Climate group headed by leftist London mayor backs meager daily calorie and meat limits

The 'green' climate movement is organizing to de-industrialize and cut human progress, including stipulating rations below WWII levels, in the name of tackling a supposed 'climate crisis.'

(The Daily Sceptic) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ (Ultra-low emissions zone) punch-down on cars and vans owned by the less affluent is just one example of the attacks planned against town dwellers living in modern industrial societies.

Khan is the current chairman of C40, a global network of city mayors backed by numerous hard-Left billionaire foundations. Removing cars from cities is just one of its aims. In a Headline Report published by the group in 2019 and re-emphasised earlier this year, a “progressive” target for 2030 was set of a daily per person allowance of 44g of meat (enough for two small meatballs), a daily limit of 2,500 calories, (less than the ration in the Second World War), one short haul flight every three years, eight new clothing items a year, and private cars available for only one in five people. This “pioneering piece of thought leadership” was said to seek a “radical, and rapid, shift in consumption patterns.”

When the report about future urban consumption was first published in 2019, it received little publicity in the media. Some of its proposals looked a bit cranky even for mainstream publications. For instance, under an “ambitious” 2030 target, the mayors looked to ban meat and private vehicles altogether. But groundwork was clearly being laid.

Mark Watts, executive director of C40, observed that average consumption-based emissions in the wealthier C40 cities must fall by “two thirds or more” by 2030. It was said that reducing vehicle ownership would lead to significant reclamation of roads and 25,000 kms of cycle lanes. This plan is now well advanced since the COVID lockdowns provided cover for mass street closures. Recent years have also seen large increases in cycle lanes, and of course the ULEZ war on those driving older vehicles, not necessarily by choice.

Signatory cities are committed to “high impact accelerators,” which include creating low or zero emissions zones along with “implanting vehicle restrictions or financial incentives/disincentives such as road use or parking charges.” An early sighting here, perhaps of Khan’s suspected wish to implement road pricing after his ULEZ infrastructure is in place.

There is also an early sighting of unsourced statistics with a claim that eating less meat and more vegetables and fruit could prevent 160,000 annual deaths associated with diseases such as heart attacks, diabetes, and strokes in C40 cities. It is not immediately clear if these deaths actually occur in such precise numbers, or whether they are a ULEZ-style “statistical construct.”

Over 100 cities around the world are part of the C40 network and they are required to sign up to “performance-based requirements” based on a number of leadership standards. One of these standards specifies that they must innovate and start taking inclusive and resilient action, “to address emissions beyond the direct control of city government, such as associated with goods and services consumed in their city.” The largely unpublicized C40 operation is backed by finance and support from many well-known green foundations, including Climate Works, Hewlett, IKEA, Oak, FR, and Clinton.

Three “strategic funders” are identified including Christopher Hohn’s Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, a major financial contributor to Extinction Rebellion. Another strategic funder is Bloomberg Philanthropies, whose controller Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, is president of the C40 board.

Of course interest is now growing in what all these people have been smoking over the last few years, as the Conservative/Labour green blob (different countries, different mainstream political combinations) organize to de-industrialize and cut human progress in the name of tackling a supposed “climate crisis.”

The C40 Headline Report gives clear guidance of the scale of economic and societal change required under a collectivist Net Zero agenda. U.K. Fires is an academic project funded by the British government, and it also gives a brutal assessment of life under what it terms absolute net zero carbon dioxide emissions. Again, it is not discussed much in the public prints, but the Daily Sceptic has reported on its findings. These include no flying and shipping by 2050, drastic cuts in home heating, bans on beef and lamb consumption, and a ruthless purge of traditional building materials such as bricks, glass, steel, and cement. Such is the admirable honesty on display in their reports that they note these building materials can be replaced with “rammed earth” – mud huts for the lower classes, in other words.

Sadiq Khan has been badly shaken by a popular uprising against his hated ULEZ scheme. Backing in his own Labour party is wearing thin, not because most senior members are particularly anti-ULEZ, but because after the Uxbridge by-election they can see a little more clearly that attacking the cars of the poor is a slam-dunk vote loser.

For his part, Khan seems to have become more hysterical in attacking those who oppose ULEZ as conspiracy theorists. Earlier this year, reports the Daily Mail, Khan said that some of those who opposed the scheme’s growth across all London boroughs were “anti-vaxxers, COVID deniers, conspiracy theorists, and Nazis.”

The evidence provided by Khan’s own C40 Headline Report, along with the work of U.K. Fires, shows clearly the actual agenda that is now being ruthlessly deployed. The only conspiracy rabbit hole in sight would appear to be that occupied by a freaked Mayor Sadiq Khan.

