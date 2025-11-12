Catholic bishops have not yet reckoned with their COVID-era blunders

When bishops shuttered churches and denied sacraments, they abandoned their flock at its hour of greatest need. True renewal begins with repentance, courage, and restored faith.

(Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace) — The COVID-19 pandemic, which swept across the globe beginning in 2020, has entered history not only as a public health crisis but as a moral and spiritual test.

For the Holy Roman Catholic Church, this was a moment to witness to faith, courage, and sacramental charity. Instead, in many places, it became a moment of uncompromising retreat. The bishops of the world, with few exceptions, capitulated to secular authority and closed the doors of the Holy Mother Church – denying the faithful access to the sacraments precisely when they needed them most.

Yet the Church, our Mother, has always stood by her children in times of suffering. A mother does not shun or isolate herself from her sick and dying children – she draws nearer to her. In ages past, emperors, great wars, fierce heresies, and the storms of sinful men inflicted unspeakable harm upon her, but never did she close her doors.

From the Roman persecutions through the Black Death and beyond, the Church remained a refuge for the fearful and the dying. For nearly two millennia, no enemy – whether sword, plague, or schism – had silenced her most sacred liturgy. Yet in the year 2020, bishops across the world did just that, abandoning their flock at the very moment of greatest need.

READ: Charlotte bishop bans all altar rails for receiving Communion starting the first Sunday of Advent

Now, five years later, the time has come for a reckoning. The faithful and their shepherds alike must confront what happened with honesty and humility. There must be accountability for the decisions that closed the doors of grace, a commitment to learn from the past, and a sincere effort at reconciliation and renewal within the Church. Repentance must lead to action: clear, institutional safeguards and spiritual formation that ensure such a tragedy never repeats itself. The Church must recover courage, so that never again will She abandon Her children in their hour of peril.

This essay argues that such actions revealed a profound loss of supernatural vision within the hierarchy, a distortion of prudence into fear, and a scandalous inversion of priorities that prioritized physical preservation over eternal salvation. The pandemic was thus not merely a biological event but a mirror reflecting the fragility of modern ecclesial Faith.

Never Again Shall The Doors Be Locked

I. Historical witness: The Church amid plague and pestilence

Throughout Christian history, times of plague have been crucibles of faith and witness. When the Black Death struck Europe in the 14th century, the clergy did not flee. Historians estimate that between one‑third and one‑half of all priests in Europe perished ministering to the dying. Chroniclers such as Giovanni Boccaccio, despite their criticism of clerical corruption, recorded with awe the devotion of priests who, knowing death was imminent, continued to hear confessions and administer the Last Rites. In England, entire parishes lost their clergy; in Avignon, France, the papal court was decimated by disease. Though shaken by loss, the Church’s credibility was restored by the blood of those who died in service to their flock.

A second model emerged during the plague of 1576‑77, when St. Charles Borromeo, Archbishop of Milan, refused to abandon his city. Selling his own goods to feed the poor, he organized outdoor processions and altars so that worship could continue. He declared, “The sick need priests more than doctors.” Centuries later, saints such as Aloysius Gonzaga and Damien of Molokai exemplified the same theology of self-offering. These shepherds embodied the axiom of Canon Law: the salvation of souls is the supreme Law of the Church (canon 1752).

II. COVID‑19 and the great retreat

Against this luminous history, the response of many of our bishops to COVID‑19 stands in stark contrast. Public Masses were suspended, Confessions cancelled, and the faithful were told to remain home. In some dioceses, priests were forbidden to anoint the dying except under severe restrictions, even when protective measures were possible. Some bishops went so far as to threaten suspension for clergy who attempted to continue public worship. The result was a Church that appeared indistinguishable from the secular institutions around her – fearful, compliant, and silent.

Governments deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics “essential,” yet churches were closed. The theological symbolism was catastrophic. For the first time in two millennia, the Most Holy Eucharist – the source and summit of Christian life – was treated as a public hazard. By acquiescing to secular decrees, the hierarchy implicitly accepted the premise that divine worship is subordinate to temporal regulation. This inversion contradicted the witness of the most glorious martyrs who defied emperors to celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in catacombs and fields.

