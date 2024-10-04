CLC article about Poilievre in major Canadian newspaper puts abortion back on national stage

Mr. Poilievre’s commitment to advancing some major pro-life goals has created a rare and valuable opportunity for Campaign Life to further our advocacy and push for impactful, legislative change.

(LifeSiteNews) – An excellent pro-life article by Campaign Life’s Communications Director Pete Baklinski was recently published in Canada’s National Post.

In his October 1 article, Pete reacts to Pierre Poilievre’s recent letter to one of Campaign Life’s supporters – which has now become big news covered in The National Post and The Epoch Times. In short, Pete observes that although Poilievre is no friend to the unborn, the Conservative Party of Canada leader has committed himself to some positive action.

In his letter to Saskatoon’s Don Plemel, Poilievre outlines his disappointing position on abortion while, encouragingly, highlighting what he will do to further pro-life goals.

Don Plemel is a supporter of ours, and Poilievre wrote to him in response to Don’s criticism of the CPC leader for switching from being pro-life to pro-abortion. Don asked Mr. Poilievre to recognize the evil of abortion and put a stop to it.

While, sadly, Mr. Poilievre made it clear that he would do nothing to ban abortion, he outlined what he would do for the pro-life movement.

You can read all about this in Pete’s op-ed here.

Mr. Poilievre’s commitment to advancing some major pro-life goals has created a rare and valuable opportunity for Campaign Life to further our advocacy and push for impactful, legislative change.

Now, more than ever, we must capitalize on this momentum to ensure that the voices of the voiceless unborn are heard loud and clear.

The publication of our op-ed in a widely recognized outlet amplifies our cause on a national stage, reinforcing the urgency of prioritizing the plight of the preborn targeted for abortion. (And if American and overseas readers are wondering why this is such a big deal, it is because in Canada almost every effort is made to keep pro-life voices out of the public square, let alone the mainstream media.)

This is a moment that we couldn’t have reached without our supporters’ unwavering support and dedication.

Every donation, the ways you have engaged politically and in the public square, and especially your prayers have done so much to aid our mission in advancing the cause of the unborn.

With the spectacular plummeting of the Trudeau Liberals in the polls, which could trigger an early election, I sense that things will begin to shift favourably for our country’s pro-life movement. We must double-down and work even harder!

Thank you for standing with us. Your continued support is more critical than ever as we seize this pivotal moment.

