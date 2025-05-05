Cardinal Sarah has more of a chance at becoming pope than you might think

Cardinal Sarah is able to bridge divides as an African who esteems integral European contributions to Christendom, and as an administrator of the contemplative tradition who is also learned.

(LifeSiteNews) — The former prefect for the Congregation of Divine Worship in the Roman Curia has emerged as an anticipated contender for the upcoming May 7 conclave.

The prospect of a pontificate led by Cardinal Robert Sarah – a man of prayer known for his deep knowledge of and reverence for the entire Christian civilizational inheritance – is treated seriously by Vatican insiders. Beloved by liturgical traditionalists and spiritually-minded Catholics alike, he is considered papabile owing to popularity among fellow cardinals because of his gentle and diplomatic demeanor, age, and unique status and perspective as an African prelate.

But how realistic are the chances of seeing this Guinean friend of the Traditional Latin Mass and the Church’s traditions emerge on the Loggia delle Benedizioni at St. Peter’s – after the words “Habemus papam!” are announced? And what should Catholics know about his legacy and views?

His chances of becoming pope are certainly not unrealistic. Far from it. Though almost nobody considers him a front-runner at the present time, Vaticanologists and bookies frequently place his chances among the top ten candidates.

It is known Cardinal Sarah enjoys support from Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke who, operating from his apartment in Rome, holds sway among conservative factions within the Church.

On April 22, Sarah was filmed accompanying Cardinal Burke as both men walked to the congregation of cardinals together, almost alone. Later, on May 4, “several cardinals” were spotted “entering … Burke’s apartment off the Via della Conciliazione.” Burke’s position as a kingmaker among traditionalist groups is generally not disputed. However, given the two cardinals’ longstanding collaborative friendship – this does not necessarily mean he is maneuvering for a Sarah papacy.

READ: White smoke vs. black smoke: How do we know when we have a new pope?

Cardinal Peter Erdő is believed to be the conservatives’ primary candidate. Nevertheless, in the scenario he does not secure the necessary two-thirds majority to win in the first few rounds of voting, speculation has considered it possible the faction may switch to Sarah and advocate him as a secondary candidate.

Sarah is known as a serious administrator and respected as a man of profound faith. His reverence for the rigorous Carthusian monastic tradition led him to write The Power of Silence: Against the Dictatorship of Noise – a work of profound assistance to Catholics around the world in their prayer life and relationship with God, which earned Sarah high esteem across divides.

Moreover, his position as a senior prelate from the Global South is likely to be appealing to those who wish to realign a rapidly changing Church along a less Eurocentric axis. The present College of Cardinals has the largest number of cardinal-electors from outside of Europe in the history of papal conclaves, more closely resembling the global distribution of Catholics across continents.

Sarah has written and spoken extensively about his profound perspectives on Islam, African and European culture in the light of Jesus Christ and orthodox Christian philosophy, which he explores in his book The Day Is Now Far Spent. Sarah is able to bridge divides: as an African who knows and esteems the integral European contributions to Christendom, and as an administrator of the contemplative tradition who is also learned.

It is hoped these traits may rectify perceived imbalances from the last pontificate. Towards the end of Pope Francis’ tenure, there was growing discontent owing to his unpredictable, centralizing and dictatorial streak.

These were exemplified by erratic and confusing comments he frequently gave to journalists on the papal plane – alongside the fact the controversial Vatican-China pact was drafted and signed behind the back of the Asian cardinals and bishops, who were not properly consulted or involved in the process. All of these aspects to Pope Francis’ papacy were frequently received poorly by senior churchmen.

While Pope Francis was not generally regarded as a great scholar in the vein of Pope Benedict XVI, his pontificate was marked by some for an unnecessarily overbearing nature towards bishops. This was seen, among other instances, when Traditionis Custodes initially restricted powers surrounding provisions for the Traditional Latin Mass to bishops, before the Vatican pivoted and a rescript signed off by Pope Francis and authored by Cardinal Arthur Roche then took these discretionary powers away from those same bishops.

Reports uncovered by Vatican journalist Diane Montagna showed this to have been unpopular, as many bishops had reported Benedict’s earlier Summorum Pontificum to have been a successful settlement to the wars over liturgy.

It is believed a pontificate headed by Sarah – already 79 years old and which is likely to be relatively short (commonly thought to be a desirable trait by the cardinals) – would mark a more hands-off, less involved and micromanaged leading of the flock. “Always follow a fat pope with a skinny one,” says an old Italian adage.

And what of his views?

Sexuality, culture, family and gender

The collapse of the family in the West and across the world is castigated by the Guinean cardinal. He views the family as a sacred institution, one that is integral to the Church’s vision of the Christian life and society. His defense of the traditional family is a central theme in his writings. In 2019 he wrote: “The family is the sanctuary of life and the first school of love, of the true love that is given without conditions. The family is the place where the mystery of God is present in the most tangible way.”