READ: German Bishop Oster denounces pro-LGBT Catholic school guidelines as ‘Gnosticism’

III. The papal example: Global solidarity or doctrinal evasion?

Pope Francis’s solitary figure in an empty St. Peter’s Square during his 2020 Urbi et Orbi blessing became an icon of the era – haunting and ambiguous. His gestures of compassion were genuine, yet the theological message was equivocal. The Holy Father urged vaccination as an “act of love,” aligning his rhetoric with that of secular institutions. Catholics who questioned the moral origin of certain vaccines or opposed mandates on conscience grounds were marginalized, persecuted, ridiculed, and canceled. The language of pastoral accompaniment gave way to slogans of compliance, and the Church’s moral witness dissolved into the technocratic chorus of the age.

In the United States, vast sums – hundreds of millions of dollars – flowed into the bishops’ coffers through government pandemic relief. What was presented as prudence too often concealed a transactional obedience to secular power. Compliance with the CDC’s ever-changing diktats became not merely convenient but lucrative, blurring the moral distinction between pastoral care and political servility.

IV. The sacramental desert: Loss of the incarnational vision

The suspension of the sacraments produced a spiritual famine. Catholicism is a holy faith of the Incarnation – grace communicated through tangible signs: water, oil, bread, and wine. To replace these with digital substitutes was to forget the mystery of the Word made flesh. Livestreamed liturgies, though well‑intentioned, cannot mediate sacramental grace. The pandemic exposed a practical disbelief in the Real Presence and a functional reduction of worship to mere community expression. As Joseph Ratzinger once warned, when the Church becomes only a human assembly, She ceases to be the Mystical Body of Christ.

V. The failure of pastoral courage

Moral theology distinguishes true prudence from fear disguised as caution. Aquinas defines prudence as “right reason applied to action” (ST II‑II q. 47 a. 2). To close churches when it was possible to offer the sacraments safely was not prudence but cowardice. A few bishops – most notably Athanasius Schneider and Joseph Strickland – resisted closure orders, affirming that no authority can suspend divine worship. Their voices were marginalized and pilloried.

Others who sought to continue ministry were reprimanded or silenced. The shepherds who were called to be Lions of Judah guarding the flock became instead custodians of compliance, administering safe spaces and ritualized masking in a tragic parody of pastoral care – forgetting that the Cross, not comfort, is the mark of the Christian.

READ: Charlotte bishop bans all altar rails for receiving Communion starting the first Sunday of Advent

VI. The deeper disease: Secularization of the episcopate

The pandemic revealed the extent to which secular rationalism has colonized ecclesial thought. Many bishops have absorbed the bureaucratic mindset of the modern state, viewing the Church as an NGO rather than the Ark of Salvation. Joseph Ratzinger foresaw this decades ago: the Church of the future, he wrote, would be smaller but purer, stripped of worldly pretensions. COVID‑19 confirmed the truth of that prophecy. In trading sacramental realism for managerial pragmatism, the hierarchy revealed its loss of confidence in the supernatural.

VII. The role of the laity: Complicity, fear, and the crisis of fraternal charity

The pandemic did not merely expose weakness among the shepherds; it also laid bare the fragility of the flock. The laity – those who share in Christ’s priestly, prophetic, and kingly mission through holy baptism – were called in that hour to bear witness to faith, reason, and charity. Yet in many cases, the baptized became instruments of fear rather than apostles of hope.

Within parishes and Catholic institutions, some of the most zealous enforcers of the new sanitary orthodoxy were not bishops or bureaucrats but lay believers. Armed with mask mandates, distancing decrees, and vaccine expectations, they eagerly policed their fellow Catholics, branding them “dangerous,” “irresponsible,” or even “un-Christian” for seeking the sacraments or questioning state-imposed restrictions.

In the name of “love of neighbor,” fraternal charity was supplanted by suspicion, and ecclesial communion fractured under the weight of ideology and fear.

This laicized legalism revealed a deeper sickness: the deformation of conscience. Many had come to equate moral goodness with social compliance rather than with fidelity to Divine Revelation. The crisis demonstrated how decades of moral relativism and catechetical neglect had left the faithful vulnerable to a new kind of pharisaism – one measured by adherence to health protocols rather than to the Gospel of Life.

In contrast, some men and women stood firm, quietly ensuring that priests could reach the dying, organizing private prayer groups, or even sheltering underground for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. These faithful souls – often derided by fellow Catholics – embodied the courage and supernatural sensus fidei that the institutional Church seemed to forget. Their fidelity proved that the grace of the Holy Spirit does not vanish when ecclesial leadership falters; the Spirit continues to inspire heroism among the baptized.

If there is to be true renewal, the laity must examine their own conscience no less than the clergy. Repentance for rash judgment, fear, and misplaced obedience must accompany episcopal penance. The pandemic taught that holiness cannot be outsourced to hierarchy nor outsourced to science. The baptized faithful are called to be salt and light, not sentinels of fear. Only when laity and clergy alike rediscover this shared vocation can the Church be purified and made whole again.

