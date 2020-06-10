Catholic Charities of San Francisco archdiocese promotes ‘Pride Month,’ genital cookies

WARNING: The following article contains disgusting content.

June 10, 2020 (Sons of St. Joseph) — On the official Twitter account of “Catholic Charities” in San Francisco, several tweets were posted that commemorate the “Pride” month of June; including a tribute to the late LGBT-rights advocate Harvey Milk, a guide on how to honor “Pride” at home, and how to celebrate “Pride in Place.” On April 14, 2020, the annual San Francisco “Pride” events and parade were cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 1, 2020, Catholic Charities in San Francisco retweeted an article from the San Francisco “lifestyle” web-site 7X7. Titled “Pride in Place: 50 Ways to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of San Francisco Pride,” the June 1, 2020 article offers a list of things to do and places to go when celebrating “Pride” month. They include: “Wander the Leather District,” which comprises the SOMA (South of Market) District in San Francisco that is the center of the Leather and BDSM communities; “Eat a Cookie Dick” at the notorious Castro Street bakery (Hot Cookie) which features edible treats in the shape of intimate body parts; and “Get stoned, courtesy of a lesbian-owned cannabis delivery service.”

In 2018, San Francisco Catholic Charities promoted a “Christmas Performance” of the Gay Men’s Chorus.

The Archdiocese of San Francisco is home to several parishes with a long history of LGBT advocacy, including Most Holy Redeemer (MHR) in the Castro District, the Jesuit parish of St. Agnes, and the Jesuit-run University of San Francisco (USF.) MHR is currently staffed by the pro-LGBT religious order The Missionaries of the Precious Blood; this Lent, the parish offered an LGBT version of the Stations of the Cross; also featured on the San Francisco Catholic Charities Twitter account is a testimony from LGBT-rights lawyer Nanette Lee Miller who is a longtime MHR parishioner; in the past, St. Agnes parish and its associated Ignatian Spiritual Life Center have offered LGBTQ workshops; and USF is home to the openly gay Jesuit Donal Godfrey; the University has also offered free lessons on how to “tuck and bind safely.” Tucking refers to the practice of concealing the male genitals within the body in order to appear in drag; and binding refers to securing the female breasts in order to appear more masculine — or flat-chested.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone is on the “Board of Directors,” serving as Chairman, for Catholic Charities in San Francisco.

