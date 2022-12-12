Control the food supply, control the world: Unpacking the globalist plan to ‘reset the table’

At first glance, the 'food is medicine' revolution suggests the government is finally realizing the importance of nutrition, but it's really just a smoke screen.

At the end of September 2022, the White House hosted the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, during which President Joe Biden laid out a “bold goal” to “[e]nd hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030.”

At first glance, it may seem that government finally taking an interest in nutrition and realizing its impact on health is great news. But things are not at all what they seem.

Google and Warner Bros. are among those responsible for improving food access and affordability. Danone, Dole, Instacart, and Walgreens will empower consumers to make and have access to healthy choices, and the Rockefeller Foundation is part of the group that will tackle enhanced nutrition and food security research.

The goal of this “food is medicine” revolution is to control the population through food as health care. Integrating nutrition with health care will facilitate the creation of new policies, funding, and control over both areas simultaneously.

They’re working to get more people into public assistance programs so that purchases can be controlled through digital food tokens. They’re also working to replace traditional farming with indoor vertical growing of patented GMO seeds, while animal farming will be regulated into oblivion in order to be replaced by insect farms (so-called micro livestock), gene-edited food and lab-grown meat.

(Mercola) — The planned destruction of our food system is well underway, under the banner of “redesigning” it for greater “equity.”

The stated goal is to end diet-related disease, while simultaneously “closing disparities among the communities that are impacted most.” At first glance, it may seem that government finally taking an interest in nutrition and realizing its impact on health is great news. But things are not at all what they seem.

Beware the wolf in sheep’s clothing

A long list of businesses and civic, academic, and philanthropic organizations were identified during this conference as having been chosen to pave a new path to health and well-being for all.

I’m sure you’re feeling warm and fuzzy already, knowing your health and food security are in such capable and responsible hands.

To start, Biden has earmarked $8 billion to fund businesses that will perform nutrition screening and integrate nutrition into health care, start-ups focusing on solutions to hunger and food insecurity, and philanthropy that “improves access to nutritious food, promotes healthy choices, and increases physical activity.” But as reported by investigative journalist Corey Lynn:

The narrative is to convince everyone that it is due to COVID and climate change, and therefore, these ineffective so-called leaders will suddenly have the people’s best interest at heart and finally get the job done. The reality is, the economic decline due to the lockdowns, manufactured supply chain disruptions, putting thousands of companies out of business, intentional inflation, and health conditions exploited during and after the orchestrated plandemic is what has created a loss of income, inability to afford food and gas, and complete disruption in everyone’s well being.

The three-fold goal

As detailed by Lynn, the goal behind this “food revolution” is three-fold and has nothing to do with actually improving access to healthy foods and lowering disease burden. It’s really all about controlling the population through food, by:

Getting as many people as possible into SNAP (supplemental nutrition assistance) and WIC (women, infants, and children) programs so that purchases and spending can be controlled through digital food tokens. Ultimately, the goal is to move everyone into a socialist food system based on government assistance tokens. Integrating food and nutrition with health care so that food and health policies are under one umbrella. This will facilitate the creation of new policies, funding, and control over both areas. Food purchases and health records will be linked to your vaccine passport/digital identity, which also holds your educational records, travel records, work records, and bank accounts.

According to Lynn:

It is one big master plan. By training thousands of physicians in this new model of ‘food is medicine,’ rolling out nutritional screening, medical meals, and produce prescriptions, they are laying the groundwork for all of this. ‘Food is Medicine’ are the keywords being used to campaign, launch programs, change policies and financing, aggregate data, tie the health care industry in with the food supply, and ultimately screen, track, and control people through food.

Changing food standards, food categories and nutrition – traditional farming of grains and plants will be replaced with indoor vertical growing of patented GMO seeds, while animal farming will be regulated into oblivion in order to be replaced by insect farms (so-called micro livestock), gene-edited food, and lab grown meat.

History is repeating itself

It may be tempting for some to believe that government has finally had a change of heart and is really intent on improving public health by addressing nutrition and giving it the central role it deserves.

