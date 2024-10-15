Colonel Macgregor issues urgent warning on nuclear threat: ‘Americans need to wake up’

In an unusually stark interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano, retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor charges that the American people are being led into domestic and international disaster by a government that does not give 'a damn' about them.

(LifeSiteNews) — In an unusually stark interview on October 9 with Judge Andrew Napolitano, retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor describes the crisis facing Americans at home and abroad. To the best of our knowledge, Macgregor has not to this degree warned Americans so frankly that the world is facing imminent catastrophe.

“Americans need to wake up,” warns Macgregor, charging that the American people are being led into domestic and international disaster by a government that does not give “a damn” about them.

Slamming the “abysmal” response to Hurricane Helene, Macgregor said, “We are being devastated by illegal immigration. We’re being dragged into a situation in both Ukraine and in the Middle East where we could end up in a nuclear confrontation.”

Not only is “[Benjamin] Netanyahu in control … of the U.S government and its military,” says Macgregor, but top-level U.S. officials are “complicit” in giving Israel a “free hand.”

U.S. officials ‘duped’ – or complicit?

Napolitano asked whether U.S. State Department officials claiming to be seeking peace in the Middle East had been “duped” by Netanyahu.

No, said Macgregor, citing collusion with the Israelis from U.S. officials going back at least two decades with former Iraq Ambassador James Jeffrey, and continuing to the present day. He said, “I think all of these people are complicit. They are part of the conspiracy to drag us into war in the Middle East.”

The U.S. State Department’s chief negotiators with Israel are the Israeli-born former IDF soldier Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk. Also named was CIA chief William Burns. Hochstein and McGurk are reported by Politico to have “quietly backed” Israel’s latest invasion of Lebanon.

Macgregor says all the talk about peace is simply a sham.

“Netanyahu has never been serious about a ceasefire,” he said. Instead, Macgregor claims Netanyahu is leading Israel into a “five-front war” reminiscent of Custer’s Last Stand.

Why would the Israeli prime minister lead his country into a “multi-front war” it cannot win – uniting the nations around it against itself, “as Custer did the Indian tribes at the Battle of Little Bighorn”? Macgregor explains that it is now “kill or be killed” for the Israeli leader.

“Netanyahu has fundamentally rejected any negotiation, any compromise of any kind on the grounds that he has control of us,” he said.

Accordingly, Macgregor says it is Israel’s “weakness” after a year of war, and its resulting isolation that has “locked” the U.S. into supporting escalation against Iran.

“Israel is dramatically weaker,” says Macgregor. “This is the reason why people are saying [the U.S. is] complicit” in the actions of Israel, since “Israel is completely dependent” now on U.S. financial and military support.”

The nuclear threat

Macgregor argues that with no “restraint” from a captive U.S. government, and with “unlimited supplies of weapons and money,” there is nothing to prevent Netanyahu from escalating to a war which may leave Israel threatened with annihilation.

“If Israel gets into the position I think it is headed – this Little Bighorn moment – the temptation to use [nuclear weapons] is going to be overwhelming,” he said.

Why is there no “restraint” from the U.S. government? Macgregor says simply, “I don’t think Mr. Netanyahu gives a damn what anybody tells him in Washington right now because he controls everything.”

A year of war

How has this situation developed? Macgregor says the Israelis have moved from a “revenge campaign” into a “war of annihilation,” where one side must destroy the other completely, or be destroyed itself.

“The Israelis have turned this revenge campaign for what happened on the 7th of October into a war of annihilation,” he said, adding that though it was a tragedy, he had “serious doubts about October 7 happening without Israeli collusion.”

Reports in the Israeli press have strongly suggested Israel – and Netanyahu – had considerable warning of the impending attack by Hamas.

Macgregor went on: “I really think the evidence is mounting that whatever they started out to do is irrelevant. Now this has become truly a kill or be killed war – a war of annihilation waged against the house of Islam.”

Why does this concern the U.S.? With Israel “entirely” reliant on U.S. financial and military support, it is tied to escalation.

“There may be some out there who think that we will only engage if Israel is the subject of attack. But I think we’re going to have to support the Israelis in their attack on Iran or the Israelis might as well write it off,” he said.

With Russia reportedly “serious” about supporting Iran, a further potential for nuclear escalation lies in direct confrontation with the Russians. Israel has recently struck Russian facilities in Syria, a sign that it sees no reason for restraint in the threat of world war.

