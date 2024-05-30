Catholic elementary school in Toronto plans to ignore Church teaching, go all-in on ‘Pride Month’

Principal Anthony Pauk and teachers at St. Denis Catholic School in Toronto aren't waiting for the month of June to begin brainwashing the children with 'rainbow' sprinkles and the sexual letters of the alphabet. 'Pride' celebrations will start May 31.

(Everyday For Life Canada) — Principal Anthony Pauk and teachers at St. Denis Catholic School in Toronto aren’t waiting for the month of June to begin brainwashing the children with “rainbow” sprinkles and the sexual letters of the alphabet. Pride celebrations will start May 31th.

Pauk will give a talk to the children at a morning assembly. There will be a slide presentation and a play based on the book, Except When They Don’t. An ice cream truck will visit the school in the early afternoon that will have “rainbow” sprinkles on the menu. At 2:00 p.m., there will be more speeches and presentations for the official pride flag raising, followed by a DJ dance party. Were parents informed about this activity and given the option for their children not to participate?

The administration will also announce to the parents and children that the movie With Wonderwill be screened free for the school community on June 12th, at the Fox Theatre on Queen Street East in the Beach. The director of the documentary, Sharon Lewis, will be present to answer questions after the showing. Only children who are 14 and older can come to see the movie. So, why show a movie that children attending the school can’t see? Is it to convince the parents?

We are told that Lewis has struggled with fitting in to the “racial/Queer/Christian boxes.” What does that mean? With Wonder is her view “of members of the Queer, Christian community of colour, including high profile activists and clerics, in places like Jamaica, New York, London, and Los Angeles.” Why does the St. Denis School community need to watch this documentary? Is it to undermine Catholic teaching about the person, human sexuality and family?

Who chose the text, Except When They Don’t? In short, the children’s book by Laura Gehl isabout girls liking pink and princesses while boys like blue and robots. Except when they don’t. And the whole idea is for children not to worry about “gender” stereotypes; they should be encouraged to just be themselves. Doesn’t this contradict what the whole “pride” event is about? Leave the children alone. And the fact that there are real biological differences between the sexes is never mentioned.

The make-believe message is that children can be whatever they want, as with girls can be football stars and boys leading ballet dancers. It’s the exception and not the rule. This could lead to the question: why separate school sports teams based on sex? Why not let boys play with girls and girls play with the boys? Because there are real differences that cannot be overcome by words.

Parents should be asking what does this event have to do with education? We must not push the sexual letters of alphabet on children. Moreover, much of the content undermines Catholic teaching. Parents consider keeping your children at home that day, and teach them to reclaim the Biblical symbol, the rainbow.

Reprinted with permission from Everyday For Life Canada.

Share











