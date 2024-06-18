Canadian pro-life MPs need your encouragement as Liberals ramp up attacks

The Justin Trudeau Liberals recently launched a social media attack on all sitting pro-life MPs, and it looks like they used Campaign Life Coalition’s green-light rating system to do it.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Every single pro-life MP in Ottawa needs your encouragement.

The Justin Trudeau Liberals recently launched a social media attack on all of them, and it looks like they used Campaign Life Coalition’s green-light rating system to do it.

It all started when MP Arnold Viersen (Peace River—Westlock) went on a Liberal MP’s podcast and talked about being pro-life and pro-traditional marriage.

The Liberals were clearly triggered by his socially-conservative beliefs and responded with an all-out assault on every pro-life MP in the House of Commons.

MP Arnold Viersen on his social Conservative priorities: “It’s not a lonely fight.” This is Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3FNqyQ0aAs — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) June 4, 2024

The abortion party of Canada … I mean the Liberal Party of Canada … posted a 26-second video on the platform called X (formerly Twitter) as a way to try to “shame” MPs from the Conservative Party who think it’s wrong for a child to be killed in the womb.

There’s some brief text at the top of this attack ad that reads:

Every Conservative MP you see here has been endorsed by an anti-choice group that wants to roll back abortion rights.

Then, under that line, you see photos of the 40 MPs scrolling by, each of whom has been given a green-light rating by CLC to indicate they are pro-life.

This post insinuates there’s something ethically or morally wrong with the pro-life views of these Members of Parliament. Isn’t that just beyond absurd?

To be clear …

The MPs targeted in this hit-piece aren’t in the wrong – they’re defenders of the right to life, which is the single most important of all human rights, because without the right to life …

No other rights are possible.

I hope and pray that we can elect more MPs to the House of Commons like the men and women targeted in this video.

Unlike Trudeau’s Liberal Party, which is fully committed to the slaughter of preborn children, both here in Canada and around the world, these MPs believe that killing children before birth is wrong.

The reality is …

When you see the Prime Minister and his team smiling and talking about supporting a woman’s so-called “right to choose,” what they really mean is that they’re 110% on side with having unborn children killed in-utero, even up to the moment of birth, for any reason whatsoever, or for no reason at all.

There’s one other thing which is perfectly clear …

It’s Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party who should be ashamed of their abhorrent support for the killing of children in the womb, not these Conservative MPs.

But the video is still out there, and you know how the Internet works.

First the word gets out, then it spreads, and then the woke mob comes along, with its torches, pitchforks, and purple hair … and that’s why each of these pro-life MPs needs your encouragement.

They need to be reassured that pro-life Canadians have their backs, and that they must not become wobbly on one single iota of their pro-life convictions out of fear of the woke mob.

TAKE ACTION: Send pro-life MPs a postcard

We’ve designed a special postcard to help show your thanks and appreciation to the MPs who were targeted by Justin Trudeau and his abortion-loving brigade.

For a contribution of $20, to cover the printing and handling costs, Campaign Life Coalition will send one card – in your name – to each of the 40 pro-life Members of Parliament.

Click here and show your support for these defenders of the unborn in Parliament.

This kind of tangible support is important because these pro-life men and women need to know they’re not alone.

It’s important to stand up for what’s right, even when you’re in the minority. However, we know it’s easier to stick to your principles when like-minded Canadians have your back and are supporting you.

Sure, these MPs have each other to lean on in Parliament, but it’s different when they hear from everyday pro-lifers, from the grassroots members of the movement.

Sending supportive messages to these MPs will also help to burst whatever narrative bubble the Liberals are trying to inflate in order to shame their fellow Parliamentarians for believing in the sanctity of human life.

So please, click here to order a set of postcards to thank and uplift the 40 pro-life MPs who are being targeted on social media by the pro-death Trudeau Liberals.

If you prefer to order via phone, please call 1-800-730-5358. Or to order by mail, make cheques payable to Campaign Life Coalition and send it via Canada Post to:

Campaign Life Coalition

157 Catharine St. N., 2nd Floor

Hamilton, ON

L8L 4S4

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

Share











