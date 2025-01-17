Colonel Macgregor: Trump-backed Gaza ceasefire deal not a ‘win’ for the American people

With news of a Trump-brokered ceasefire in Gaza breaking, Colonel Douglas Macgregor returns with a warning about the 'winning' strategy of America's new president that may have been purchased at the price of Americans' freedom and safety.

(LifeSiteNews) — With news of a Trump-brokered ceasefire in Gaza breaking, Colonel Douglas Macgregor returns with a warning – about the “winning” strategy of the artful dealmaker who is America’s new president.

What could be the problem with a new president who likes to win? Speaking to traditional Catholic Judge Andrew Napolitano, Macgregor directs his audience to the hidden mechanics, political, technological, and military, behind the changing scenery of politics.

As he discusses the shocking details of the deal reportedly made to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, Macgregor states, “This is the ‘Israel First’ administration.”

In a video replete with startling perspectives, both men – who both know Trump personally – discuss the likelihood that Trump’s winning peace deal may have been purchased at a very high price – to the freedom and safety of Americans.

This is rumored to be a “side deal” made by Trump – reported by Israeli Hebrew-language Ynet News, revealing a host of “secret” offers in the “president’s gift bag” to the Israelis.

As Napolitano explains: “The side deal consists of three known points. The first is allowing NSO – an Israeli software company to sell its product called Pegasus” in the United States.

NSO has lobbied for years to be removed from a federal “blacklist” – and the use of “zero click” spyware like Pegasus was banned in the U.S. by President Joe Biden in March 2023.

In November 2023, Politico reported that “NSO is now leveraging the war” in Gaza in order to “reverse sanctions against the company.”

Politico reported that Biden’s blacklisting of NSO followed “multiple reports alleging that the company’s spyware, Pegasus, has been used for nefarious means, including hacking of journalists, activists and officials.”

‘Zero-click’ spyware

Why else would this software be banned by the U.S.?

“Pegasus” is a “zero-click” surveillance product which, as Napolitano explains, “would allow the government to enter anybody’s mobile or laptop or desktop device without tricking them into clicking onto a link.”

READ: Israeli firm accused of enabling global spying by authoritarian gov’ts via Pegasus hacking software

If this deal is the real deal – as leaked reports in the Israeli press suggest say – Macgregor is unsurprised. In fact, he says, “I don’t see why anyone is surprised by it. I’m not even sure that it’s the secret that everyone thinks. I think this is completely consistent with President Trump’s approach to foreign and defense policy.”

‘Israel First’?

Saying that Trump’s is an “Israel-first administration,” Macgregor cites the remarks of incoming CIA chief Kash Patel – also reported previously by Napolitano. As Macgregor says, Patel told reporters in December, “Israel is our first priority.”

Macgregor adds, “I think you have to believe what these people say. I find nothing surprising in that particularly given the enormous amounts of money that have been poured into the Trump campaign by the Zionist community.”

As LifeSiteNews has reported, Trump and his movement have received over half a billion dollars from one Zionist donor – the Israel-first Adelsons – in the last ten years.

Trump’s incoming secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said that the Trump administration would be “the most pro-Israel administration in American history” during his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Macgregor listens to what “these people” say, and suggests it is time that Americans did, too.

Annex the West Bank

The rest of the rumored deal comes as no surprise to Macgregor as a result. Napolitano explains that “the second part of the so-called side deal is that Trump will support the re-population and resettlement by Israeli settlers of the West Bank.”

The late Sheldon Adelson, survived by his wife Miriam, personally sponsored the illegal seizure of property and land to build “settlements” in the West Bank – territory nominally reserved for a Palestinian state.

Last June, Haaretz reported that Miriam Adelson wanted Trump to permit the annexation of the West Bank in return for her most recent donation of a $100 million.

Building these “settlements” makes a “two-state solution” impossible – which has been the goal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for many years. It would erase the Palestinian Authority, meaning there would be no one with whom to negotiate a two-state solution.

Netanyahu’s extremist minister responsible for the West Bank, Bezalel Smotrich, announced a plan last year to annex the West Bank entirely in 2025.

This aspect of the rumored deal may help keep Netanyahu’s coalition from collapsing. Extremists such as Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have threatened recently, and for over a year, to withdraw from Netanyahu’s coalition if he signed any hostage or peace deal over Gaza.

Netanyahu has refused to accept a peace deal which has been offered since November 2023 – to serve his “personal interests.” Now, it appears, Trump has made a new deal that works for him and for the extremist backers holding Netanyahu hostage.