If this is you, I would urge you to consider the history of how we got here in the first place, and how the same players that destroyed our food system the first time are now pretending to be our saviors yet again.

John D. Rockefeller was the one who got food out of medicine 112 years ago through his funding and implementation engineering of the Flexner Report. Now, more than a century later, the Rockefeller Foundation is pretending to put food back in. However, careful scrutiny reveals the real motivation and goals are identical.

A century ago, nutrition was eliminated from medicine in order to take control of the medical system and make it reliant on oil-derived patented drugs that cannot cure the underlying cause of disease. Now, the goal is to control the food system by combining it with medicine, which they already have complete control over.

This way, they can “prescribe” patented foods like they prescribe medicines. Your doctor can put you on a diet of cricket meal instead of red meat to prevent heart disease, and once digital identity, central bank digital currency (CBDC) and/or food tokens are in place, you’ll have no choice but to comply. Your tokens won’t work to buy anything but what your doctor prescribed.

Rockefeller’s plan to monopolize medicine, banking, and food

The Rockefeller family has a long history of destroying functional systems in order to replace them with something that benefits themselves and/or addresses the global overpopulation problem.

For example, together with General Motors, Rockefeller secretly bought up and dismantled the public transportation system in the U.S., to promote the need for a family car. They also replaced electric streetcars with gas-guzzling busses to expand their petroleum business.

In 1902, Rockefeller funded the establishment of the General Education Board, through which he intended to control public education. Other oil-backed schemes to mold and reshape the American education system followed, including a scheme to alter the teaching of American history to promote a view of collectivism, as well as a program culminating in the transformation of the practice of medicine.

Naturopathic-based herbal medicine was the norm at that time, and Rockefeller set out to shift the medical industry toward using oil-derived pharmaceuticals instead. To that end, the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research was established in 1901, headed up by Dr. Simon Flexner who, at the time, was a professor of experimental pathology at the University of Pennsylvania.

Flexner’s brother, Abraham, was contracted to write a report on the state of the American medical education system, and his study, The Flexner Report, published in 1910, paved the way for Rockefeller to completely overhaul the American medical system.

As a result of this report, virtually every natural medical therapy was criminalized and practitioners were put out of business and replaced with “scientific” doctors who were taught to prescribe patentable synthetic drugs, invented in the oil cartel’s own research centers.

Around that same time, Rockefeller also seized control over the U.S. financial system through the creation of the Federal Reserve, established in 1913. The Rockefellers have been powerbrokers in the banking industry ever since.

They also sought to consolidate control over the global food supply, using philanthropy as their cover. The Rockefeller Foundation funded the Green Revolution that led to the introduction of petroleum-based agricultural chemicals, which quickly transformed agriculture, both in the U.S. and abroad.

President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Food for Peace” program mandated the use of petroleum-dependent technologies and chemicals by aid recipients, and countries that could not afford it were granted loans from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The Rockefeller Foundation also funded the “gene revolution” that brought us patentable genetically modified seeds.

Today, The Rockefeller Foundation is part of The Great Reset cast, which seeks to gain total control over every person in the world – financially, medically, physically, and psychologically. And now, finally, Rockefeller’s dream to control all aspects of the food system – in addition to finance, medicine, energy, transportation, and education – is coming to fruition.

How the Rockefeller Foundation will reset your table

In July 2020, just as the COVID pandemic was gaining steam, The Rockefeller Foundation published a report titled “Reset the Table: Meeting the Moment to Transform the U.S. Food System.” In it, they claim the COVID pandemic had caused “a hunger and nutrition crisis” in the U.S. “unlike any this country has seen in generations.”

Mind you, COVID was declared a pandemic March 11, 2020, so by the time this Rockefeller report was published, the pandemic had only existed for four months, and while certain high-risk groups did experience food insecurity, such as children whose primary meal is a school lunch, widespread food shortages, in terms of empty shelves, were not widely prevalent or particularly severe in the U.S.

