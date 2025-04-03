Candace Owens slams Trump-backed Zionist extremist who was just elected to Congress

In backing Randy Fine, Donald Trump has placed a vote in the House for the cause of Israel First, held by a man with no sympathy for any people but those of the foreign power he serves.

(LifeSiteNews) — Candace Owens slammed a Trump-endorsed Zionist congressional candidate just ahead of a Tuesday special election in Florida, as well as the silence of Christians and pro-lifers on the slaughter in the Middle East.

Fine, who is Jewish, is pictured on social media in his office proudly smiling in front of a large Israel flag:

Taking advantage of the downtime in between Electoral College meetings to work on advancing my bill to make sure no political flags are flown in government buildings! #IYKYK pic.twitter.com/ccXcRpWOmm — Congressman Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) December 17, 2024

Owens later added that many supposed “pro-lifers” and “Christians” refused to comment – saying they are likely in the pay of the Israel lobby.

And shame on all of you pro-lifers and Christians who won’t comment on this because you’re being funded by people who believe Palestinian children are not humans. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 1, 2025

She has also pointed out that Trump administration measures “redefining antisemitism” include “parts of the Bible” – and that the Zionist lobby is using the same framing as Black Lives Matter as “they demand hate speech laws … to further support Israel.”

‘Genocidal pig’?

Does Randy Fine deserve to be called a “genocidal pig”? Fine does not appear to be on board with the Make American Healthy Again messaging of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, he has constantly tweeted in support of “bombs away” on Gaza.

State of the conservative movement. pic.twitter.com/1G8oJvrLC4 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 2, 2025

This image suggests a compelling reason as to why Fine was pictured seated in his official photo.

Fine was challenged by America First pro-life candidate Aaron Baker – who actually lives and works in Florida’s sixth congressional district.

He blocked me too, which supposedly representatives aren’t allowed to do from their political accounts. We already know that he doesn’t support the 1st, 2nd, or 4th amendments though, so no surprise there. Thankfully, Aaron Baker is challenging him. https://t.co/4hVvmdBIL1 pic.twitter.com/E7VhZSjocp — The American Mexicana (@MexicanaThe) January 14, 2025

Fine is not from the district, but that’s OK. He wasn’t running for Floridians or Americans. He told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) he was running on behalf of “Jews around the world.” The JTA also reports Fine “broke” with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his “unhappiness with how the governor, a onetime ally, has failed to curtail white nationalist activity in the state.”

Baker, by contrast, wrote an open letter to voters explaining why he was running for office:

People ask me everyday; Why fight so hard for this Congressional District? Here is why. A handmade card, a handwritten note, and a prayer. The check was just to top it off, but it’s my fellow Floridians that I love forever. I will never stop fighting for what I believe. pic.twitter.com/JJTipudhTj — Aaron Baker (@Aaron4fl6) January 22, 2025

Yet Baker, who was “not establishment owned,” was beaten to the nomination by Fine, whose campaign was funded by the Israel lobby group AIPAC. Fine received a resounding endorsement from President Trump before he had even entered the race.

America First Patriot Randy Fine is running to represent the Wonderful People of Florida’s 6th Congressional District! A highly successful, Harvard educated businessman, and greatly respected State Legislator, Randy has been a tremendous Voice for MAGA. In Congress, Randy will be… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2025

After winning his congressional seat on Tuesday, Fine responded to critics who correctly stated he was funded by AIPAC, saying the Zionist lobby “had me for free.”

Trump-endorsed Sen. Randy Fine touts AIPAC’s “fastest-ever” endorsement after Florida win. “They had me for free.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/P8vE0cILtH — AF Post (@AFpost) April 2, 2025

Fine ‘repels’ people, says DeSantis

Fine’s election should have been anything but a close-run thing, as Ron DeSantis explains. Despite being a “Trump +30 seat,” Fine was in danger of losing – not because this was a “referendum on MAGA or Trump,” but because Fine is personally repellent.

DeSantis gives his thoughts on Randy Fine 😂🔥 while defending MAGA and Trump. pic.twitter.com/YpuUry7xsX — Bear🐻🇺🇸 (@VP72801) April 2, 2025

DeSantis explains that Fine “tried to defeat my immigration proposal to help President Trump enforce immigration law” – and “he tried to make Florida a de facto sanctuary state.”

DeSantis said that Republican voters “who didn’t like Randy Fine” only voted him in after Trump’s endorsement.

The president had to intervene to save his campaign and was joined by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), and Zionist Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro in staging separate “tele-town halls for Fine,” according to The Hill.

Fine said he switched his support from DeSantis to Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential race because DeSantis had done “almost nothing” to combat “antisemitism.”

CNN also reported that Fine won with a 14-point lead – less than half of the 33 points which gave Mike Waltz his win in November, before vacating the seat to become Trump’s national security advisor.

Randy Fine: America First?

Is he really the “America First Patriot” that Trump sold to the voters?

