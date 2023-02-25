Coincidence? Three fires happen at 3 separate Mexican oil refineries on the same day

The climate change and energy ideologues within the Biden administration are doing everything within their power to raise energy prices, specifically oil and gasoline. This is part of the strategy to make the green new deal energy programs hold financial viability as an alternative.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Oh boy, FOR ME there isn’t enough tinfoil folks. Then again, FOR US, we have previously been outlining the “watch Mexico in 2023” oil production and energy issue for several months now.

Three oil refinery fires at three different facilities on the same day… isn’t good. Because it just seems to be too coincidental to be coincidental.

As reported by Reuters:

Three fires broke out on Thursday at different facilities in Mexico and the United States operated by state-owned Mexican oil company Pemex, leaving five missing and eight others injured as of Thursday evening.

Making tinfoil matters worse, I previously emphasized: “The U.S. and Canada are going to push every possible political pressure point in order to force Mexico to change energy policy. The stakes are high. It is going to be remarkable to watch what happens as this battle takes place.”

A few weeks later, with more data assembled, I added: “I’m not talking about little threats, or ordinary economic pressure points; watch closely how the U.S threats are established. The ideologues around Joe Biden will seek to destroy AMLO if he does not go along with the energy change effort.”

The origin of the issue traces back to July of 2022, when Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador (AMLO) visited the White House. During a jaw dropping statement delivered publicly from the Oval Office, AMLO told Joe Biden he was not going to join the U.S. and Canada in shutting down oil use and refining capacity for low cost gasoline:

AMLO: ‘Therefore, we decided that while we’re waiting for prices of gasoline to go down in the United States — and I hope that Congress approves or passes your proposal, Mr. President — BIDEN: ‘It has gone down for 30 days in a row. (Laughs.)’ AMLO: ‘(As interpreted.) — of lowering — lowering prices, yes. That’s it.’ In the meantime, while we’re waiting for prices to go down, we have decided that it was necessary for us to allow Americans who live close to the borderline so that they could go and get their gasoline on the Mexican side at lower prices. And right now, a lot of the drivers — a lot of the Americans — are going to Mexico, to the Mexican border, to get their gasoline. However, we could increase our inventories immediately. We are committed to guaranteeing twice as much supply of fuel. That would be considerable support. Right now, a gallon of regular costs $4.78 average on this side of the border. And in our territory, $3.12. Let me clarify something, and I also want to take advantage of this opportunity to thank you, Mr. President. Most of this gasoline, we are producing it in the Pemex refinery that you allowed us to buy in Deer Park, Texas.

The nub of it is… Mexico was not going to permit gasoline prices to skyrocket as they have done in the U.S. due to the policies of Joe Biden. This creates a problem.

The climate change and energy ideologues within the Biden administration are doing everything within their power to raise energy prices, specifically oil and gasoline. This is part of the strategy to make the green new deal energy programs hold financial viability as an alternative.

Part of the policy is to drain the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, then limit -by regulation- current oil exploration (deny leases), and further block expansion of oil refineries in the U.S (cancel permits).

Mexican President AMLO was not playing that game. He could see what the Biden administration was doing. AMLO read his prepared statement in the oval office to put a hard no on his participation. He was going to continue oil production and increased oil refinery development in order to keep gasoline prices low. Again, this put AMLO on the wrong side of Team Windmill.

We warned that the stakes in this energy showdown were so severe nothing would be off the table of potential.

Continuing to apply the pressure, during the North American Leadership Summit, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted:

There has been a full court press toward Mexico to change their energy policy specifically around oil development and gasoline manufacturing.

Suddenly, against this backdrop, and with our warnings as a guidepost… THIS HAPPENS:

As reported by Reuters:

Three fires broke out on Thursday at different facilities in Mexico and the United States operated by state-owned Mexican oil company Pemex, leaving five missing and eight others injured as of Thursday evening. Five people were unaccounted for after a fire at a storage facility in the state of Veracruz that had sent three others to a hospital, the company said in a statement. The cause of that fire, which had been put out, had not yet been determined, the company added. Pemex confirmed in a later statement on Thursday evening that a separate fire at its Minatitlan refinery, also in Veracruz, was under control after injuring five people. That fire had not interrupted the refinery’s operations, Pemex said, adding that “it is presumed that the possible cause of the fire was product runoff on a hot surface.” A third fire was also reported Thursday by a community alert at a unit at Pemex’s Deer Park, Texas, oil refinery. It later updated with an all-clear notification.

Now, who or what would hold the motive to see oil production and gasoline refining in Mexico targeted?

There were three separate fires in three different oil refineries owned by the same company, Pemex. All in one day.

There were three separate fires in three different oil refineries owned by the same company, Pemex. All in one day. What is going on???pic.twitter.com/4KJ55ARd49 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 24, 2023

Share











