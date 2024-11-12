Clerical promotion of the COVID vax has damaged the reputation of the Catholic Church

The incessant promotion of the COVID regime's talking points by the Vatican and others is perhaps most concerning because of the scandal it caused, potentially discouraging millions from embracing the one true religion, which is the Catholic Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — With the appearance of a brief, but powerful video comes a new concept about the “COVID-19” regime, and a serious question for all Catholics. Why did so many apparent members of the church support “vaccine ideology” – even when doing so meant discarding the teachings of the Church itself?

Nicholas Hulscher’s Substack post, “Vaccine Ideology: Exposed,” shows how priests, bishops, cardinals and Francis himself commended the so-called “vaccines” to Catholics, even when they knew some of them were tainted with the cell lines of aborted human fetuses.

What is more, many of these priests called for the separation of the unvaccinated from those who had taken the novel mRNA injections, which neither stopped transmission nor prevented infection. This incessant promotion of the COVID regime’s talking points is perhaps most concerning because of the scandal it caused, potentially discouraging thousands or even millions from embracing the one true religion, which is the Catholic Church.

Hulscher, an epidemiologist at Dr. Peter McCullough’s foundation, argues the video shows how “vaccine ideology has become a world-leading false religion.”

Clips from an October interview with McCullough are shown beside those of priests absurdly framing “vaccination” as a duty for all faithful Catholics.

At 23 seconds in, Francis says, “Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable.”

McCullough, a consultant cardiologist is not only an outspoken critic of the so-called “vaccines” – but of the “religion” of vaccination generally – which he describes as a cult.

Vaccination, he says, “Has gone on for 300 years. It is not based in science – it is based in faith. The doctors and nurses are completely enrolled in this religion.”

McCullough’s claims amount to a charge that vaccination in general is a belief system which has captured the medical establishment. Critics such as the recent convert to Christianity Russell Brand have denounced the business of medicine as a model which “profits from crises it creates.” He told Bill Maher in October 2023, “If you have an economic system in which pharmaceutical companies benefit from medical emergencies, where a military industrial complex benefits from war…you are going to generate states of perpetual crisis.”

Robert F. Kennedy has routinely declared the obvious link between vaccination and chronic disease and disorder in children. In 2021 he reposted research showing “children who were fully or partially vaccinated were diagnosed with autism, severe allergies, gastrointestinal disorders, asthma, recurring ear infections and ADD/ADHD more often than children who were completely unvaccinated.”

The study was published by the independent body Children’s Health Defense – also one of the first outlets to give a platform to Dr. David A Hughes.

Yet this corruption has not only been noted by a celebrity who has now come to Jesus, nor by a “vaccine skeptic” now poised to “gut” U.S. health agencies on the orders of President Trump.

Fr James Altman was “canceled” by his bishop for heroically advising his congregation against becoming “guinea pigs” for this corrupt establishment in April 2021.

NBC News claimed Altman had been “leading his flock astray by urging them to shun the COVID-19 vaccine.” In a report of April 2021, NBC – which claimed implicit authority to correctly direct Catholic congregations – published Altman’s warning, “DO NOT BE ANYONE’S GUINEA PIG. GOD IS STILL THE BEST DOCTOR AND PRAYER IS STILL THE BEST MEDICINE.”

Altman claimed correctly that the so-called vaccines were “experimental,” “did not work” and argued that “if these “vaccines” worked, the Godless powers would not have to mislead or threaten you to take it.”

As LifeSiteNews also reported, the Bishop of LaCrosse followed this report by dismissing Fr. Altman. LifeSiteNews was canceled as well, of course, being banned from Facebook in May 2021 for “misleading COVID-19 information.”

Fr. Altman has been completely vindicated by the horrendous reports of “vaccine” injuries, and the as-yet-unexplained phenomenon of rising excess deaths, which have seen so many people die suddenly of heart conditions after taking the toxic jabs.

One such victim appears to have been Fr. John Fields.

The Catholic News Service reported that Fr. John Fields volunteered to take Moderna’s “vaccine” in its “third and final” trial of August 2020.

Fr. Fields died of a heart attack three months later, on November 20, 2020.

