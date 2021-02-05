Christians and conservatives need to hunker down for the next 4 years

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 5, 2021 (American Thinker) — It looks to me as if we are about to enter a very dark and dangerous political storm such as our nation has not seen. The sunlight of a free exchange of ideas, of thought-provoking discussion, of attending church, of tolerating a simple different point of view appears close to being extinguished. History is being rewritten and even statues of Lincoln are being brought down. One must wonder, how long it will be until we are no longer allowed to have cities, counties, colleges, or streets named Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Jackson or Roosevelt. Is Darkness now falling in America?

The cabal of Big Tech, the Deep State, and the progressive/socialist party is for all practical purposes ignoring and curtailing the Bill of Rights. At this time, the Thought Police appear to be winning. This "Digital Kristallnacht" by Big Tech oligarchs is moving forward without impediment. By the way, where is the American Civil Liberties Union? Where is the ACLU when it actually comes to basic liberties? They are strangely silent. Since the controversial Election of 2020, The left has "disappeared" citizens, outlawed free association, cancelled books, had people fired or made them unemployable because they thought or voted in a different way. This new regime has actually discussed publicly, re-education camps. Publishers are being threatened.

This Orwellian dystopia from the left will get worse before it gets better. It appears the only prominent souls brave enough to take on this regime are Rush Limbaugh, Tucker Carlson, and Donald Trump. For the most part the opposition party, the GOP, is oddly quiet and mute. Most of the GOP leadership seem to be hiding from this storm under the covers. Some actually appear to resemble those Frenchman who sided with the Nazis when the Germans overran France. Very few at this time appear to be a part of the Resistance. The rise of populism, both political and economic, has the totalitarian left scared and angry. Thus. their indiscriminate purge of American citizens who think and value differently.

This new McCarthyism from The Left is unapologetic and uncompromising. Citizens are told to "sit down, shut up, or else." Again, where are the Libertarians? is being written at this time which basically could make 75 million citizens domestic terrorists. Churches are shuttered but alcohol and hemp stores are wide open. Legislation is being written which in all practicality, voids the First and Second Amendments. The army is now standing guard in Washington, DC as if we are under a totalitarian authority. Today our nation's capital looks more like Baghdad than the city of Washington.

Only a short time ago it was considered undemocratic to have the National Guard used in our cities to put down very dangerous, violent, and even deadly riots. Today, that same Guard is patrolling the streets of our nation's capital. It appears that an administration that believes it needs thousands of troops and permanent fences to guard them and to keep away the "unwashed masses", might actually believe that they really may not have won the election nor that they have the consent of the governed. About 75 million voters might possibly have that same thought.

President Harry Truman was once asked to explain the difference between Nazism and Communism. His response was "only the spelling." President Kennedy said of a police state, "peaceful circulation has been interrupted by barbed wire and concrete blocks." Kennedy also said that when a government is rife with corruption, this oftentimes leads to communism. President Reagan often spoke how freedom is "only one generation away from extinction." Rupert Murdoch has recently said that America is entering a very dangerous and scary time of "this awful woke orthodoxy."

The dark clouds appear to be rolling in at a torrential pace. One must wonder if we will need to change our vantage point to once again see the sunlight.

Published with permission from the American Thinker.