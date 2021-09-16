COVID vaccine mandates wreak havoc on healthcare system, workforce

Draconian COVID policies and vaccine mandates are creating an uncertain future for a health care system that was already on shaky ground even before the terrible COVID policies took hold.

(Children’s Health Defense) – In January 2020 — pre-COVID — the Commonwealth Fund published a sobering report on the state of U.S. healthcare, comparing the U.S. to other high-income countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The report shared a number of depressing findings. First, despite the U.S. spending twice as much on healthcare (as a share of the economy) as comparable wealthy nations, Americans have the lowest life expectancy and highest suicide rates. Nor is America’s poor bang for its healthcare buck anything sudden or new — a 30-year-old study that compared the U.S. to 15 OECD nations reached the same conclusions.

The Commonwealth Fund report also drew attention to the fact that, among peer nations, the U.S. has the highest chronic disease burden, the highest number of hospitalizations from “preventable causes” and the highest rate of “avoidable deaths.”

Restrictive COVID policies have worsened these health indicators, with mounting deaths of despair and a plummeting life expectancy that researchers predict will drop still further.

The draconian policies — and especially COVID vaccine mandates for healthcare workers (HCWs) — are also wreaking havoc on the U.S. healthcare system and health workforce. Astoundingly high percentages of HCWs have experienced adverse events after accepting the jabs, rendering some unfit for duty. And among HCWs who, having done their due diligence, have chosen to decline the injections, firings and resignations are growing increasingly commonplace. These kinds of handicaps portend an uncertain future for a healthcare system that was already on shaky ground even before the terrible COVID policies took hold.

Early guinea pigs

As soon as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID vaccines, HCWs began to find themselves in a catch-22: take an experimental injection (made by felonious pharma giants exempt from legal liability for injuries) or — egged on by hostile parties that now include no less than POTUS himself — risk ostracism or worse.

Many HCWs who dutifully did what they were told, have not fared well. An online survey of 1,245 HCWs published in April (“representing various parts of the country during the early phase of COVID-19 vaccination”) furnishes one particularly hair-raising glimpse of the potential risks — for both provider and patient.

The study focused on roughly 800 HCWs (46% younger than age 41 and nearly all with doctoral, medical or Master’s degrees) who received the Pfizer vaccine and reported one or more symptoms. Almost all (93%) had received two doses.

Post-vaccination, about one in eight HCWs “temporarily” had trouble performing activities of daily living. In addition, the survey results highlighted the following:

Symptoms such as fatigue, headache, joint pain, nausea, muscle spasm, sweating, dizziness, flushing, brain fog, anorexia, sleep disruptions, tingling and palpitations were common.

Grouped by organ system, large percentages of the Pfizer-injected HCWs reported symptoms that were “generalized” (76%) or musculoskeletal (53%). However, the injections also displayed the capacity to affect nearly every body system: gastrointestinal (21%), psychological/psychiatric (17%), neurological (13%), otolaryngological (12%), endocrine (10%), cardiovascular (6%), respiratory (3%), urinary (1%) and allergic (1%).

The principal neurological symptom reported was brain fog or “reduced mental clarity” — a disabling symptom that can scarcely be reassuring to the affected individuals’ patients. This category also included reports of symptoms such as numbness, paralysis, vertigo and reactivation of herpes or shingles. These types of neurological symptoms are no joke; some HCWs have reported being denied health insurance and Workers’ Compensation despite symptoms so debilitating that they can no longer work.

In the otolarnygological category, ear and eye symptoms predominated, included ear ringing, changes in hearing, ear/eye pain, blurred vision and “flashing lights.” The vision-related symptoms dovetail with data from the European drug monitoring agency, which has recorded tens of thousands of eye disordersfollowing COVID vaccination.

Oddly, 6% of Pfizer recipients reported upbeat feelingsof joy, relief or gratitude in response to receiving the injections. The researchers characterized this as a “positive sign” of HCW willingness to “[take] the challenge to end the deadly pandemic, irrespective of side effects experienced.”

In early 2021, Czech researchers conducted a nearly identical HCW survey. Virtually all of the respondents (n=818), about a third of whom had at least one chronic illness at baseline, received two doses of the Pfizer shot, and 93% of the latter reported one or more side effects. Disturbingly, the prevalence of adverse reactions was consistently higher in younger (< 43 years old) HCWs with more of their careers ahead of them. Almost one in ten Pfizer recipients reported symptoms lasting for a week or more. Nevertheless, the researchers gaily concluded that healthcare workers and students “are among the ideal population groups to participate in this type of studies [sic] due to their high level of health literacy and scientific motivation.”

No thanks

From the beginning of the COVID vaccines’ rollout, surveys have indicated that HCWs are “somewhat more skeptical [about COVID vaccine safety] compared to the general public.” In early January, one in four surveyed HCWs indicated that they had no plans to ever get a COVID shot, with “wariness of going first” being one of the commonly cited reasons. In many healthcare settings, far larger proportions than 25% have chosen to remain unvaccinated.

