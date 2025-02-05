CBC was finally forced to acknowledge its anti-Catholic bias

I wouldn’t doubt that the CBC editor wanted it to be written by someone who harbors animosity towards the Catholic Church, to ensure the story would be a vicious, one-sided smear job, with the objective of ousting Trustee LaGrange from office.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — We’ve complained for years that the CBC is horribly biased against Christians and pushes leftist narratives.

Well, the CBC Ombudsman, Maxime Bertrand, has finally released a report about an official complaint I submitted against CBC’s journalistic malpractice more than 16 months ago.

I objected to the state broadcaster’s biased reporting on an incident involving Monique LaGrange, a Catholic school Trustee in Red Deer, Alberta, who was under fire from the LGBT lobby.

LaGrange was being unfairly punished by her woke trustee colleagues on the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) division for posting a certain meme on social media.

The meme compared the brainwashing tactics of Nazi propaganda to the LGBT indoctrination machine that comes after our children in their classrooms.

It was clear to me the CBC’s reporting was grotesquely slanted against Monique, showing zero effort to balance out its negative coverage with quotes from the many people who were supporting her.

It was a flat-out smear job, and I told the Ombudsman so.

In fact, I think the CBC’s hit pieces played a major role in Trustee LaGrange’s woke trustee colleagues feeling emboldened enough to take the extreme step of removing her from her duly elected seat as a trustee.

It was a startlingly anti-democratic move, and it was the CBC which fanned the flames of fake outrage to make it happen.

READ: Spanish priest could face criminal charges for denying Communion to homosexual politician

In my complaint, I called out the writer’s lack of objectivity, then-CBC reporter Aaron Sousa, for not including any background about the religious or democracy angles which should have been central to the story.

Here’s some of what I wrote to the CBC Ombudsman in my letter of complaint:



Why did Mr. Sousa not bother to provide the absolutely essential context for this story that she is a Catholic trustee in a religious school board, and that Catholic moral doctrine is officially opposed to homosexual acts, transsexualism, cross-dressing and same-sex marriage? Don’t you think that’s essential context for a story about a religious institution whose reason for existence is to pass on Catholic doctrine to the next generation? Mr. Sousa wrote the article as if it was a secular school board, which it’s clearly not. Worse, he wrote it as if it’s an anti-Catholic organization that is opposed to the teachings of the Church.

Long story short: I called out the CBC for its shameful, one-sided reporting.

In what we can claim as a win for truth, the CBC Ombudsman actually agreed with me!

She opined that the original news report “violated the principle of balance outlined in CBC’s Journalistic Standards and Practices.”

The Ombudsman’s findings also include a response from Stephanie Coombs, the Director of Journalism and Programming for CBC Edmonton, who conceded that the organization could have done a much better job in researching Monique’s side of the story and the support she was receiving from the community:

I feel that [this] is a failing on our part — we could and should have dug deeper to determine what submissions had been made and whether we could have accessed them.

I’m totally onboard with these assessments about the CBC’s failures, but I don’t accept the explanation for the lack of balance that Ms. Bertrand provided in her ruling.

The Ombudsman rejected my assertion that the CBC article was a deliberate “smear-job.”.Instead, she chalked up the unfair reporting to the “inexperience of a young journalist” who “may have benefited from more thorough guidance.”

I don’t buy this excuse at all. Aaron Sousa was more than just inexperienced.

CBC journalist was in a gay lifestyle

It turns out the reporter who wrote the hit piece against Trustee Monique La Grange is a practicing homosexual himself, which he admits publicly on his Substack account, an excerpt of which is below:

My hyper-fixation of my body’s appearance took a turn for the worse after I met my current boyfriend, who, by the way, has been very supportive in helping me through my struggles. (emphasis added)



I find it hard to believe that, being a practicing homosexual, his personal disdain for Catholic teaching on homosexual acts had nothing to do with his biased reporting on the topic of a Catholic trustee’s opposition to the Pride flag.

Although I can’t prove it, I would bet that Mr. Sousa’s self-identification as “gay” was precisely the reason why he was assigned to cover this story.

I wouldn’t doubt that the CBC Editor wanted it to be written by someone who harbors animosity towards the Catholic Church, to ensure the story would be a vicious, one-sided smear job, with the objective of ousting Trustee LaGrange from office.

That’s only my opinion, admittedly. But why else would an editor assign a journalist to a story when a reasonable apprehension of bias is so clearly present?

This debacle over the Monique LaGrange story falls in line with a long history of anti-Catholic coverage by the CBC, from its praise for an “artist” who placed a crucifix in a jar of urine to openly mocking the Holy Eucharist to negative opinion pieces and the white-washing of Canadian church burnings.

There’s an unmistakable pattern here.

The CBC’s biased reporting about Monique LaGrange looks like it’s ideologically driven, so, to that end, I don’t think the little footnote which the Ombudsman ordered to be tagged onto the original article (see screenshot below) is sufficient to right the wrong done to Monique’s reputation.

In the end, however, I think it’s a good day whenever the CBC is forced to apologize for violating journalistic standards.

This article first appeared at Campaign Life Coalition. Republished with permission.

Share











