Christians must resist all COVID-19 restrictions. Here’s why

May 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — From Genesis to Revelation, the Bible is filled with commandments that demonstrate the value God places on life. A few examples:

Man was created in the very image of God. (Genesis 1:27) The strictest punishments are for those who take an innocent life. (Numbers 35:30-31) The laws of purity are all about life. One becomes ritually impure if he comes in contact with a corpse. (Numbers 19:11) A woman is ritually impure during her menses. (Leviticus 15:19 — The means of sustaining a potential life is expelled. Plus, life is in the blood and it is being lost.) Although the Sabbath is the holiest of all holy days in the Bible, the rabbis taught that saving a life was a valid reason for violating the Sabbath. Jesus taught that even alleviating human suffering was a valid reason for violating the Sabbath. (Matthew 12:9-14) There are those who say Romans 13:1-7 directs us to obey government authorities because they were put there by God. Generally, I agree. However, there are instances, both biblical and historical, where defying the government was not only allowed, but praised. Examples: Moses’ mother hid him from Pharoah, in violation of the law. (Exodus 2:2; Hebrews 11:23) The Hebrew midwives violated the law, and then lied about it, in order to preserve the lives of the Israelite baby boys. (Exodus 1:17-20) Rahab hid the spies and then lied to the authorities. (Joshua 2:1-6)

Many people violated Nazi law in order to save Jewish lives: the ten Boom family, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Oskar Schindler, Irene Sandler, to name only a few. I’m not saying we should be able to pick and choose which laws to obey, but when the law is clearly anti-life, we have a duty to push back.

Given God’s overwhelming affirmation of life, can Christians do anything less than value life and resist anything that compromises human life, in all its forms?

CDC, WHO, and U.S. government lied about the severity of COVID-19

The PCR test, used to diagnose COVID-19, was never intended to be used to diagnose an illness. In addition, the test has been run using 35+ cycles, which likely picks up harmless virus fragments. The New York Times suggests that as many as 90% of all positive COVID-19 tests are false positives.

Recent reports by the CDC indicate that the death toll of those who died of COVID-19, as opposed to dying with COVID-19, is far, far less than originally stated. The death count has been greatly exaggerated. These reports show that only 6% of all deaths associated with COVID-19 were actually attributable only to COVID-19. That comes to fewer than 10,000 deaths. The total death toll listed for COVID-19 (together with co-morbidities) is not much greater than the death toll from influenza in 2017 (~500K vs ~400K). And yet, we didn’t shut down for the flu.

COVID-19 has a 99+% recovery rate for those under the age of 70.

In addition, the death rates for 2020 have remained fairly consistent with the death rates from previous years, indicating that there was no pandemic at all.

As LifeSiteNews reported:

A recent research paper in the prestigious journal The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences points out these statistics, and then an even more surprising claim: “The comparison is more striking when years of life lost (YLL) is the measure used. Goldstein and Lee (11) estimate that the mean loss of life years for a person dying from COVID-19 in the United States is 11.7 y. Multiplying 377,000 decedents by 11.7 y lost per decedent gives a total of 4.41 M years of life lost to COVID-19 in 2020, only a third of the 13.02 million life years lost to excess mortality in the United States in 2017 (Table 1). The reason that the comparison is so much sharper for YLL than for excess deaths is that COVID-19 deaths in 2020 occurred at much older ages, on average, than the excess deaths of 2017.”

If COVID-19 is not nearly as widespread or dangerous as we have been led to believe, there is no reason for life-restricting mandates.

Domestic abuse, drug abuse, and suicides skyrocketed during lockdowns

This CDC report is just a snapshot of these effects:

During June 24–30, 2020, U.S. adults reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19. Younger adults, racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers reported having experienced disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use, and elevated suicidal ideation.

Surely we can all agree that domestic abuse, drug abuse, and suicidal thoughts are not life-giving.

Mask-wearing is unhealthy and has the potential for great harm and loss of life

First of all, masks don’t stop viruses. Any virus. It even says so on the box of blue masks you pick up at Target.

Secondly, they’re harming people. They increase CO 2 levels and decrease oxygen intake. A comment on this website stated:

I am President of a Manufacturing Company in Saskatchewan, Canada. Under Saskatchewan Occupational Health & Safety Rules it is illegal for me to expose any of my Employees to a Hazardous Environment, above 1,500 ppm CO2 levels (Atmospheric is 375 to 400 ppm), or below 19.5% Oxygen levels (Atmospheric Oxygen is 20.9%). OSHA Safety Officers have measured Oxygen levels at 17.4% behind an N95 mask with an IBRID 6 Gas Monitor. Del Bigtree, Medical Research Journalist measured CO2 levels between 8,000 to 10,000 ppm behind a cloth mask and over 10,000 ppm behind an N95 mask which is Hazardous Environment!