Be that as it may, according to the Foundation, the pandemic revealed deep problems in the U.S. food system that need to be “reset.” Coincidentally, “Reset the Table” was published just one month after the World Economic Forum (WEF) officially announced its plans for a “Great Reset,” and many of the contributors to the Foundation’s paper are WEF members.

There are many interesting titbits in this document. For example, on page three, it states that “94% of deaths from COVID-19 among individuals with an underlying condition, the majority of which are diet-related.” This is surprising, considering diet and nutrition were essentially absent from public discussions and reporting about the infection.

On page 10, the Foundation declares that “food is medicine,” and that by “Investing in healthy and protective diets,” Americans will be able to “thrive and bring down our nation’s suffocating health care costs.” The report goes on to call for the expansion of produce prescription programs, as “dietary health and COVID-19 outcomes are clearly linked.”

That’s basically been my teaching for the past few decades, and even more so during the pandemic, which finally earned me the honor of being labeled the leading disinformation spreader in the U.S. Yet, here is The Rockefeller Foundation, wholeheartedly agreeing – at least in theory because when it comes down to it, their definition of a healthy diet is diametrically opposed to mine, and probably yours too.

Bastardizing the notion of a healthy diet

For the past several years, the WEF has been promoting the idea that we should get used to eating weeds and bugs, as insect farming is far less expensive, requires few natural resources such as water, and could reduce agricultural pollution by nearly 99 percent. For years, the WEF has also promoted the idea that lab-grown animal foods and genetically engineered crops are the only way to feed the world and save the planet.

Not surprisingly, the word “organic” does not appear a single time in the Rockefeller Foundation’s report, and the word “natural” is only used in reference to “natural disasters.” This despite the word “healthy” being used 33 times and the word “sustainable” 17 times.

The term “alternative proteins” appears once, and there’s no mention of “grass-fed.” In other words, their versions of “healthy diet” and “sustainable agriculture” do not include any of the basic criteria for a truly healthy, nutritious, sustainable, and regenerative food supply.

Considering its close networking with the WEF, it seems reasonable to conclude that the “healthy diet” the Rockefeller Foundation keeps referring to is one of weeds and insects, and that the kinds of changes to legislation and norms they intend to push through are ones relating to what constitutes “food.”

How they intend to seize control of the supply chain

“Reset the Table” describes how they intend to seize control of the food supply and the supply chain under the guise of “equity,” “fairness,” and “environmental protection.” These are the exact same catchwords used in Biden’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

One key to this enterprise is data collection. They want to collect data on everyone’s spending and eating habits. To that end, the Foundation wants everything to shift into an online environment, including medicine and the buying of food. This, of course, makes everything you do far easier to monitor and track. As noted by Lynn, getting people into SNAP and WIC programs and using digital food tokens will enable monitoring and control as well.

A third key to success is “changes to policies, practices, and norms.” This undoubtedly includes campaigns to change people’s views about insects as a source of food, and related legislation. Lastly, the goal is to centralize control of the food supply into a single executive office, which is right in line with the idea of a one world government.

In her article, Lynn goes on to cut through the layered smokescreens to tease out the real intentions behind the hype. Here, I will focus on the two that I think are most important. I encourage you to review the rest in Lynn’s article.

The ‘food is medicine’ smokescreen

In 2023, a partnership between The Rockefeller Foundation, the American Heart Association, and Kroger supermarket chain will launch a “Food is Medicine Research Initiative” to generate evidence for the health sector’s food is medicine programs, and “accelerate public understanding and use of ‘food is medicine’ programs as an integral part of the health care system.” Lynn notes:

Of course, food is medicine, but that’s not the true intention of this initiative. By integrating food under medicine just imagine how this will change the landscape of the control mechanisms being put in place under the guise of health care. This isn’t the only avenue the Rockefeller’s are using to orchestrate this shift in food control. They are also one of the major funders of the Center for Good Food Purchasing, along with W.K. Kellogg Foundation… and the 11th Hour Project – the grant-making vehicle of the Schmidt Family Foundation – former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The stated goal of this ‘Center’ is to manage the Good Food Purchasing Program, which is all about getting institutions to convert over to their ‘supply chain transparency from farm to fork and shift towards a values-based purchasing model’… Blue Cross is working with Reinvestment Partners who manages the Eat Well program that provides produce prescriptions to enrolled participants. It is electronically linked to a loyalty card for access to be used at participating grocery stores… The Rockefeller Foundation funds Reinvestment Partners.

