “protest, clearly and unambiguously, against abortion-tainted medicines, against the abuse of the body parts of the unborn.”

What I appreciated most about Rev. Goring’s homily was his clear call for Christians to not simply accept the horrifying situation we find ourselves in of companies using murdered pre-born children to create and develop products, but to rise up and demand change.

Each cell line used came from a little boy or girl created in the image of God who had their own DNA, their own fingerprints, their own beautiful smile. Each one of these children was called into being by God to be loved and to love.

Deliberately cutting their lives short for the sake of experimentation is the gravest of injustices against our fellow human beings. It reveals how sick our society has become that so many tolerate the deliberate killing of the weakest and most vulnerable among us for the sake of health care and beauty products.

A society will be judged by how it treats its most vulnerable. Fr. Goring is right: It’s time for all of us to take a stand for these children and demand an end to the creation and development of products that are in any way connected to their demise via abortion and the harvesting of their body parts.

And, as Fr. Goring said, “Using an unborn child to make a product – no one likes that.”

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition

Share











