CNN’s Lemon slams pastor killed by coronavirus: ‘Let that be a lesson’ to faithful

April 20, 2020 (NewsBusters) – CNN Tonight host Don Lemon showed off how bitter and heartless he could be during last Wednesday’s handoff from PrimeTime host Chris Cuomo. The same day The Washington Post disgustingly mocked the death of a Virginia pastor due to the coronavirus, Lemon decided he needed to get his kicks in as well. According to Lemon, his death should be a “lesson” for those who believed “God is larger than this dreaded virus,” as the pastor said.

Shortly before to the handoff, Cuomo had interviewed Bishop Gerald Glenn’s daughter, Mar-Gerie Crawley, to see what kind of man he was and to set the record straight on what he thought of the virus. Crawley explained that her father did take the virus seriously, enforced social distancing, and provided hand sanitizer to his parishioners. She also explained that because the information was changing so rapidly in the early days of the outbreak, things got confusing.

Those facts were thrown out since Lemon had his sights set on scolding the faithful.

Despite saying his heart went out to the Bishop’s family, Lemon needed to make sure his viewers knew he was dunking on a dead man and people of faith:

But let that be a lesson that you can have faith, but you also have to heed the warnings of the authorities and the people who -- and the experts. And so, I think that should be a lesson to people who are trying to gather, whether it's 10 or more people in places that you shouldn't do it. And God loves you. God wants you to praise him and glorify him and raise his name, but at this moment in our history, at this time, it's better if you do that at a distance, socially distant. And that means at home or whether it's streaming or whatever, that you shouldn't be doing it.

He reiterated that his “heart goes out to that family … but that should be a lesson to everybody out there who is trying to defy the authorities who are saying don't do it.”

Cuomo responded with a weak defense of the man whose daughter he just spoke to. He said he didn’t think the Bishop was a “floater” of warnings but suggested, “there are too many who have had doubt with not good enough a reason all over this country, and it continues.”

He used that as a springboard to launch into a discussion about how he was “scared to death” by the idea Trump would direct portions of the country to reopen. “And you should be,” Lemon piled on.

“Because we do not have the testing capabilities down. We will not be safe in any of these places if we can't trace and treat and test. But when they say to wear a mask, people are going to get frustrated,” Cuomo added. “When they say wait in these lines, people are going to get frustrated and we're going to have problems until we learn to adjust to the new normal.”

It’s worth noting that CNN (Cuomo included) spent much of Tuesday pushing a doomsday scenario that said the country would be in some form of lockdown until 2022. So, would Lemon demand no church services for two years?

The transcript is below:

CNN Tonight

April 15, 2020

10:01:58 p.m. Eastern

DON LEMON: Can I just talk about your last guest, just for a moment? My heart goes out to their entire family. Because it has hit their family. And you know how it is when it hits a family. Luckily, your family at this moment better off, and it's going to stay that way, we know it will.

But let that be a lesson that you can have faith, but you also have to heed the warnings of the authorities and the people who -- and the experts. And so, I think that should be a lesson to people who are trying to gather, whether it's ten or more people in places that you shouldn't do it.

And God loves you. God wants you to praise him and glorify him and raise his name, but at this moment in our history, at this time, it's better if you do that at a distance, socially distant. And that means at home or whether it's streaming or whatever, that you shouldn't be doing it.

So, I just say my heart goes out to that family. Bless them, but they should be a lesson to everybody out there who is trying to defy the authorities who are saying don't do it.

CHRIS CUOMO: It's a big loss to the community. Mar-Gerie and the family are telling people listen to the warnings, heed the warnings.

LEMON: Yep.

CUOMO: I don't think the guy was a floater. I think that there was doubt and there are too many who have had doubt with not good enough a reason all over this country, and it continues. And now we'll see it, Don, when we go to the next step of what it's like to re-open, which I'm scared to death about.

LEMON: And you should be.

CUOMO: Because we do not have the testing capabilities down. We will not be safe in any of these places if we can't trace and treat and test. But when they say to wear a mask, people are going to get frustrated.

LEMON: Yeah.

CUOMO: When they say wait in these lines, people are going to get frustrated and we're going to have problems until we learn to adjust to the new normal.

LEMON: Yeah. And we don't know what that new normal is going to be. Chris, take care of yourself. Take care of your family. We’ll see you tomorrow.

CUOMO: Love you.

LEMON: Love you as well.