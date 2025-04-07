Catholic man who rescued Host from being desecrated by Kansas satanist shares his story

Video footage of a Catholic man rescuing and consuming a host being desecrated by Kansas satanists late last month has gone viral online. This is the man's story.

(Tradition, Family, and Property) — On March 28, hundreds gathered on the grounds of the Kansas Capitol Building to protest a Satanic Black Mass. The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP) organized the rally of reparation and protest.

After the rally, the news spread quickly that someone had intervened to prevent the desecration of a host. Since then, many articles, pictures and videos have appeared about the intervention.

Understandably, many want to know the full story. Who was the man who leaped into action? What exactly happened to the Host? We spoke to the man hailed as the modern-day Saint Tarcisius. His name is Randy. This is his story.

The satanist’s intention

It was unclear what the Satanists had planned. However, exorcists and former Satanists agree that true followers of the devil insist on using consecrated Hosts for Black Masses. The event’s organizer, Michael Stewart, claimed—both online and in phone calls—that they had secured such a Host.

However, Stewart also swore under oath that they had not stolen a Host. Many Catholics doubted his honesty, believing that a follower of the “father of lies” would not be truthful about such a matter.

During the Capitol ritual, Stewart pulled out a large-sized host. With sarcasm, he declared, “This was definitely not stolen from the Catholic Church. This is definitely not a consecrated host,” prompting laughter from the small group of Satanists.

Then, in a blatant act of desecration, he broke the Host in half and threw them to the ground, preparing to stomp on It.

The intervention

This is when Randy sprang into action.

A Catholic, husband, and father who works in construction, Randy had dressed in a black shirt and jeans to blend in with the Satanists. He had been leaning against the stone balustrade by the eastern steps of the Capitol Building, trying his best to look nonchalant. Interiorly, he was tense but prayerful.

Earlier, he saw the large crowd amassing with the TFP’s protest and greeted some members. This and people’s prayers gave him the courage and wisdom to do what was needed.

When the Host fell, he rushed forward, keeping track of the host particles. By an act of Providence, the wind gusted and blew the two Host pieces away from Stewart. They were blown away only six to ten inches away, but it was enough to cause Stewart’s first stomp to miss.

Randy saw one part of the Host blow under the table. He dived under the table, searching for the Host. As his eyes adjusted to the table’s shade, he surprisingly saw one piece right in front of him. He immediately consumed It.

He saw the other particle about to get stomped. Randy reached forward to stop it. The tip of Stewart’s shoe touched part of the remaining host but Randy’s hand prevented him from fully stomping on it.

After a brief struggle, Stewart lifted his foot, revealing the rest of the Host. Randy immediately grabbed a part of the remaining piece and consumed It. At this point, he had already consumed what he estimated to be about 75% of the host. It had broken up into smaller particles on the pavement. He licked as much of the particles from the ground until a Satanist in a white hoodie pulled him away.

His injuries

Stewart kicked Randy several times, pushing his face into the concrete. He also punched him multiple times, some blows landing in the back of his head.

Randy was in the military and works in construction. He has some experience in fighting. As the kicks and blows fell on him, he felt he was shielded by Saint Michael and the angels. The blows hurt less than they normally would. His primary concern was to complete the task of consuming every particle of the consecrated Host.

He walked away with a solid knot above his right eye and scratches on his hand, arm, and head.

Certainty of Our Lord’s Presence

Randy prepared for this encounter spiritually. He arrived the night before the event. He spent the night praying while walking around the Statehouse grounds or napping in his car. One thing he prayed for was a sign that the Host contained the Real Presence of Our Lord. He says he did not receive a sign and thus could not say with absolute certainty that It was a consecrated Host or not.

Randy resolved to act regardless, because the risk of injury to the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity in the Blessed Sacrament was too great not to do anything.

However, he listed several indications that point to the notion that it was an authentic consecrated Host.

The first was the way Stewart wrapped It. A meaningless “wafer,” as Stewart referred to it, would not be handled with so much care. Stewart pulled the Host from a plastic pouch inside a second plastic pouch. The Host itself was wrapped in a velvet cloth.

The second indication was the way Stewart said that It was not stolen from the Church, to the laughter of his followers. His tone was sarcastic, indicating he meant the exact opposite.

The third was the other “hosts” Stewart was giving away in what he called “Black Mass kits” were very different. These kit hosts were packaged host-wine combos used in some protestant services. These smaller hosts are smaller and sealed just above the cap of the cup.

The fourth reason was how Stewart behaved after the intervention to save the Host. Had the Host been only a wafer, he could have taken another one from one of the kits and continued his ritual. However, once the Host was rescued, the ritual abruptly ended.

Randy’s alone time with the Satanist

After the incident, Randy’s path crossed once again with Stewart. He was taken to a small storage room transformed into a holding room inside the Capitol.

Randy prayed for thirty minutes as he waited in isolation. Suddenly, another person was brought in. It was Michael Stewart. At first, Stewart smirked at seeing Randy. Then, his face went blank when he recognized Randy.

They sat a few feet from each other. Randy began praying the Saint Michael prayer aloud over and over again. To him, it felt like he prayed it hundreds of times over the next several minutes. Meanwhile, Stewart remained expressionless. The bravado and spirit of defiance he showed in the Rotunda mere minutes earlier when he was arrested was gone entirely.

Another officer moved Randy after he realized the mistake of putting the two in the same room.

Soon afterwards, Randy was released without any charges. The police officers and the videos all attest that Randy never acted violently or threateningly to any of the Satanists. He was the one who was assaulted.

Preventing future Black Masses at the Statehouse

Though he prays for Stewart’s conversion, Randy is also determined to prevent future public blasphemies. He told the law enforcement that if needed, he is willing to cooperate with the case to ensure Stewart and his accomplice face justice. God willing, this would prevent them from obtaining future permits for Satanic rituals at the Kansas Statehouse.

Some call Randy a modern-day Saint Tarcisius, the young Christian who died defending the Blessed Sacrament. Others called him a hero or a saint. Randy sees himself as nothing more than a sinner relying on God’s mercy.

Reprinted with permission from Tradition, Family, and Property.

