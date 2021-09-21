Children are effectively immune to COVID-19: here’s the evidence

Children have a natural protection in that they do not have the molecular and biological basis adults do to be infected by this virus and to get severely ill.

HAMILTON, ON (LifeSiteNews) — There is biological and molecular evidence that children are effectively COVID immune and can be considered already vaccinated.

Yes, children are already vaccinated and need no COVID vaccine. Leave them alone. COVID injections offer children no opportunity for benefit and only potential opportunities for harm.

Children must not be vaccinated with these COVID vaccines; the key issue is that the vaccines are not needed. No public health official has yet made an argument explaining why children are to get these vaccines. Moreover, the developers have not followed the vaccines for the proper duration of time, and this is very troubling for we thus do not know what the future will hold for recipients.

I am no anti-vaxxer; I support vaccines, but they must be properly developed. These COVID vaccines were not developed properly in terms of research methodology, the duration of follow-up, and the lack of proper safety testing. The resulting estimates are questionable, especially the manner in which they are presented to the public. They are meant to deceive. The public has been lied to.

We have no idea how these vaccines will behave longer-term in children, and they might severely harm our children or even kill them. Children have a natural protection in that they do not have the molecular and biological basis adults do to be infected by this virus and to get severely ill. I am warning the FDA that if they approve this vaccine for children, we run the risk of killing thousands of American children (and global children), harming them with myocarditis and other serious conditions of which they have been spared of thus far by their natural protection. The vaccine and spike protein enter the circulation and can have devastating consequences to the vasculature in our children. They may cause clots, bleeding/hemorrhaging, etc.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Resist Biden's Vaccine Mandate Show Petition Text 9828 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship. We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts. Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands. On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will. While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country. This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance. Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following: A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)

A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine

A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option

A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine

A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff

A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public

A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses) All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce! And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000. While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them. And now, it would seem that time has officially come. "This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory." In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way." These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance. As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant. But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage. This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO. Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers. Thank you!



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Biden announces vaccine requirements for private businesses, impacting tens of millions of Americans': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/ breaking-biden-announces- vaccine-requirements-for- private-businesses-impacting- tens-of-millions-of-workers/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

There is no reason for this drive to put the vaccine into children, no sound reason or justification, and the CDC and NIH and NIAID continue to be flat wrong on this. There is no medical reason, and I plead with the FDA to stop this. Children are not meant to protect adults, and we do not need immunity from children to end the pandemic. We have early treatment.

Yes, we must properly double- and triple-down protect our elderly and high risk and offer treatment early, but we must not disregard the natural immunity already built up in society, and the immunity children already possess. The more recent disaster to children of the dengvaxia vaccine for dengue fever provides caution. Children were seriously harmed from it.

The estimated Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) is close to zero for children and young adults. Pandemic Data (PANDA) reports that the IFR for those <19 years is 0.003%. Andrew Levin reported that the estimated age-specific IFR was 0.002% at age 10 and 0.01% at age 25. Comparatively, the American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) reported the IFR as follows: 0-4 years, mean 0.003%, 5-9 years, mean 0.001%, 10-14 years, mean 0.001%, 15-19 years, mean 0.003%, 20-24 years, mean 0.006%. The most updated data by the American Academy of Pediatrics showed that “Children were 0.00%-0.19% of all COVID-19 deaths, and 10 [US] states reported zero child deaths. In states reporting, 0.00%-0.03% of all child Covid-19 cases resulted in death.

As to a biological and molecular understanding of the risk, I have brought the evidence together in a hypothesis that children are already immune and vaccinated. In fact, their immunity is better than those of adults vaccinated with these sub-optimal spike-specific injections that confer a very immature library of immune response. We have strong research by Patel and Bunyavanich (ACE 2 receptor research), Loske (showing that pre-activated antiviral innate immunity [mucosal compartment] in the upper airways of children), Yang (children have memory B cells that can bind to SARS-CoV-2, indicating the potent role of early [prior] childhood exposure to common cold coronaviruses), Weisberg and Farber et al. (children’s T cells are relatively naïve and mostly untrained, and thus a better capacity to respond to novel viruses), and Galow (showing that children do not spread COVID-19 to other children, while it is adults who spread COVID-19 to children).

This is the biological hypothesis, but what about the epidemiological observational type studies? A high-quality, robust study in the French Alps examined the spread of COVID-19 virus via a cluster of COVID-19 cases. They followed one infected child who visited three different schools and interacted with other children, teachers, and various other adults. The authors reported no instance of secondary transmission despite close interactions. These data have been available to the CDC and other health experts for over a year.

Jonas Ludvigsson published a seminal paper in the New England Journal of Medicine on COVID-19 among children aged 1 to 16 and their teachers in Sweden. From the nearly 2 million schoolchildren who were followed in Sweden, with no mask mandates, it was reported that there were zero deaths from COVID and only a few instances of transmission and minimal hospitalization.

Again, children have a natural ACE 2 protection, and we must not bypass it by entering their deltoids and then their blood streams. They have been spared of the deaths so far that have occurred in adults due to the vaccines, and it is because of this natural protection and the molecular reasons I have outlined above. Leave them alone.

Children need no COVID vaccine; it can potentially kill them. The CDC and NIH and vaccine developers are deceiving the nation and have not done the proper research. This is highly reckless and dangerous. Dr. Anthony Fauci must stop this madness, this lunacy, this relentless drive he has to inject all the children. To this day he cannot explain why. It was always illogical, irrational, nonsensical, and without any scientific merit. President Trump must come forward and at least stand his ground on these injections not entering the arms of our children. There is just too much risk. Parents must stand up and reject this lunacy by Fauci, Collins, Walensky, and the reckless, specious, television medical experts.

In closing, history teaches us to pause and reflect upon our previous miscues and unforced blunders that had significant consequences. It behooves us to remember the increased incidence of narcolepsy in children in Scandinavian countries following the H1N1 influenza ASO3-adjuvanted vaccine used for the 2009 pandemic (Pandemrix influenza vaccination program). Additionally, the harms caused by the dengue vaccine in children in the Philippines also come to mind. Sanofi Pasteur halted the vaccines in 2017 due to the very dangerous risk of plasma leakage syndrome akin to ebola. The tainted polio vaccine that sickened and fatally paralyzed children in 1955 in the United States is also worthy of review in this context. Harm can accrue from a rapid deployment of mass vaccination to children has not proven to be safe in all cases. Perhaps this comment by Dr. Efrat Schurr is worth noting: “In 1977, for example, a triple vaccination (against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus) from a defective batch left several children blind, deaf and disabled forever.”

Children are effectively COVID immune and can be considered already fully vaccinated as per the biological and molecular explanation above.

Share