VIII. A call for reckoning, reconciliation, and reform

The time has come for honest reckoning. The bishops must acknowledge that the closure of churches and denial of the sacraments was a moral and pastoral failure. This reckoning should include independent theological and canonical review of pandemic policies, a public apology, and acts of collective penance – days of fasting, public rosaries, and liturgies of reparation.

Reconciliation requires not only words but conversion of heart. Bishops must renew their commitment to the salus animarum, the salvation of souls, as the supreme law of the Church. Finally, reform demands concrete measures: canonical safeguards guaranteeing access to confession and anointing, formation in sacramental theology under crisis conditions, and explicit repudiation of the notion that the Church may be subordinated to civil authority in spiritual matters.

READ: Pope Leo says young people face grave spiritual threat from pornography, technology addiction

IX. The Immaculate Virgin Mary: Model of courage, faith, and fidelity for the Church

In every age of trial, the Church looks to the Immaculate Virgin Mary as both her mirror and her mother. When fear paralyzes faith, when confusion clouds truth, it is Mary – the Mater Ecclesiae, the Mother of the Church – who shows what perfect trust in God looks like. In her, the Church sees her own vocation purified and fulfilled.

During the pandemic, when the voice of the Bride seemed to falter, the Virgin’s example remained radiant. She did not retreat in fear from the Cross, nor isolate herself from the suffering of her Son. Standing steadfast at Calvary, Mary united maternal love to divine obedience. Her presence at the foot of the Cross was not passive; it was the highest form of courage – the courage of co-suffering love. She teaches the Church that true compassion never hides from suffering but draws near to redeem it.

Catholic theology, from the Fathers to the modern Magisterium, has long recognized in Mary the archetype and personification of the Church herself. As Lumen Gentium teaches, “The Church, in her doctrine, life, and worship, perpetuates and reflects the Virgin’s own faith, charity, and perfect union with Christ.” Mary’s immaculate faith – untouched by sin or despair – remains the measure by which the Church must judge her own fidelity. When bishops or believers surrender to fear, they obscure the Marian face of the Church; when they imitate her steadfast trust, they restore her beauty.

Saint John Paul II, in his encyclical Redemptoris Mater, called Mary the “first and most perfect disciple.” Her fiat – “Let it be done unto me according to thy word” – was not a moment of submission to circumstance but an act of active surrender to Divine Providence. In that instant, she became the model of all Christian courage, demonstrating that authentic faith is not the absence of fear but the triumph of trust. For a Church tempted by bureaucratic caution and worldly calculation, Mary’s fiat stands as a perpetual summons to supernatural confidence.

Mary’s motherhood, too, provides the pattern for ecclesial renewal. She does not abandon her children when they are sick or sinful; she intercedes, consoles, and draws them back to the Heart of her Son. In an era when the Church failed to be maternal – closing its doors and distancing itself from its suffering children – Mary’s heart reveals what true motherhood demands: proximity, mercy, and sacrificial love. The renewal of the Church will not come through policies alone, but through a return to the Marian way of holiness: humility, obedience, and courage born of love.

READ: Bishop Schneider: Saints, doctors affirmed Mary as Co-Redemptrix, Mediatrix of All Graces

Just as the Apostle John received Mary into his home, the Church must again receive her into every parish, diocese, and heart. Under her mantle, faith conquers fear, and sterile institutionalism gives way to living charity. If the bishops, clergy, and faithful turn anew to her maternal guidance, the Church can rediscover the strength to stand at the foot of modern Calvaries – unafraid, undefiled, and radiant with hope.

For it is through Mary, as through no other creature, that the Church learns again to say: Fiat. And through that fiat, the locked doors of the Church will once more open to the grace of her risen Lord.

X. Conclusion – The Church must never lock her doors again

The COVID-19 pandemic will forever stand as a tragic chapter in the history of Holy Mother Church – a time when fear muted faith, when the noise of the world drowned out the voice of the Bride. Yet in the economy of providence, even humiliation can become the seed of renewal. Every age of trial calls the Church to purification, and every wound can become a fountain of grace.

The glorious martyrs and confessors of ages past – those who faced pestilence, persecution, and plague – remain the enduring measure of authentic discipleship. They did not calculate risk; they embraced the Cross. From the catacombs of Rome to the plague hospitals of Milan, they bore witness that the charity of Christ knows no quarantine.