As LifeSiteNews reported at the time, this “vaccine” used cells from aborted fetuses in its development.

What could motivate a Catholic priest to take a novel treatment developed using victims of abortion? The “vaccine ideology” that had been preached from the Vatican, which led to the closing of churches and the refusal of Holy Mass and of the sacraments to the faithful.

Yet Fr. Altman was not a lone voice. Bishop Athanasius Schneider warned in August 2021 that the compulsion to take the abortion-tainted mRNA “vaccines” would see us “enter into the time of the Apocalypse.”

Yet a far more comprehensive warning was announced by the former papal nuncio to the U.S., Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.

In 2020, His Excellency vehemently opposed the closing of churches during the COVID “emergency,” which has been described as the start of an “omniwar” to promote a global technocracy through the use of propaganda and the manufacture of crisis by the British academic Dr. David A Hughes.

Conversely, Francis argued at the same time that “COVID-19” was a punishment from nature – for man’s abuse of the environment, cementing Francis’ commitment to a wider global ideology condemned by Hughes – and by Viganò himself.

Francis was seemingly inspired by the same “occult nature pantheism” which directs the “lunatics” of the World Economic Forum. These observations were made to LifeSiteNews by Professor Mikko Paunio, whose arguments from his book “The Green Lie” combined with his 30 year study of the globalist movement to produce these verdicts in an interview with LifeSiteNews.

In October 2023, Viganò strongly condemned “pandemic and vaccination fraud” undertaken in this crisis, and which was supported with the statements – and the complicit silence – of many modernist figures representing the Church.

“I expressed my dismay at the silence of the bishops, priests, and parish pastors, of many religious workers involved in hospitals, and at the servile zeal with which the Catholic Hierarchy conformed to the crazy and criminal health regulations and Bergoglio’s promotion of the serum.”

Viganò concluded that those who had supported this regime further demonstrated their apostasy from the Catholic faith by their actions.

“Their silence on the pandemic fraud is identical to that on the apostasy of the Catholic Hierarchy. And the moral responsibility that weighs on them will remain as an indelible stain for which they will have to answer to God, to men, and to History.”

Viganò was pronounced guilty of “schism” by email on the orders of Francis in July 2024, saying by reply, “I repudiate, reject, and condemn the scandals, errors, and heresies of Jorge Mario Bergoglio.”

Like Fr. Altman, Viganò has been lambasted as a “conspiracy theorist” for denouncing the actions of Francis’ church under the “COVID-19” regime. In fact, Viganò’s critique of this modern church is the reason for his ostracism.

He has long claimed that the world faces a Satanic evil in the form of the globalist attempt to destroy the Church, and the civilization founded upon it – in order to usher in the sort of “bio-digital tyranny” which Dr. Hughes warned LifeSiteNews was the purpose of the “COVID-19” crisis.

Viganò’s description of the modern church as a “counterfeit” is in fact a close match to a wider critique of the failing liberal-global order, whose business model of self-promotion through the creation of crisis appears to now include the structures of the Church.

Many large institutions can be described as “ideological bureaucracies” – organizations such as NATO, Google, the World Health Organization and other globalist structures.

These bodies use their prestige to promote the global agenda of LGBT “rights,” “green” deindustrialization, denationalization with open borders – and the promotion of “vaccines” along with a range of anti-natalist measures such as abortion and hormone disrupting contraception.

The goal, as Hughes argues in his three-year researched book, is to replace our entire civilization.

The ideology promoted to achieve this end is of course a competitor to the explanation of life and of the world found in traditional Catholic teaching. The recognition of this manifest evil has brought Hughes – a former atheist – to recognize that the political crisis is the spiritual crisis.

This is the reason Viganò condemns the globalist project as evil, as it is a cause celebrated by the enemies of Christ. He has called for faithful Catholics to “fight back against the Satanic evil of the Globalist Elite.”

Such a serious charge deserves serious reflection. Yet the question remains difficult to answer without the conclusion offered by Viganò: why did the Francis church so zealously adopt the “vaccine ideology”?

As its synod moves encouragingly towards the enshrinement in practices of LGBT and women’s “liberation,” it is hard to argue that this modern church is not aligned with the ideology of the enemy.

