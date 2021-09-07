Could a simple nasal spray be the answer to COVID-19?

Study authors said the treatment 'was found to be effective and safe in reducing the viral load in patients with mild, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.'

Editor’s note: Dr. Mercola is proposing another seemingly “effective” treatment for COVID-19, in addition to the already proven efficacy of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

(Mercola) – A nasal spray containing nitric oxide has been shown to reduce the viral load in COVID-19 cases by 95% within 24 hours, and 99% in 72 hours. The research, published in the Journal of Infection, is now in Phase II clinical trials.

Study authors said the treatment “was found to be effective and safe in reducing the viral load in patients with mild, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.”

Other studies with nasal sprays are also ongoing. For example, an in vitro study conducted jointly by researchers at Northwestern University and Utah State University found that a single blast of the over-the-counter sinus spray Xlear, made with grapefruit seed extract and xylitol, could reduce and nearly eliminate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In a press release Xlear study authors said the study breaks new ground because they found the spray could also help stave off H1N1 and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. On its website, xlear.com indicates the spray can be purchased at dozens of pharmacies and grocery stores.

