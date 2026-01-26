Changing hearts and minds about abortion requires speaking the truth with love

If our goal is to help bring people to Christ, the only way we can do that is by treating them with a firm love and compassion and by teaching them pro-life truths.

(LifeSiteNews) — A culture that thinks of preborn children as commodities, as possessions, or as trash to throw away can’t just suddenly abandon that mindset when the baby is born. Respect, love, and a desire to protect children must begin at the very first instant of life — when the sperm fertilizes the egg. But today, far too many also see born children as possessions, as burdens, or as things to use. We see that example in two recent cases of disturbing abuse.

In Missouri, two people are in custody for allegedly confining two children, now ages 13 and 14, in a chicken pen, shooting BBs at them, threatening them, starving them, and forcing them to fight each other. According to an article detailing the abuse, “An adult guardian reported the children came to her home seeking food. She later said their mother agreed to transfer custody of them in exchange for a cellphone and phone plan, an arrangement authorities said was documented through a power of attorney.”

Another report tells of “a California mom facing dozens of charges after allegedly hosting secret ‘alcohol-soaked benders,’ in which high school freshmen were encouraged to engage in sexual behavior at her family’s” home during the 2020-21 school year. The woman is now on trial and facing 63 criminal charges. According to the report, her “house was a place for children to engage in sexual conduct” as she “groomed the children, normalized sex, (and) encouraged hookups and sexual behavior.”

These stories occur all too frequently today. Oftentimes we see them, shake our heads, and scroll to the next story. We have become numb to the horrors that some adults inflict on children. Why? Because for so long we have lived with the mindset that children are commodities that can be purchased through IVF and surrogacy or that can be unwanted, torn apart, and thrown away in abortion.

It is both sad and sickening. When people care more about themselves than about the vulnerable, society begins to crumble. It becomes easier for people to sow anger, to create division, to turn against each other, and to hate. And this hate results in threats to life, including abortion, abuse, and murder. We see this nearly everywhere in society.

So what are faithful pro-life people to do about this? How do we change mindsets? Is it even possible? Some would say that our society is too far gone and that the only people who read articles like this or who listen to reason are the people who care about threats to life, so in effect we’re just preaching to the choir.

Are those we need to reach — the people who devalue life or the people who scream “my body my choice” — even listening? How do we change their hearts?

That is the million-dollar question, but it’s one we must answer. We certainly can’t reach them by only talking to and befriending people who are pro-life. And we can’t reach them by screaming at them in anger.

We must take a good hard look at the people around us — in our communities and maybe in our families — and not only live our faith but resolve to have those difficult conversations. We must meet these people in love and chisel away at their hardened hearts.

If we really want to show the beauty of life and the importance of protecting the vulnerable, we have to live the pro-life truths that we believe and we must see people through Christ’s eyes. We must work to open their hearts and minds and show them that they, too, are valuable.

Education in these truths begins at home with our children and our spouses. It starts with open conversations built on love and trust, and it requires us to care for people with joy as we show that selfless — or agape — love.

One of my college professors used to say that hurt people hurt people. This is absolutely true. And we know what happens when someone hurts another: The recipient of the hurt feels worthless and begins to see little value in themselves. And when we have a society filled with people who see no value in themselves, they certainly see no value in others, and they treat people as unworthy of love and respect. This leads to a greater acceptance of threats to life, such as abortion, euthanasia, and abuse. And the only remedy is agape love.

No matter who you are or what stage of life you are in, there is always something you can do to affirm the dignity of all human beings. If we all just find one person to educate or to shower with love and compassion, we will be making an enormous impact.

So often, I think we treat those in society who are pro-abortion, pro-euthanasia, or just selfish as pariahs. It’s difficult to be around them, so we distance ourselves. But this is a disservice to them because then they only surround themselves with those who devalue life, and they never see the truth or the beauty of Christ’s love.

If our goal is to help bring people to Christ, the only way we can do that is by treating them with a firm love and compassion and by teaching them pro-life truths. People will never see their value if they are treated with the disdain and hatred that the abused children mentioned above are treated with. They will never see their value if we continue to normalize abortion, euthanasia, and other threats to life. People will only see their value and the value of the vulnerable if they are treated with the agape love taught by Christ.

So my challenge to you is to reflect on how you will personally serve others in authentic love and how you will protect the vulnerable. You can give your time, talents, treasures, or all three.

Once you determine which actions you will take, put your faith into practice. We read in the book of James that faith without works is dead. Let this truth guide you. When you do so, you will be part of the change our culture so desperately needs. You will be leading others to Christ. And you may even be saving a life.

Susan Ciancio is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has worked as a writer and editor since 2003; more than 16 of those years have been in the pro-life sector. Currently, she is the editor of American Life League’s Celebrate Life Magazine — the nation’s premier Catholic pro-life magazine. She is also the director and executive editor of ALL’s Culture of Life Studies Program — a pre-K-12 Catholic pro-life education organization.