Sarah is a vocal critic of the secularization of modern culture – and he has warned that Western civilization is in decline due to its abandonment of Christian principles. He has described this as a “crisis of faith and identity” that has led to the rise of individualism, relativism, and the breakdown of societal norms. He argues that Christianity is the foundation of true culture, and that without the guiding light of the Church, cultures will fall into chaos and moral decay.

The loss of the sense of the sacred in modern life, including the decline of the liturgy and the disrespect toward sacred traditions is, to Sarah, a calamity. He believes a return to a more sacramental and reverent culture, centered around God and the family, is essential for the restoration of society.

While other papabile such as Cardinal Matteo Zuppi are noted for their soft approach on LGBT issues, Sarah views excessive and incautious appeals to such persons in a habit of sin as a danger for their souls and the teaching of the Church.

READ: Cardinal Müller: We need a ‘successor of Peter’ not of one man’s ‘private ideas’

“The Church cannot … accept that homosexual acts be regarded as morally acceptable, for they are against the natural law and the will of God,” he wrote.

However, Sarah has reiterated the importance of pastoral compassion for individuals experiencing same-sex attraction, urging the Church to offer mercy and understanding.

Meanwhile on the prospects of women’s ordination, Sarah stated in 2015 that: “The Church has no authority to change the rule established by Christ. The priesthood is reserved to men, not because of an arbitrary decision, but because of the choice of Christ. He chose only men, and the Church cannot go against this.”

Civilization and immigration

“Europe,” to Sarah, “is the daughter of Christianity, and to turn away from this heritage is to deprive itself of its soul.” For Sarah, Europe’s identity and future depend on a return to the values that once made it an inspiration of faith and civilization. “With its Christian culture, [the West] has been a beacon of light for the whole world,” he says.

Sarah’s concern also extends to mass migration, which he views as a significant threat to Europe’s Christian identity. While advocating for compassion toward migrants, he has warned that the influx of people from vastly different cultures and religions could undermine Europe’s core values. In God or Nothing, he cautioned, “Europe is committing suicide by allowing millions of immigrants to come in without integrating them, and without respect for its own values and traditions.” For Sarah, the survival of Europe hinges on preserving its Christian heritage amidst these cultural shifts.

He often contrasts Africa’s strong faith and sense of the sacred with the secularism he perceives in the West. As he noted in The Power of Silence, “Africa still has a sense of the sacred, a sense of God that the West has lost.” For Sarah, African spirituality, deeply rooted in Catholicism, offers a model for reclaiming a lost sense of reverence in the West. However, he has not shied away from criticizing certain aspects of contemporary African society, particularly the corruption, political instability, and materialism that hinder its full potential.

Liturgy, tradition and spiritual life

Sarah’s tenure as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments (2014–2021) was marked by a vigorous defense of traditional Catholic values, especially concerning liturgical practices. He has consistently argued that the liturgy is “the summit toward which the activity of the Church is directed” and “the font from which all her power flows.” In his view, any attempt to suppress traditional forms of the Mass is an affront to the Church’s history and sacred tradition. In a 2025 address in Milan, Sarah described such efforts as “a diabolical project that seeks to break with the Church of Christ, of the Apostles and the Saints.”

His stance often put him at odds with Francis, especially following the 2021 motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, which sought to restrict the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass. While Pope Francis emphasized the Novus Ordo as “the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite,” Sarah maintained that the ancient liturgy could be celebrated in the spirit of Vatican II, “enriching” the Church’s liturgical life.

“The usus antiquior should be seen as a normal part of the life of the Church of the twenty-first century,” he told an international gathering of cardinals, priests, religious and laity at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas (Angelicum) in 2017.

Sarah is a vocal advocate for a return to the mystical traditions of the Catholic faith and a deep, contemplative prayer life. In his 2024 visit to Cameroon, he urged the laity to “prioritize prayer before action,” emphasizing that “prayer is an opportunity for the layperson to recharge his batteries and strengthen his relationship with the Lord.” This call reflects his broader vision of a Church rooted in personal sanctity and devotion.

He advocates for the “reform of the reform” in the liturgy, urging a return to traditional practices in the Novus Ordo to restore its sacredness. In The Day Is Now Far Spent, he said, “We must rediscover the true meaning of the liturgy, and to do so, we must return to its origins, to the beauty and grandeur of the sacred.” Sarah also supports ad orientem worship, believing it focuses the liturgy on God rather than the celebrant. In The Power of Silence, he stated, “The priest must face God, not the people, so that the liturgy is a true offering to the Lord.”

A compelling voice

Cardinal Sarah’s legacy is one of an unwavering and fierce defender of Catholic truth, committed to the Church’s sacred and historical teachings and practices. His advocacy for the Traditional Latin Mass, emphasis on contemplative prayer, and representation of African leadership within the Church have left an indelible mark. As the conclave approaches, his influence continues to shape discussions about the future direction of the Catholic Church. He is one to watch.

Join Bishop Strickland’s novena for a holy pope – To catch up with the previous days, click here

Share