Smotrich, who has called for the expansion of Israel’s borders to include the Syrian capital Damascus, celebrated Trump’s election victory – saying on November 11 that Trump’s win is “an important opportunity … to apply Israeli sovereignty” to the West Bank.

Two days later, France24 reported that “Trump [is] likely to back selective annexation of West Bank colonies.”

Macgregor has clearly been paying attention to events, as these reports would explain his lack of surprise at this aspect of the suspected side-deal. He says that one way to view this presidency is that it has to present the president as winning. Whether on Canada, Greenland, or the Panama Canal, Macgregor says the deal being made here is to sell the public a winner in the person of their president.

“It’s got to be a win. The president needs a win. We need a win.”

Macgregor says the question is then: “How do we get a win?” He explains how this win was achieved over the Gaza ceasefire, and also who the real winners are.

It is hard to say that the winners here include the American people – as Macgregor has often noted on U.S.-Israel policy.

With news breaking Friday that the Israeli security cabinet has backed the ceasefire deal, any surprise over the sudden U-turn of hardline opponents to peace can be explained by the final condition. As Napolitano explains, “The third part of the side deal is that if the IDF has to go back into Gaza for any reason Trump will support it.”

This means, as Macgregor notes, that Israel may restart the war on any pretext of its choosing. Macgregor says the deal to end the war in Gaza is not good news. What is more, he says it is not news at all. At least – not to him.

“There’s no news there.”

Yet he does find one aspect deeply unsettling.

“The Pegasus Revelation is disturbing – but not surprising – given the people currently interested in going after anyone anywhere in the world who is construed as an antisemite.”

Macgregor’s definition of the term “antisemite” differs considerably from that of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

“Of course, that term is used effectively against anybody that doesn’t want to unconditionally support Israel, so I’m not really surprised by any of it.”

If Macgregor’s perspective on this issue seems itself disturbing, consider that the head of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, gave a speech to the Israeli Parliament last week.

In it, he recommended the use of AI technology – and next-generation terrorism seen in the Israeli detonating pager attacks – against “antisemites” worldwide.

Greenblatt suggested the Israeli army create a new intelligence group – “8300” – to fight on what he called the “eighth front” of Israel’s “online and offline … long-term war.”

“Maybe it’s a whole new IDF unit” that is needed, he said. “[C]all it ‘8300’ to lead this fight. But we need the kind of genius that manufactured Apollo gold pagers and infiltrated Hezbollah for over a decade to prepare for this battle.”

Speaking of the “global nature of this conflict” he stressed “the next war will be decided based on how Israel and its allies perform online as much as offline.”

On January 14, Greenblatt’s ADL published its Global Antisemitism Index, showing “that anti-Jewish sentiments are at an all-time high globally, revealing areas where governments must take action to tackle antisemitic hate.”

Greenblatt said in a related press release: “Antisemitism is nothing short of a global emergency, especially in a post-October 7 world.”

His emergency service to the world includes a new wave of terrorism-inspired security and surveillance measures, which will eliminate privacy worldwide – forever.

The Israeli Pegasus software is one major step towards realizing Greenblatt’s world war on anyone, anywhere, who does not, as Macgregor says, “unconditionally support Israel.”

The danger of “zero-click” surveillance software is real and present, as it would provide a secret means of accessing all your digital data. In Israel, this data is used to direct “zero-click” assassinations, leading to a fully automated process of identifying, targeting, and killing anyone the algorithm classes as a terrorist.

These “predictive” algorithms are supplied by Alex Karp’s Palantir – and are also set to be used to detect potential domestic terrorists in the United States. Macgregor seems to be fully aware that Israel is the test bed for next-generation warfare and surveillance technology which it routinely exports to the West.

READ: What you need to know about Palantir, the data mining company used to fuel Zionist wars

Macgregor warns viewers that another deal may well have been made to present the public with a win.

“I think behind the scenes President Trump and his administration may well have agreed to a joint attack with Israel against Iran.”

The art of the deal is also the art of presenting the deal as a win for everyone. A second look – from the perspective of Colonel Macgregor – has proven very revealing as to what, and to whom, this deal delivers.

Macgregor’s eye-opening analysis may not be welcome to fans of a president promising a clean break with the diabolical world order he seems determined to dismantle. Yet according to Macgregor we should all look closely at the winning deal Trump is making, and in whose interests. Not everyone, it seems, is a winner here.

Share