Randy Fine called for the execution of January 6 protesters, describing them as “dirtbags”:

REMINDER: In 2021, Randy Fine called for capital punishment for J6ers. pic.twitter.com/MogvdKxgAL — Postcards To PA 🇺🇸 (@Postcardstopa) March 27, 2025

Fine was served legal papers in December 2023 and was captured on video hiding under his desk to avoid answering the door. He later claimed he was following protocol in case of an “antisemitic attack.”

Candace calls out the “Ethnic Jewish supremacy” under the Trump admin. “They are redefining antisemitism to even be parts of The Bible” “It feels like Netanyahu is running the White House” pic.twitter.com/f80SrQdGJF — Texan AF (@Americultist) April 2, 2025

He has since tried to avenge himself with Senate Bill 826, which would eliminate private process servers in Florida – undermining public justice.

He has been accused of “trampling” on the Constitution, and his record on the First and Second Amendments seems to support that charge.

Our page is blocked illegally by Randy Fine. He doesn’t want you to know the truth about his support for gun control in 2018. Randy Fine is an enemy to the 1st & 2nd Amendments. Vote for Andrew Parrott tomorrow in FL District 6! — Constitutional Carry (@permitlesscarry) April 1, 2025

Fine is no friend of free speech – about Israel. He has secured legislation which will see anyone committing a “hate crime” spend five years in federal prison.

He flew to Israel in April 2023, where he oversaw legislation signed in Jerusalem which could criminalize the preaching of the Gospel of the Lord.

READ: How the ‘antisemitism industry’ became the biggest threat to freedom in the West

What does this mean in practice? Fine’s move will see “antisemites” jailed for “littering” with anti-Israel leaflets or from proselytizing the Christian faith.

Made a secret trip to JERUSALEM (!!!) with @RepMikeCaruso to deliver @GovRonDeSantis HB 269, the strongest antisemitism bill in the United States. To Florida’s Nazi thugs, I have news: attack Jews on their property and you’re going to prison. Never again means never again. pic.twitter.com/FYXNE5c5RU — Congressman Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) April 27, 2023

As Antiwar.com noted in an April 2 report, Fine celebrated the killing of an American citizen by the Israeli army, and has said it was “about time” to blockade Gaza, causing the mass starvation of Palestinians.

He has made repeated calls for bombing the entire non-Jewish population in Gaza, in which he sees no one as innocent. Why? He has been stating that “Palestinian = demon.”

Fine went to Israel to sign bombs to be dropped on Palestinian “demons.” Jewish independent journalist Dan Cohen described Fine as a “genocidal Zionist.”

Randy Fine went to Israel immediately after October 7 and signed a bomb to “avenge the burned and beheaded Children of Israel.” No Israeli children were burned or beheaded, but those bombs were used to exterminate Palestinian children. Randy Fine is a genocidal Zionist. pic.twitter.com/pAZVKsa60S — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) April 1, 2025

Fine: ‘Kill. Them. All.’

Owens’ tweet showed how Fine calls to “kill them all” in Gaza whilst cheerfully dismissing a picture of a dead baby. Does Fine’s beloved Israel kill children intentionally?

Dr. Mark Perlmutter, Jewish-American surgeon, has comprehensively documented the intentional shooting and killing of toddlers, children, and women by the Israeli army – and his statements are supported by international medical volunteers from the U.S. and around the world.

READ: Volunteer surgeons in Gaza describe ‘horrifying violence deliberately directed at civilians,’ children

Its blockade has produced a “man-made famine.” Randy Fine, a proudly self-declared Zionist, is a man who believes Israel does nothing wrong regardless of its countless and obscene crimes against the Palestinian people – and against American citizens and servicemen. Fine described himself as “The Hebrew Hammer” when he was a Florida state senator.

“He who would live must fight. He who doesn’t wish to fight in this world, where permanent struggle is the law of life, has not the right to exist.”

— Senator Randy Fine pic.twitter.com/yMswAEdPyv — Prowler (@derzum_) April 2, 2025

Owens knows where this hammer has fallen on Americans in the past. She documented the USS Liberty incident, in which Israeli air force jets and torpedo boats intentionally attacked a U.S. Navy ship, killing 34 crewmen.

LifeSiteNews has reported extensively on the breathtaking degree of Israeli espionage in the U.S. It has included the theft of its nuclear secrets and of weapons-grade uranium to power its secret and still undeclared nuclear arsenal. Hypocritically, Israel has for many years urged U.S. military action against Iran for its only alleged production of a nuclear weapon.

READ: JFK files expose how US government covered up role of Israeli intelligence in its affairs

It was Candace Owens who said the only reason the seemingly all-powerful Israel lobby is exempt from the Foreign Agents Registration Act is because “Kennedy got shot.” Perhaps this reminder from history is what sways Donald Trump, who narrowly escaped a similar fate.

With no grassroots support, a candidate who “repels” practically everyone he meets has secured a seat in Congress. There he will likely seek to imprison anyone who accuses Israel of the obscene crimes it has committed.

Fine’s insatiable appetite for killing Palestinians and American freedoms is a disgrace to a House of Representatives founded on “an immediate dependence on, and intimate sympathy with, the people.”

In backing Randy Fine, Donald Trump has placed a vote in the House for the cause of Israel First, held by a man with no sympathy for any people but those of the foreign power he serves.