In an opinion piece that appeared in HuffPost in February, senior reporter Jeffrey Young patronizingly explained that HCWs have “complicated” reasons for rejecting COVID shots, but he kindly suggested that those reasons do not make them “conspiracy theorists.” Somewhat more aptly, Young stated that HCWs “have watched the government bungle so many aspects of the COVID-19 response that when those same authority figures tell them to get vaccinated first, essentially to be guinea pigs for new vaccines, their messages aren’t always well-received.”

Months later, HCWs have had numerous opportunities to observe first-hand the post-jab travails of injected colleagues and patients, and for many, this has only intensified their “wariness.” In late August, two thousand HCWs filed a lawsuit in the state of Maine to block COVID vaccine mandates, arguing their wish “to be able to continue to provide the healthcare they have provided to patients for their entire careers, and to do so under the same protective measures that have sufficed for them to be considered superheroes for the last 18 months.”

The administration of Maine Governor Janet Mills is requiring that all HCWs in the state be vaccinated by Oct. 1. Outgoing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a similar HCW vaccine mandate in August, stating that HCWs would be required to get a first dose even sooner (by Sept. 27), but on Sept. 14, District Judge David Hurd granted a temporary restraining order suspending the mandate because the state unlawfully disallowed religious exemptions available under federal law and the Constitution.

States imposing top-down HCW mandates may need to brace for some heavy fallout. The U.S. is already in the midst of an unprecedented nursing shortage, and as the mandates drive out even more of the best and brightest, the situation promises to get worse. Healthcare analysts point out that shortages of skilled nurses have major implications for patient care, with consequences ranging from longer wait times (and shorter visits), to less available care in rural settings to a higher risk of medication errors and even patient deaths.

The U.S. is also facing a shortfall of doctors. The pre-COVID Commonwealth Fund report — which found that Americans, even though sicker than their healthier counterparts in other wealthy nations, go to the doctor less often — suggested that physician shortages could be a contributing factor.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Resist Biden's Vaccine Mandate Show Petition Text 7224 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship. We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts. Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands. On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will. While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country. This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance. Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following: A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)

A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine

A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option

A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine

A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff

A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public

A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses) All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce! And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000. While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them. And now, it would seem that time has officially come. "This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory." In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way." These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance. As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant. But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage. This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO. Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers. Thank you!



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Biden announces vaccine requirements for private businesses, impacting tens of millions of Americans': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/ breaking-biden-announces- vaccine-requirements-for- private-businesses-impacting- tens-of-millions-of-workers/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Get your care now

With an eye on the vaccine-mandate-impelled nursing shortage, former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson advised in August, “if you need to get sick, do it before the mandates hit Oct. 1.”

Though Berenson’s warning may have been somewhat tongue in cheek, a New York hospital announced earlier this month that it would be putting maternity services on hold after Sept. 24 due to resignations from maternity staff opposed to the mandates. In addition to stating that “The number of resignations received leaves…no choice but to pause delivering babies,” the hospital’s CEO indicated that services in five other units could be “curtailed in some way” if more hospital staff end up choosing departure over vaccination.

While noting that 70% of the resignations thus far have been from staff working in crucial clinical positions, the hospital CEO maintained that he was “unequivocally” in favor of mandatory vaccination.

The pausing of maternity services may inconvenience pregnant women with late September due dates, but the clinical staff fleeing heavy-handed mandates can hardly be blamed for objecting to the Hobbesian choice between risks to life and livelihood. As Children’s Health Defense president Mary Holland forcefully reiterated in response to President Biden’s inflammatory demonization of the unvaccinated, “The Nuremberg Code, which the U.S. promulgated and has expanded over time, says it best: ‘The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.’”

What is the end game?

Kaiser Family Foundation characterizes the healthcare workforce impacts of COVID vaccine mandates as “unintended consequences,” but one has to wonder whether the medical and political establishment could truly be blind to the fact that so many “health-literate” HCWs would choose to decline the injections.

Many strangely “counter intuitive” episodes have transpired within the health system over the past 18 months, including widespread and dramatic health workforce layoffs and facility closures early last year, at precisely the same time that the media were trumpeting the emergency and celebrating HCWs for their heroism in the COVID trenches.

With COVID-19 clearly serving as the pretext to orchestrate a vast reengineering of society and governance in favor of more centralization and surveillance, it stands to reason that the medical-pharmaceutical cartel may be seizing the opportunity to catalyze similar health system changes. The departure of seasoned HCWs accustomed to providing competent in-person care could, in fact, facilitate the desired push for more virtual healthcare and telemedicine, a CDC-encouraged trend that will send far more patient data into the waiting hands of cloud services providers like Amazon and Microsoft.

For people who desire face-to-face care, and for ethical healthcare workers whose gift is to provide that type of care, it may be time to come up with a new model, one that perhaps emphasizes old-fashioned prevention — good nutrition and plenty of sunlight and exercise — over newfangled, gene-modifying injections that thus far have proven more effective at lining pockets than in doing anything useful for health.

© September 15, 2021. Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











