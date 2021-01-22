CBS Washington reporter gushes: Biden inaugural speech like ‘something from the Bible’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 22, 2021 (NewsBusters) — Well, that was quick. The Joe Biden–era gush officially began as soon as the Democrat became President. On Wednesday, CBS journalists enthused that the inaugural address was something like a “priest would give,” “something from the Bible.” Another journalist on the network fretted that, if he had any faults, the very liberal Biden may be too moderate.

Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett offered the most hyperbolic praise, suggesting that the radically pro-abortion Biden’s inaugural address was like a lesson from the Bible:

The beginning had a soaring rhetoric. A tiny bit at the end. The middle it sounded like a homily. A breaking down of all this big language to simple colloquial terms. “I’m just talking to you. I’m in this vaunted position.” But like a priest explaining something from the Bible or something. “I'm breaking it down for you so we can all have a common language and a common understanding.”

A few minutes earlier, chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes suggested that, perhaps, “no politician” in Washington could have given Biden’s speech. She also worried that the President may be too moderate:

There’s few politicians in Washington, perhaps no politicians in Washington who can lay claim to that kind of message like Joe Biden can. I mean, look, he was in the Senate for 36 years. And he had a reputation there of trying to work across the aisle. He was often the person that President Obama dispatched to Capitol Hill to try to cut a deal during his eight years as vice president. In fact, the biggest knock on him from members of his own party, he has been too eager, sometimes, to try work with the other side and find common ground. Democrats worried in the past that he might give up too much.

Biden? The new President is certainly a liberal. His lifetime American Conservative Union score is 12 and the Democrat has drifted farther left as the years go by. His 2008, 2007 and 2006 scores are, respectively: 0, 0, 4.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell simply stated as fact how wonderful the Bidens are: “They have a natural tendency to think of others. An empathetic way about them because of not only their life-long career in public service but also because of the great loss that they have suffered.”

The Democratic propaganda on CBS was sponsored by Geico. Click on the link to let them know what you think.

CBS inauguration coverage of Joe Biden

1/20/2021 12:31 MAJOR GARRETT: What struck me is there's a theme in the inaugural address of the president of amazing grace and Amanda's poem. See. She says "We have the courage to see. What is Amazing Grace about? “I was once blind, but now I see." GAYLE KING: Very nice, Major! GARRETT: What does Joe Biden ask people to do in his inaugural address? See truth. Distinguish truth from things that are lies, said for power and profit. It's asking throughout, for us to see each other, ourselves and our nation. (....) 12:32 p.m. Eastern GARRETT: And to his point about trying to pursue unity in this country. He said “My whole soul is in this.” Later on, he said, “If enough of us do that, we can bring the rest of us along.” He's not looking for everyone. He's looking for enough to create unity and a renewed sense of purpose. (....) MARGARET BRENNAN: You know, Norah, I think particularly for all of us as journalists, it was really resonant to hear the President say, “You know, this is about defending the truth and defeating the lies.” Reminding us all our responsibility in that. Referring in his speech to the point Gayle made earlier, that there isn’t a common agreement on a set of facts. And the need and responsibility both for those who provide them to the public and those in the public who need to go out and consume them and make sure they find them. (....) 12:34 p.m. Eastern NORAH O’DONNELL: And that’s so like the Bidens to be saying thank you to anybody that is there and helping out and acknowledging others. They have a natural tendency to think of others. An empathetic way about them because of not only their life-long career in public service but also because of the great loss that they have suffered. (....) 12:36 p.m. Eastern NANCY CORDES: Norah, what I kept thinking as I was listening to this speech, the overwhelming theme of unity. There's few politicians in Washington, perhaps no politicians in Washington who can lay claim to that kind of message like Joe Biden can. I mean, look, he was in the Senate for 36 years. And he had a reputation there of trying to work across the aisle. He was often the person that President Obama dispatched to Capitol Hill to try to cut a deal during his eight years as vice president. In fact, the biggest knock on him from members of his own party, he has been too eager, sometimes, to try work with the other side and find common ground. Democrats worried in the past that he might give up too much. (....) 12:59 p.m. Eastern GARRETT: The other thing I thought in the inaugural address -- The beginning had a soaring rhetoric. A tiny bit at the end. The middle it sounded like a homily. A breaking down of all this big language to simple colloquial terms. ‘I’m just talking to you. I’m in this vaunted position.’ But like a priest explaining something from the Bible or something. ‘I'm breaking it down for you so we can all have a common language and a common understanding.’” That informality will be one of the things that president Biden will attempt to bring to the presidency, which may or may not be boring. But it certainly will be a contrast.