The Church of the 21st century must rediscover that same supernatural courage, that burning willingness to risk everything for the salvation of souls. Never again can the altars be darkened, the confessionals sealed, or the dying left without the grace of the Last Rites. A Church that fears contamination more than damnation has forgotten her divine commission (cf. Matt 28:19-20).

The world does not need a Church that mirrors its anxieties; it needs a Church that proclaims with authority and joy the victory of Christ Jesus over sin and death. Only such a Church can reconcile what was lost, restore what was broken, and rise renewed in the light of the Resurrection. This is the path to true reconciliation, purification, and resurrection – for clergy, laity, and the world alike.

READ: Anglicans could be converting to Catholicism in droves soon: here’s why

Appendix: Proposed framework for ecclesial reckoning and reform

To ensure that the spiritual and pastoral failures of 2020–2022 are never repeated, the following comprehensive framework for ecclesial reckoning, reconciliation, and renewal is proposed. It calls every level of the Church – hierarchy, clergy, and laity – to conversion and accountability.

A. Episcopal accountability and structural reform

Establish an independent commission composed of theologians, canonists, medical ethicists, and lay representatives to conduct a thorough review of episcopal and diocesan decisions during the pandemic, assessing their conformity with divine and canon law. Require a universal episcopal act of apology and public penance, to be expressed through liturgies of reparation, fasting, and the public recitation of the Miserere (Psalm 51) in every cathedral worldwide. Amend the Code of Canon Law to enshrine the inviolable right of the faithful to access the sacraments – especially Confession, the Holy Eucharist, and the Anointing of the Sick – even during times of civil emergency. Priests who minister in such circumstances must be explicitly protected from ecclesiastical penalty. Institute mandatory episcopal formation in sacramental theology, moral courage, and crisis leadership for all new bishops and those currently in office. The goal is to restore apostolic fortitude and theological clarity in the face of political and societal pressure.

B. Clerical renewal and sacramental readiness

Develop diocesan emergency sacramental protocols, ensuring that no future crisis – medical, political, or environmental – can suspend the ordinary administration of the sacraments. Provide ongoing formation for priests and deacons on the theology of martyrdom, moral courage, and pastoral care under persecution, following the models of St. Charles Borromeo, St. Damien of Molokai, and the modern era’s missionary martyrs.

C. The role and responsibility of the laity

Encourage the laity to exercise their canonical and baptismal rights with prudence and respect, insisting upon access to the sacraments and fidelity to the Church’s divine constitution even when ecclesiastical leaders falter. Promote catechesis and moral formation to correct the deformation of conscience revealed during the pandemic, replacing the false virtue of compliance with the true virtue of charity rooted in truth. Foster lay movements of Eucharistic reparation and intercession, whereby the faithful unite in prayer and sacrifice for the purification of the Church and the courage of her shepherds. Cultivate a culture of fraternal charity among the laity, rejecting ideological polarization and the spirit of accusation that infected many communities. The Faithful must never again treat one another as threats or outcasts under the guise of prudence.

D. Theological reaffirmation and mission

Reaffirm publicly and unequivocally that the ultimate mission of the Church is the salus animarum – the salvation of souls – not compliance with temporal powers or preservation of institutional comfort. Restore public confidence through visible acts of humility, renewed catechesis, and transparent leadership that reflects the supernatural mission of Holy Mother Church.

Endnotes

Giovanni Boccaccio, *The Decameron*, trans. G. H. McWilliam (London: Penguin Classics, 1972). St. Charles Borromeo, *Instructions to the Clergy During the Plague* (1576). Code of Canon Law, Canon 1752. Pope Francis, *Urbi et Orbi Blessing*, Vatican Media, March 27, 2020. Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, *Note on the Morality of Using Some Anti‑COVID‑19 Vaccines* (2020). Joseph Ratzinger, *Faith and the Future* (San Francisco: Ignatius Press, 2009). Thomas Aquinas, *Summa Theologiae*, II‑II q. 47 a. 2. Carlo Maria Viganò, *Letters on the Pandemic and the Crisis of Faith* (2020). Catechism of the Catholic Church, §§ 1324–1327. Second Vatican Council, Lumen Gentium, §63–65. John Paul II, Redemptoris Mater (1987), §§20–21.

OpenAI. ChatGPT (GPT-5). Conversation with Professor Timothy J. A. O’Donnell, October 2025. Assistance in composition, editing, and scholarly formatting of “Never Again Shall the Doors Be Locked”

Reprinted with permission from Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace

Share











