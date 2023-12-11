Climate and COVID: The ‘science’ is just getting made up as we go along

Whether COVID or climate, those who subvert science for nefarious purposes, making things up as they go along, end up with egg on their faces. But the cost in life and dollars is borne by the rest of us.

(American Thinker) — During COVID, we were all told to “follow the science.” The COVID poster boy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, went so far as to self-proclaim, “I am the science.”

What science was the “COVID experts” following? Masks were previously deemed ineffective during viral respiratory infection outbreaks until COVID when Dr. Fauci and Surgeon General Jerome Adams suddenly did an about-face and proclaimed masks effective and necessary.

Were they making up mask science? It seems so. What changed? Not viral particle sizes. The British Medical Journal (BMJ) recently published a systematic review concluding:

Real-world effectiveness of child mask mandates against SARS-CoV-2 transmission or infection has not been demonstrated with high-quality evidence. The current body of scientific data does not support masking children for protection against COVID-19.

A Norwegian paper reported a 33-40 percent higher incidence of self-reported COVID in those wearing masks often or always, respectively.

COVID “science” said mask up when the actual science said no benefit or even harm from masking.

Then there was “safe and effective” vaccine science.

A BMJ study found a “gradual increase in the risk of COVID-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.” Wait! The science said less COVID after getting vaccinated, not more.

A confirming Cleveland Clinic study discovered a higher incidence of COVID infection among their employees correlating with more vaccine doses.

Were COVID public health recommendations on masks, vaccines, and distancing about the medical science or the political science?

Now pivot to climate change, formerly known as global warming.

No scientist will argue that the climate is not changing. The planet has gone through numerous ice ages, large and small, obvious evidence of a changing climate. The disagreement is over what is causing that change.

If human activity, specifically cars, airplanes, gas stoves, backyard barbecues, and so on are the culprit, then it stands to reason that before the last century when these technologies did not exist, the climate was static.

Five hundred years ago, no one was driving, flying, using plastic bags or gas stoves. Electric vehicles were not a thing yet. The only vehicle was a horse, possibly pulling a carriage. There was even less CO2 activity 5,000 years ago or 5 million years ago. Yet the climate was changing back then. How does science explain that? Or are they making things up now?

Planet Earth has experienced ice ages followed by warming, numerous times, all occurring before humans existed or had any significant influence on the world around them.

NOAA explains, “The most recent glacial period occurred between about 120,000 and 11,500 years ago.” In terms of Earth’s age, this is still far less than a blink of an eye, 0.0003 percent of the Earth’s 4.5 billion-year history. Perspective is important in discussing climate change. Making dramatic pronouncements based on a few dozen years’ measurements is foolish and hardly scientific.

Good science involves observing natural phenomenon and creating a hypothesis to explain these events. The hypothesis is tested to see if it predicts future events.

Real climate science acknowledges climate cycles long before humans roamed the earth. The Climate4you website explains clearly:

From time to time the planet has been affected by millions of years with relatively cold climate, each such period leading to a long succession of glacial and interglacial periods. During the last couple of millions of years, planet Earth has been in such a cold stage. The last (until now) ice age ended around 11,600 years ago, and we are for the time living in a so-called interglacial period, until the next ice age will begin some time into the future.

How about those climate prediction? Have any come true?

Climate change scolds insist that the Earth is heating up and will be uninhabitable in just a few years. For decades, climate “scientists” have predicted doomsday apocalypse scenarios a decade away, none of which thus far have come to pass.

Just look at current news to see what climate is doing, rather than what the so-called scientists are claiming.

Ten years ago, the New York Times published an op-ed “The End of Snow?” The conclusion was, “You don’t have to be a skier to feel nostalgia for those whitewashed days – or to see the writing on the wall.”

What is the writing on the wall today?

Last weekend, the writing on the wall was snow, and lots of it. Reuters reported, “The men’s World Cup downhill race in Beaver Creek, Colorado, that was scheduled to be held on Saturday has been cancelled due to wind and heavy snowfall.”

So much for the end of snow. Instead, quite the opposite with too much snow. Seems they are making up “the end of show” predictions as they go along.

Tropical Hawaii also had snow: “Nearly half a foot of snow fell at the Mauna Kea Weather Center on Hawaii Island throughout the day on Thursday.” Snow is not unusual on Hawaii’s peaks, but what happened to “the end of snow”?

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts weighs in with their prediction: “More snowfall than usual across much of the central Plains, northern Plains, the southern United States, and the upper Midwest.” End of snow?

The last story proves God has a sense of humor. Last week there was snow in Munich, and lots of it.

As reported by the International Business Times:

In an ironic turn of events, a fleet of private jets reportedly bound for a major global warming conference in Dubai were apparently seen immobilized on a runway in Munich as Europe is battered by heavy snowfall.

In 2010, a global warming conference was canceled due to a blizzard in Washington, D.C.

This is what happens when science is politicized. Mother Nature doesn’t take kindly to those subverting science for personal gain, money, or power. She has a not-so-subtle way of setting the record straight, like snowing on global warming conferences.

The real climate agenda is government spending taxpayer dollars and increasing centralized power in an ill-fated effort to stop Mother Nature and planetary forces. Any efforts of Al Gore, Bill Gates, King Charles, or Greta Thunberg is mere spitting in the wind of Earth’s billions of years of climate cycles.

Whether COVID or climate, those who subvert science for nefarious purposes, making things up as they go along, end up with egg on their faces. But the cost in life and dollars is borne by the rest of us.

