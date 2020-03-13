Coronavirus is threatening lives…and LifeSite’s mission

March 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – With news continuing to break about schools, churches, travel, and large gatherings cancelling and closing left and right, COVID-19 is impacting our lives at every turn, but it’s important that we understand everything that is at stake for LifeSiteNews.

The crisis that is ensuing due to the coronavirus in our communities, churches, schools, and economy is very real and it is affecting all of us in one way or another. My heart goes out to all those personally affected. We at LifeSiteNews are praying for everyone’s safety and recovery worldwide.

My husband and I were doing great at avoiding the panic, until we went to do our usual Costco run the other day. We walked in and there stood a large sign listing products that were being limited to two items per customer: toilet paper, diapers, wipes, rice, and the list went on.

We didn’t think much of it until we walked through the store and found the same sign in the back section where all the staple goods are stocked – and another sign announcing that they were out of toilet paper. When we went to the diaper aisle, diapers were close to being completely out. With two children under the age of three, we can live without the rest, but we do need diapers. As we went on we noticed many of the shelves were empty. Now it was personal.

All week I have received emails about cancellations and lists of precautions that businesses are taking. Many reading this may already be self-quarantining or have family members who are sick.

But this doesn’t mean we have to be afraid.

The fear that the mainstream media have driven into our communities has incited panic. Our grocery stores are becoming emptier by the day. Churches, Bible studies, travel, events, major league sport seasons – everything is getting cancelled left and right. And now, various governors in the United States are announcing a state of emergency and President Trump has declared a national emergency.

Things are getting real for all of us.

The implications of what this is doing to the stock market and our economy as a whole are frightening. But through it all we must remember that God did not give us a spirit of fear and panic.

I hope you and your family are taking every necessary precaution to stay healthy. But I hope you remember that God is bigger than any virus or economic crisis.

Our mission at LifeSiteNews continues amidst it all because we are fighting a battle much greater than any virus. We are on the frontlines of a spiritual battle. When the mainstream media want to instill fear and distract from the raging culture war, LifeSite reporters are still hard at work reporting the news on all the issues affecting us, not just COVID-19 (although unfortunately, this week we have had to write quite a bit about politicians using coronavirus fears to pressure churches to close and Catholic bishops around the world citing the coronavirus as they indefinitely suspend Mass and other sacraments).

Every day we face the reality of just how far the anti-life and anti-family agendas have gone. This is why our mission as a traditional news source that provides an alternative to mainstream media is so crucial. LifeSite exposes the lies the mainstream media want you to believe and gives you access to stories you never would have otherwise.

Our world needs an unbiased, reliable, and accurate news source – especially in times like these. With the unprecedented number of readers coming to our site this year, it is clear that we are meeting this need .

Yet the distraction and fear sweeping across the globe are putting necessary funding of our mission in jeopardy. This is why we need prayers and funding from our readers now more than ever.

No matter what, defending traditional values, defending unborn lives, and defending the real meaning of marriage remain crucial to the future of humanity. Defending them now is as important as ever.

COVID-19 is very real, but our mission must continue. I urge you to step out onto the frontlines with us in the culture battle and help us continue to take a stand.

We are in need of 300 of our most committed readers to give a gift of $100, and 200 readers to give a gift of $50, to sustain our efforts to change the culture through news media year-round.

If you are able to generously support our mission with a financial gift today, please follow this link to donate: https://give.lifesitenews.com.

Your support will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives.