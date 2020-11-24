Opinion

CNN, insisting on Biden victory, was concerned about fraudulent voting machines in 2006

Compelling television in light of claims being made now about Dominion and Smartmatic.
Tue Nov 24, 2020 - 7:10 pm EST
Featured Image
Primakov / Shutterstock.com
By Thomas Lifson
By Thomas Lifson

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news.  Subscribe now.

November 24, 2020 (American Thinker) — Perhaps the most dogmatic Trump-hating network of all was very concerned about Venezuela corrupting our elections via Smartmatic voting machines. Yes, CNN!

Watch this report from CNN, hosted by Lou Dobbs in his pre-FBN career, and reported by Kitty Pilgrim, who was always, in my view, a straight shooter. The report raises the question: why should U.S. elections be subject to manipulation by a foreign country, Venezuela, a country that is totally hostile?

The video is four and a half minutes long, and the picture quality is not good, but it is compelling television in light of claims being made now about Dominion and Smartmatic.

— Article continues below Petition —
  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

Published with permission from the American Thinker.

Help stop voter fraud: Project Veritas is accepting voter fraud tips here.

  2020 election, american thinker, cnn, mainstream media, voter fraud

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article