Christian parents must help revamp the woke public school system: here’s why

The public school has become a bastion for progressive liberalism to indoctrinate your children into a state of agreement. The fundamentals seem to acquiesce to the radical shift left.

(LifeSiteNews) — It is no secret that liberalism has infiltrated the U.S. public education system in a big way.

As a result, Christian parents must remain on guard and push back on anti-Christian ideology on behalf of their kids. The anti-Christian sentiments taking up space in math and science classes isn’t bound to one side of our nation.

It is happening everywhere. The public school has become a bastion for progressive liberalism to indoctrinate your children into a state of agreement. The fundamentals seem to acquiesce to the radical shift left. One can view the sketch in this link for an illustration of where priorities presently lie. Christian parents are forced to fight back while struggling with declining numbers as well as the phrase, “What would Jesus do?”

The foothold in our public education system is a real conundrum, especially in this difficult inflationary period when so many Christians are struggling to make ends meet. Without resources to homeschool or finance private school educations, most must send their kids to public school. The option to place kids in less expensive Christian-based schools are also drying up as enrollment plummets and these schools close.

According to a new study from the Pew Research Center, “If recent trends in switching [changing one’s religious affiliation] hold, we project that Christians could make up between 35% and 46% of the U.S. population in 2070,” said Stephanie Kramer, the senior researcher who led the study. The anti-Christian messaging, left unchecked, has been diligently changing the face of the United States without question. All you need to do is look around to see this. You might also take stock of the rise in depression and loneliness among our youth, including in school. Certainly, it isn’t God who is at fault for this, right?

Needless to say, Christian parents are on a mission to protect their own and ultimately turn the tide. An example of this occurred in my own hometown, when a 13-year-old middle school child was confronted by his teacher in his Social Studies class. A devout Christian, the boy wasn’t shy about his beliefs.

During one lesson where the child was taking notes, his teacher suddenly approached him. Seeing a cross drawn on the opposite page of the notes the child had written, the teacher boldly reached into the boy’s notebook, pulled out the page with the cross drawn on it, crumpled it up, and began berating him for not doing the notetaking she had asked for.

She turned to throw the crumpled paper away. The child spoke up in his own defense, showed his work, and asked for the piece of paper bearing the cross back. After a moment, the teacher returned it to him. She then continued the class lesson.

The child returned home that day and told his mother what had happened. She was incensed and planned to call the principal to complain. However, the boy begged her not to, for he feared backlash from the teacher. The parent agreed, promising not to bring it to the school’s attention.

Thinking over the topic for several days thereafter, the mother decided that she would meet the teacher at back-to-school night and question her directly about the matter. When that evening finally came, she did, in fact, ask the teacher about the incident privately.

The teacher recalled the incident and endeavored to defend her actions with excuses that were met with the unrelenting reminder that she was, indeed, the adult in the situation. When the mom finally asked her, “Do you make a habit of reaching into kids’ notebooks and ripping out pages that aren’t yours to take, especially pages with crosses drawn on them?”, the teacher realized that she was out of excuses. She was forced to offer an apology and added “that usually isn’t me.” She then blamed her inexcusable response on stress.

Mom accepted her apology, having placed the teacher on notice simply by not allowing the transgression to go unnoticed or unexplained. The mother then let the matter rest without bringing it to the attention of the principal or other school district officials. In the mother’s mind, “that is what Jesus would have done.” She showed mercy while hoping in her head that she had done the right thing.

RELATED: Teacher investigated for showing film with homosexual character claims parents’ rights are gone at school

When the mother returned home to greet her son that evening, she let him know what had transpired. She wanted him to realize the importance of defending their Christian values in a nation that is growing continually more hostile towards Christians. In addition, realizing just how difficult it must have been for him to stand up to his teacher, an adult, this parent couldn’t fail to act in her child’s defense as well. The boy was grateful.

This is the United States we, Christian families, must now live in. Public schools are no longer safe havens for kids of faith–all faiths, mind you. They harbor a unilateral, maniacal, egotistical approach against God, taking their lead from the most prevalent, influential establishments and industries running our nation. They blame the great “I Am” for everything wrong with our nation so as to prop up their woke narrative for the eyes of the innocent to view.

RELATED: Oklahoma elementary school hires second drag queen for kindergarten classroom after principal fiasco

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is a prime example of this. In a recent episode of “Reid Out,” Reid engaged in a ludicrous conversation with Robert Jones, the Public Religion Research Institute founder and president. Discussing his new book The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy: and the Path to a Shared American Future, the two exchange opportunities to trash Christianity as justification for slavery and genocide, according to The Western Journal. How grossly toxic and skewed such reasoning is and purposely so.

It’s a strategy that advances the brokenness of human beings and society as a whole, with the intention of expelling God from both man and community while ushering in the New World Order. Its continuation and expansion is child-dependent. It is wrapped in very colorful paper and with an exquisite bow tied around for a very good reason. How better to attract a child than with a fantastically attractive present that just keeps giving?

If children do not sign on to wokeness, however, Christianity will flourish like the “mustard seed that fell upon the good soil” found in the book of Matthew 13:23-33 (NIV). Ultimately, we need to protect our children by giving them back to God and revamping our outdated public education system so that it properly educates and does not indoctrinate. As they are failing at the former and succeeding at the latter, we have no other recourse. This is, ultimately, a universal fight.

Laura J. Wellington is the founder of THREAD MB, author, award-winning children’s television creator, TEDx Speaker, founder of the ZNEEX app, and a writer for The Western Journal.

Share