The healthy food assistance trap

The trap being laid out for us is that of a controlled socialist food system. Getting as many as possible into food assistance programs is the first step. Soon, food assistance will also be incorporated into Medicaid. As noted by Lynn, this is not unfounded conspiracy theory. The cabal openly reveals the true intent in a wide variety of reports and documents.

For example, in the graphic below, included in a 2018 report by the Illinois Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Task Force, they show how they intend to control your “healthy eating token” usage through digital identity and digital currency. In the illustrated case, a cheeseburger is not permitted to be purchased, as it’s identified as an “unhealthy food purchase.”

While the example involves a welfare applicant using benefit tokens, this system will, without doubt, expand to include all people and regular currency. It’s only a matter of time. This is how it begins. And whereas early models will identify fruits and vegetables as healthy foods, what’s “healthy” will change as their control over agriculture and food manufacturing deepens.

Rest assured, government’s healthy food recommendations will never be accurate and true. As proof, I give you the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy’s Food Compass, unveiled in late 2021 as the latest and greatest in nutritional science, to be used henceforth to guide health care and nutrition assistance programs in their selections.

In this nutritional guidance tool, Lucky Charms, Frosted Mini Wheats, Honey Nut Cheerios, ice cream cones, chocolate covered almonds, and almond M&Ms all have higher nutritional scores than cheddar cheese and ground beef.

I’d like to feel optimistic about White House Conference on Nutrition in Sept., but guy in charge created this food ranking system:

Frosted Mini Wheats, Lucky charms >> whole egg

Ice cream w/ nuts > ground beef

Honey Nut Cheerios > egg fried in butterhttps://t.co/17yj3vvmIZ😆😭 pic.twitter.com/V8IHqEGgyE — Nina Teicholz (@bigfatsurprise) July 17, 2022

According to the Food Compass, you’ll be healthier if you replace whole egg, cheddar cheese and ground beef with literal candy. Can there be any doubt that its purpose is to lead people away from wholesome natural foods, toward processed junk foods? And this is the tool slated to determine the types of foods nutrition assistance programs and health care will prescribe.

Why it’s so crucial to understand the plan

As noted by Lynn, “A helping hand is always nice until it has ulterior motives.” And when it comes to government suddenly giving nutrition top billing as a focus for health care, we can be sure there are ulterior motives at work.

“Sure, physical activity for all and the reduction of sugar in food items are both welcome approaches,” Lynn stated, “but the rest of this agenda is not in the best interest of human beings.

The problem is, when reviewing this [White House] Fact Sheet it may seem like a good idea, just as while reviewing a single white paper from the WEF could even sound like it has the potential to be a good thing. However, when one takes the Fact Sheet with countless white papers, websites, funding, and other internal documents and puts it all together – it paints quite a different story. They know full well that most people won’t gather all of the pieces of the puzzle so they won’t be able to see the reality of the situation and discern the true agenda. That’s why it is so critical to do just that. Imagine if one refuses to eat bugs – they may not receive proper health care. Or what happens if one refuses to go on the food token program and only eat as instructed? Did they just lose their ability to receive health care? … What happens if edible vaccines hit the market and they try to make it mandatory as part of one’s diet? … Just as with their other agendas that all tie into this one, the narrative control is being piped out by universities, medical associations… and many others to bring a whole new outlook on what a nutritional diet should look like to prevent disease… and gene-edited produce, insects, and cultured cells seem to be the top priority. This may seem like a slow burn, but they are clicking multiple pieces of the structure into place simultaneously, and when that burn finally reaches inside people’s homes, in their cabinets, fridge, and wallets, it will be too late to roll back all of the policies and regulations that have locked into place. That is why it is so critical to continue getting this information out and fighting against these control mechanisms.

