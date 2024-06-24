Contraception, homosexuality, and transgenderism have the same root cause: rejection of God’s law

Whether it is a contraceptive act, an act of abortion, a homosexual act, or the practice of transgenderism, the root cause is exactly the same: man’s loss of respect for the God-given gift of human sexuality.

(LifeSiteNews) — With the first hint of using external methods to neuter the ability of a man and a woman to procreate, the descent into sexual dysfunction began. Pope Pius XI noted this in 1930, writing in Casti Connubii that the teachings of Christ “cannot be annulled even by the consent of one of the partners of marriage for they express a law of God and of nature which no will of man can break or bend.”

While he was concerned at the time about the use of contraceptive methods that block the procreative powers of a married couple, few understood the tragic results that would unfold over the intervening years. Now, nearly 100 years later, human beings are not only ignoring the designs of nature and manipulating them, but they are proceeding to render themselves barren as they pursue sexual pleasure.

According to some people, including academics, the questions of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” appear to be part and parcel of the social acceptance rendered to those who are dissatisfied with the way parents in participation with God procreated them as male or female. It is as though such people believe that everything about the human being is malleable, beginning with his or her sexual identity.

This is a far cry from the simple human biological fact that males and females are genetically unique and easily identified. What was once obvious is now perplexing, leaving many to wonder just what is being gained with such sexual identity quandaries.

There was a time when the most obvious results of a person’s quest to be sterile resulted in either surgery that renders the individual unable to procreate or the use of contraceptives that can kill the preborn, but something far different is at work today. There is now a prevalent desire among some for sexual satisfaction that defies biology and the cultural expectations of old.

Many people have moved on from contraception and abortion to deviant practices that are known as homosexual and transexual behaviors. Such actions are defined by the Church as “intrinsically disordered.” In truth, they are fruits of the same tree that produced contraception and abortion.

In each case, the laws of nature are set aside in deference to man’s thirst to be in control of sexuality. Whether it is a contraceptive act, an act of abortion, a homosexual act, or the practice of transgenderism, the root cause is exactly the same: man’s loss of respect for the God-given gift of human sexuality.

Catholic Bishop James Conley called this the cultural “tyranny of tolerance,” explaining that “transgenderism cries out for compassionate assistance.” But professor Anne Hendershott has pointed out that a society that “refuses to acknowledge and negatively sanction the deviant acts our common sense tells us are destructive is a society that has lost the capacity to confront evil that has a capacity to dehumanize us all.”

To continue down this path without resistance to what we know is evil is to succumb to the siren song of the devil himself. We are therefore left with only one choice of action.

The reason is clear. If we do not teach that such sexual deviance began with the accepted practice of contraception and then abortion, we will not be able to logically explain what is causing gender confusion today. After all, to put it in plain English, the first use of contraception was employed to prevent a man and a woman from the ability to procreate a child. And once that Rubicon was crossed, nothing about sexual behavior – including one’s identity – was sacred. Thus, it is that we stand on the precipice of hell itself. This is so because contraception bred abortion, which bred homosexuality, which led to transgenderism.

When man plays God, man loses every time.

Judie Brown is president and co-founder of American Life League, the largest grassroots Catholic pro-life education organization in the United States. She served three five-year terms (1996-2011) as a member of the Pontifical Academy for Life in Rome and has written 12 books, including The Broken Path: How Catholic Bishops Got Lost in the Weeds of American Politics (2011) and Saving Those Damned Catholics: A Defense of Catholic Teaching (2007). Judie’s editorials have been featured in many top media outlets, including The Washington Post and USA Today, and she has appeared on hundreds of broadcasts, including 20/20, 60 Minutes, Mother Angelica Live, The O’Reilly Factor, Good Morning America, Today, Oprah, Larry King Live, and EWTN.

