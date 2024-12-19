Col. Macgregor: Ukraine killed Russian general for uncovering efforts toward ‘suitcase nuclear weapon’

Retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor explained that Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, assassinated by Ukraine on December 17, had discovered '46 biolabs developing bioweapons' and efforts 'to create a suitcase nuclear weapon.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Trump adviser and retired U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor has returned with a startling analysis of the corruption – and weapons of mass destruction – being funded by the U.S. and the West in Ukraine.

Presenting his analysis of the December 17 assassination of Russian Lt.-Gen. Igor Kirillov in Moscow to Daniel Davis, Macgregor explains:

“General Kirillov was the one who was tracking closely with Russian intelligence what we and the Ukrainians were doing in Ukraine. He discovered … 46 biolabs developing bioweapons … to try and formulate a weapon that could be used against Russia that would kill only Russians.”

In addition, Macgregor says Kirillov had “discovered that there were efforts underway to create a suitcase nuclear weapon … at the Kharkov Institute.”

As Macgregor explains, “When you understand that, then you can understand why this criminal Ukrainian state, this organized crime state we pretend is a democracy or some other nonsensical thing, wants to kill the man – because he revealed what they were up to, and that’s something they didn’t want anyone to discover.”

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had claimed responsibility for the killing of Kirillov, who was formerly “the commander of the unit designed to protect Russia’s troops from chemical, radiological and biological attack.”

The report repeated a Ukrainian claim that Kirillov was himself “suspected by Ukraine of ordering the use of banned chemical weapons.”

Responding to this, as well as to Western claims that Russia has conducted “5,000 chemical weapons attacks” in Ukraine, Macgregor said, “I think we’ve learned by now not to believe much that the Ukrainians say.”

He explained that to accuse the enemy of what you are doing yourself is a tactic inherited from the Soviets.

“I think that Ukrainian assertion is ridiculous. If you are doing something that is horrific and heinous, accuse your opponent of doing it and use that as the justification for what you’re doing. That’s an old Bolshevik approach. Nothing new in any of that,” he said.

As cited in the video, the WSJ had published a follow-up analysis which claimed, “The aim of Kyiv’s campaign is to bring the fight to Russia, raising the immediate costs of the war for Moscow’s leaders.”

Yet as Macgregor points out, Ukraine has lost the war on the battlefield, and the staggering losses have been cited by Donald Trump as his main motivation for seeking an end to “the killing.”

On Monday, December 16, Trump said of the war in Ukraine: “It has got to stop. It’s the worst carnage that this world has seen since WWII.”

Macgregor went on to comment on a video segment of Trump’s speech, in which the incoming U.S. president described having seen “pictures of fields where bodies are lying on top of bodies. Looks like the old pictures of the Civil War.”

Macgregor suggests that even Trump has not seen the “true casualty figures,” saying that the Russians have killed “six to seven times” as many soldiers as they have lost.

Macgregor concludes “most of those bodies Trump has seen are overwhelmingly Ukrainian.”

Having commanded troops in combat, Macgregor stresses that few people truly understand “the horrors of war.” He recounts an episode in his warfighting career which has secured his reputation amongst military men, in which he gave an order to cease fire after leading a successful offensive in Iraq.

“We had defeated the [elite Iraqi] Republican Guard,” he said, explaining why he then refused to order his armor to advance.

“We didn’t come here to exterminate the Iraqi military or anything else. We came here. We’ve won a battle. Now we need to give the people that are still alive a chance to surrender.”

This regard for human life in the midst of war is reflected in the position of President Trump, who Davis says “seems genuinely motivated by the huge number of people that are dying.”

To this, Macgregor adds, “Well, the good thing is, you’re not going to hear a stupid statement from President Trump like the ones we’ve gotten from people like Lindsey Graham, who talk about our why we should celebrate the deaths of Russians.”

A genuine shift in policy appears to be coming with the new administration – one which counts the human cost of a war whose conclusion threatens to reveal the obscene truth behind two years of headlines.

“Zelensky’s meat grinder seems to appeal to a lot of people in Washington who obviously have no sense whatsoever of what’s happening on the battlefield. They don’t understand the suffering in war,” said Macgregor, adding later that perhaps they “don’t care, either” – as he details the Russian discovery of a plan to develop biological weapons targeting only Russian DNA.

Macgregor explains that the Ukrainians “were looking at DNA and genetics to try and formulate a weapon that could be used against Russia that would kill only Russians. Now, I don’t know how far they got, because if you look at Ukrainian DNA, which is different from Russian DNA, it’s not radically different, but there are differences.”

His surmise for the reason of the killing of the Russian general who is said to have uncovered this program leads to a disturbing conclusion.

“If you look at that, and then you look at Russian DNA, I don’t know how they would have managed to avoid killing large numbers of Ukrainians. But then again, given the acute lack of interest in humanity in Washington, it may not have mattered to the people that were behind this,” he said.

Macgregor seems not to doubt that Trump wants to “rein these people in,” wondering only whether he will be able to do so. He has no doubt that it is those on Washington’s Capitol Hill who are supervising the slaughter in Ukraine, as well as the alleged attempts to manufacture weapons of mass destruction.

“The real question is, can [Trump] rein in this rogue Deep State, which consists largely of the intelligence communities and their supporters, and especially on the Hill?” he asked.

Macgregor’s analysis suggests that the so-called “Deep State” is currently operating outside of any legitimate authority.

“If he can’t rein it in, can he break it and make it responsive to National Command Authority? I don’t know.”

With an eye on the likely Russian response to this latest terrorist attack in Moscow, Macgregor is cautiously optimistic. Citing Putin’s desire to keep Russia out of a major war with NATO, he sees hope in a peaceful resolution between the Russian leader and Donald Trump.

“Remember that President Putin, as the head of state of Russia, must first and foremost think of what’s in Russia’s larger interest. He’s done very well in that capacity, in my judgment, because he’s kept Russia out of a major conflict with us, and, for that matter, with NATO, he’s avoided it,” he said.

This suggests that the new year may begin with peace in Ukraine – and not full scale war with a low nuclear threshold. Macgregor explained, “I think [Putin] wants to continue to avoid it, as any sane person would. Hopefully, when President Trump takes the reins of power, he will be able to cooperate with Putin in avoiding that collision, that would be catastrophic for all of us.”

Let us pray that Macgregor’s measured assessment proves correct, and that the value of human life – and not the wages of the industry of death – decide the future of what remains of Ukraine.