If masks do, indeed, restrict oxygen and increase CO 2 , there may be other unintended consequences. Miscarriages and stillbirths rose over 300% during a six-week period in early 2021. Obstetricians also report smaller umbilical cords, which indicates that the pre-born baby isn’t getting all the oxygen (via the placenta) that he/she should have.

Both emotional and physical health is being harmed by the use of masks. Clearly, these are not in the interest of life.

The shots have been proven to cause serious adverse reactions, including death

MRNA shots are considered “vaccines” only because the definition of “vaccine” has changed in recent months to include mRNA injections.

First, a little background on the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS): It was established in 1990 to keep track of all vaccine adverse events, and now includes those from the COVID-19 shots. A Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Inc. study indicated that only 1% of all vaccine adverse events are reported to VAERS.

According to VAERS, COVID-19 shots from all manufacturers combined have resulted in over 180,000 adverse events, including over 4,000 deaths. If, as the Harvard study indicates, this is only 1% of all adverse events and deaths, we’re looking at a horrendous loss of life and health. Even if, due to more awareness about vaccine adverse events, that number is 10%, it still amounts to almost 2 million adverse events and 40,000 deaths. Compare that to the polio vaccine in the 1950s that was pulled after 5 deaths. The flu vaccine in the 1970s that was pulled after 53 deaths. And Tylenol was pulled from shelves after seven deaths.

The “vaccines” have been given FDA approval under Emergency Use Authorization. This, in itself, is problematic. The law states that EUA can only be allowed if there are no treatments for a given illness. But in the case of COVID-19, there are.

There are effective treatments for COVID-19

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have been demonstrated to be only two of several treatments for COVID-19. They have both been used for decades and are considered extremely safe. They have been used off-label to successfully treat COVID-19, either alone or in combination with other supplements and antibiotics. On top of that, they’re inexpensive.

All COVID-19 shots are connected to the abortion industry

By far my biggest reason to refuse these horrid jabs is that they are all connected with the abortion industry. This is indisputably anti-life.

LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen shares some clips of Stanley Plotkin’s 9-hour testimony before the U.S. Senate. Plotkin reluctantly admitted that over 70 babies’ corpses were used in the process of finding the two cell lines that would be used in a number of vaccines. Some people say that since these cell lines, obtained in the 1970s, are so distantly connected to abortion as to be untainted, it’s okay to get the vaccines. But the fact is that new cell lines are being developed all the time, because cell lines die out eventually and there aren’t enough of them for all the research “scientists” want to do.

Pamela Acker is a biologist and researcher who explains the horrors of the abortions done to obtain material for medical research — including researching, testing, and manufacturing vaccines. These innocent children are delivered via Caesarian section. Their tissues are harvested from them while they are still alive and without benefit of anesthesia, since that would damage the usefulness of the tissues. WI-38, MRC-5, HEK-293, PER C-6 are some of the cell lines that are currently used in the manufacture of various vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson injection contains DNA fragments from aborted babies. The Moderna and Pfizer injections were tested on aborted fetal tissue. They are all created at the expense of an innocent child. I cannot and will not be a party to such barbarism.

Conclusion

In the very beginning of the “COVID crisis,” I kept saying that the numbers didn’t add up. Either things were much worse than we were led to believe, or they weren’t nearly as bad. Lockdowns, followed by mask mandates, followed by talk of vaccine mandates, convinced me that COVID-19 was not as serious as the government pretended, but that the response was going to be much worse. I was proven right. I don’t know why there is so much pressure for everyone to receive the jab: rewards, threats, coercion. Why do all of that if the jab is truly safe and effective? In fact, if it’s effective, then why worry about those who don’t get it?

And I guess that’s my big question. Why? The possible answers scare me, and they should scare every thinking person on the planet.

Lora Young is a mother of three homeschool graduates and grandmother to ten young children (eight of whom are homeschooled now). A passionate pro-life activist and holding the desire to be a true Disciple of Christ, she continues teaching in a myriad of ways. In wrestling with her own decisions regarding the lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccines, Lora felt the need to write everything down. This is the result of many hours of prayer, reading His Scriptures, and research.