CNN hosts call for ‘diabolical’ conservatives to be ‘deprogrammed’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 25, 2021 (NewsBusters) — On Thursday night's handoff between Cuomo Primetime and CNN Tonight, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon collaborated for yet another hateful attack on the right. Lemon proclaimed that those on "the right" need "to be deprogrammed" and stated that "conservative media" and House and Senate Republicans are empowering extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and QAnon.

Lemon began the vile exchange by gloating that people are angry about Cuomo suggesting that people on "the right" should be deprogrammed: "You know, Chris, the right doesn't like it when you say people need to be deprogrammed. You know that, right?

[LifeSite editor’s note: You can watch the video here.]

What a hateful duo these two are. Just last week, the terrible twosome were smearing all Trump voters into a coalition with the "Klan" and "Nazis." The communists can vote Democrat, and there's no guilt by association.

Cuomo called out the Proud Boys as more dangerous and violent than QAnon, but only insisted that rightwing groups have "domestic terror capability":

Because I know what QAnon is and I — I know what their reach is online. I am not as worried about the duped as I am about the diabolical. The Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, these other true extremist groups that have membership that have, you know, these mantras and mottos and these mechanisms for change that is violent. I'm worried about them. There is true domestic terror capability.

Liberal Democrats can't imagine radical leftist groups such as Antifa and the militant portion of Black Lives Matter also have "domestic terror capability" by their definition. Currently, Antifa is ravaging Portland and this summer's Black Lives Matter riots caused billions of dollars in property damage. Of course, Cuomo and Lemon do not care about how leftwing extremists affect people's lives as recently they declared that the summer riots were "justified."

Lemon disgustingly blamed Republicans in Congress and all of "conservative media" for rightwing extremism:

Also it doesn't just go away because a lot of the people who enabled them are still in power, they're still in Congress, they're still in the Senate. There's still people, a power who even beyond politics are people in the media who still enable them, who still capitalize on the conspiracy theories to get them going, to continue to get them to watch their programs. I mean, look at what's happening with conservative media. There's a whole shift, right, the tectonic shift that's happening there because people need to go and get, you know, pure conspiracy theories. This channel isn't giving me enough pure conspiracy theories. I need to go to the next one and they're going to continue to go to the next one. And so, I think it's just a vicious cycle.

Unlike CNN, which has recently pushed conspiracy theories that claim that Donald Trump will establish a shadow government in Florida with Rush Limbaugh and that the Capitol Hill Police and the military took part in the Capitol Hill Riot. Maybe as a next part of the "vicious cycle," right-wingers who are into conspiracy theories could start watching CNN!

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Cuomo declared that he and Lemon should let conservatives "eat their own" and then ironically stated "Anger has an insatiable appetite."

Cuomo would understand that "Anger has an insatiable appetite" because he has notorious anger issues. In 2019, he threatened Trump supporters in an expletive-filled rant and three months ago he stated that he wanted to deal with employees at Fox News with a "naked choke" and "a punch to the sternum."

The solution for right-wingers to get truthful and reliable news? To Cuomo and Lemon the solution is to watch CNN:

LEMON: But only — you can only help people who want to help themselves. Remember that. Can't help them if they don't want to help themselves. There's nothing that you or I can do about it. CUOMO: There are plenty of outlets putting out information, pushing for transparency. If they want it, they can find it.

This hateful handoff was sponsored by Ancestry and Vroom. Let them know here if you think they should be sponsoring such content.

Read the full January 21st transcript here:

CNN Tonight 1/21/20 10:00:01 PM CHRIS CUOMO: That it is for us tonight. CNN Tonight, the big show with the big star, D. Lemon right now. DON LEMON: You know, Chris, the right doesn't like it when you say people need to be deprogrammed. You know that, right? CUOMO: Deprogrammed? LEMON: Yeah. I'm talking about the QAnon people and the conspiracy theorist people. CUOMO: Yeah, you know, I feel like I'm missing something here. Because I know what QAnon is and I — I know what their reach is online. I am not as worried about the duped as I am about the diabolical. The Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, these other true extremist groups that have membership that have, you know, these mantras and mottos and these mechanisms for change that is violent. I'm worried about them. There is true domestic terror capability and Trump unleashed the kraken. And it doesn't just go away because he did. LEMON: Yeah. And well, but also it doesn't just go away because a lot of the people who enabled them are still in power, they're still in Congress, they're still in the Senate. There's still people, a power who even beyond politics are people in the media who still enable them, who still capitalize on the conspiracy theories to get them going, to continue to get them to watch their programs. I mean, look at what's happening with conservative media. There's a whole shift, right, the — the tectonic shift that's happening there because people need to go and get, you know, pure conspiracy theories. This channel isn't giving me enough conspiracy — pure conspiracy theories. I need to go to the next one and they're going to continue to go to the next one. And so, I think it's just a — it's a vicious cycle. It just keeps going. CUOMO: Let them eat their own. LEMON: Yeah and that's — that's what will happen. CUOMO: Anger has an insatiable appetite. LEMON: But only — you can only help people who want to help themselves. Remember that. Can't help them if they don't want to help themselves. There's nothing that you or I can do about it. CUOMO: There are plenty of outlets putting out information, pushing for transparency. If they want it, they can find it.

Published with permission from NewsBusters.