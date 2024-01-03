Chinese EV companies to begin operating in Mexico to target US market after Biden mandate

BlackRock invests in China and EVs. Biden policy supports China and EVs. BlackRock invests in Ukraine. Biden policy supports Ukraine reconstruction. Biden puts BlackRock Investment Institute Chairman Tom Donilon in charge of U.S.-China policy. Coincidence?

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators urging them to stop more online censorship laws

(Conservative TreeHouse) — The headline is the non-pretending reality. Now that Joe Biden has designated EPA mandates for U.S. automobiles that include having at least 50 percent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030, three major Chinese EV manufacturers are reportedly building manufacturing facilities in Mexico.

BlackRock investments steer White House policy. BlackRock investments are heavy in China and EV production. BlackRock returns on their investments would be substantial with Chinese EV production in Mexico. Quite a coincidence.

BlackRock invests in China and EVs. Biden policy supports China and EVs.

Blackrock invests in Ukraine. Biden policy supports Ukraine reconstruction.

Biden puts Blackrock Investment Institute Chairman Tom Donilon in charge of U.S.-China policy.

It’s almost as if….

Reprinted with permission from Conservative TreeHouse.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators urging them to stop more online censorship laws

Share











