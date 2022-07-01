Canadians should remember our history of faith and freedom this Canada Day

As Canadians continue to lose their freedoms, we must stand up and restore our country to its former Christian values.

(LifeSiteNews) – As Canada Day rolls around again, many Canadians wonder why we should celebrate the nation that has of late disregarded so many of our basic rights and freedoms.

Many of us look to America as the land of the free and are only prevented from moving there because we’re unable to cross the border due to our vaccine status.

The recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973, only solidifies this desire to move to the United States where the dignity of life is more ackonwledged, as in Canada there is still no such abortion law, meaning that abortions can be performed up until birth.

Canada has firmly rejected her Catholic roots.

Of late, Canada has even lost her secular reputation as the nation of the ever-apologetic and tolerant, as tyrannical Justin Trudeau refused to make accommodations for the unvaccinated.

We remember the verse in the Book of Luke, wherein Jesus sent his disciples to spread the Gospel saying, “Take nothing for the journey: neither staff, nor haversack, nor bread, nor money; and do not have a spare tunic. Whatever house you enter, stay there; and when you leave let your departure be from there. As for those who do not welcome you, when you leave their town shake the dust from your feet as evidence against them.”

As Canada becomes increasingly anti-Christian, some Canadians wonder: should we shake the dust from our feet and depart? Are we to abandon the land of our birth in search of freedom and Christianity?

Or should we continue to fight for our nation, to reclaim the land under the name of Christ? Can Canada indeed be restored to Christianity?

Canada’s foundation is distinctively Catholic as French missionaries crossed into the untamed forests to convert the Aboriginal peoples. The missionaries, including Sts. Jean de Brébeuf, René Goupil, and Antoine Daniel, bore countless sufferings and endured deaths of indescribable anguish. And all this, they did for love of God and for the future of Canada. Their blood built this nation, which has now forgotten them.

Their work was continued by the religious sisters who crossed oceans to care for the Aboriginal children, to build hospitals and schools, and to care for Canadians. Through their work, Quebec became one of the most Catholic cultures in the world.

But Canada seems to have forgotten her past, rejecting Christian culture and ideals. Indeed, Canada has even forgotten her Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tramples our right to protest his vision of democracy.

According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, “It is the duty of citizens to contribute along with the civil authorities to the good of society in a spirit of truth, justice, solidarity, and freedom. the love and service of one’s country follow from the duty of gratitude and belong to the order of charity.” (2239)

But many Canadians are left wondering what it means to be a Canadian in 2022. Is Canada beyond all help? Ironically, many looked to the Canadian truckers to discover the answer to this question. The Trucker Freedom Convoy had a simple goal: the restoration of lost freedoms.

Freedom, as the Catechism states, “is the power, rooted in reason and will, to act or not to act, to do this or that, and so to perform deliberate actions on one’s own responsibility. By free will one shapes one’s own life. Human freedom is a force for growth and maturity in truth and goodness; it attains its perfection when directed toward God, our beatitude.”

This right has been so muddled in Canada that many do not know what it means anymore. The truckers united Canada in an unprecedented way. Through their winter journey across Canada, they united people in every province in a fundamental appeal to restore freedom.

And yet, this is only the beginning. The Freedom Convoy did manage to restore some lost freedoms to Canadians as mandates were dropped across the country, but there is still much injustice and suffering to correct.

Canada is still a young country. She has her whole future ahead of her. The Freedom Convoy revealed Canadians’ desire to be free, but this battle has only just begun. Canadians must now work and pray to restore our country to her past Christian state.

And so on this Canada day, we must remember that God has placed each person in a certain time and place in history. He chose each Canadian to be living during this time and place.

He has a plan for each of us to participate in building the future of His nation, no matter what efforts are made by others to destroy Canada.