In a report on this strike, the Kyiv Post trumpeted Israel’s “[trampling] on US and Russian ‘red lines,’” saying “Israel stomped all over them by blowing up the Kremlin’s largest overseas air base.”

Macgregor’s warnings about Kiev were equally dire. He says that with “the CIA and MI6 running the show,” everything but nuclear strikes will be used to attack Russia – including long-range missile strikes which the Biden-Harris administration has said it will not permit.

“If anyone in Washington has told you well, we have told the Ukrainians not to do this – well, they may say that publicly – but privately the CIA and MI6 are in charge and will do what they like,” he said.

Formerly elected president and now-dictator of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to urge these strikes, which the Russians have warned will be seen as the direct entry of NATO into the war.

The dangerous brinkmanship is also endorsed by former CIA director Mike Pompeo, who revealed in a recent prank interview that it was his strategy to bomb Russia into submission and then persuade it to befriend the West – prying it away from China.

Macgregor believes we shall simply be spectators in the destruction of Israel and of Ukraine, unless we “pull the plug on Netanyahu and on Zelensky.”

This he thinks unlikely to happen with Israel, as both presidential candidates he says will continue U.S.-Israel support.

Americans: ‘Sick of the bull****’

The charge that no serious comprehension of the existential threat of nuclear war is present in Washington is bolstered by a report featured in the interview, showing U.S. State Department spokesperson Matt Miller sneering at The Grayzone’s Liam Cosgrove – who denounced the Biden-Harris administration for “financing a genocide for a year” and “risking nuclear war” in funding Ukraine and Israel’s conflicts.

Warning that this “risks the end of what humans have worked for thousands of years to achieve,” he said, “People are sick of the bull****” and asked why the U.S. government seems incapable of recognizing the crisis its actions have created.

Reporter Liam Cosgrove confronts Matt Miller of the US State Department over America’s foreign policy: “This administration has financed a genocide in Gaza and everyday you’re up there denying accountability for it. People are sick of the bullshit here.” pic.twitter.com/B74KEqAOjV — The American Conservative (@amconmag) October 8, 2024

Macgregor said that Cosgrove was right, adding only that Americans need to “wake up.”

In funding both conflicts, Macgregor says, “We’ve walked right into the bear trap. We need to get out of it but to do that we have to pull the plug on Netanyahu, and we need to pull the plug on Zelensky.”

Given that neither a President Donald Trump nor Kamala Harris will “pull the plug,” Macgregor says this is leading the nations of the region into a unifying war. U.S. “bribery” of Arab nations with “billions of dollars” has now failed, he says.

“The only way out of this is for the people in the region to fight back,” he said, warning that this fight-back is coming.

“There hasn’t been much fight-back. Most of the Arab states have sat there and taken the insults and the bombings,” he said. “I don’t think that’s going to go on much longer, but this is my point. The Little Bighorn moment: all of the tribes eventually gathered for that large battle, but it took a long time.”

U.S. no longer in control

Nor is it only Israel which is beyond U.S. control. Recognizing the charge made by Ambassador Chas Freeman, that the U.S. has “diplomatically disarmed” itself, Macgregor says the old U.S. grand strategy of threats, sanctions, and military intervention no longer works. No one, as Freeman says, is listening to the U.S. now.

Freeman repeated that the current State Department of Antony Blinken has “failed in every diplomatic mission it has undertaken,” with its only success being its alliance with Israel. As Freeman notes, not only has “Israel become the most hated country on the planet,” but Blinken has effectively become the ambassador for Israel’s interests in the region.

Meanwhile, notes Freeman, the U.S. has “no diplomatic relations in the region,” whether with the Russians, the Iranians, or anyone else.

Speaking of Trump’s threat to “punish any nation which refuses to use the dollar,” Macgregor was scathing, warning that the loss of influence has seriously undermined American power.

“We think entirely in terms of punishing, bullying threatening. We don’t understand that’s over. The world has changed. It’s not going to take it anymore,” he said.

Macgregor is warning Americans that it too has rallied formerly disparate nations against itself and is now isolated because of its steadfast alliance with Israel – which has done the same in its own region.

It is, he argues, leading America and its people to the brink of nuclear war on two fronts.

“Americans need to pay attention. This is not some fulfillment – as they think – of prophecy. This is a disaster that confronts us.”

