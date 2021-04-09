COVID vaccines can be deadly for some

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

April 9, 2021 (The Dark Side of Vaccines) — On January 26, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm sent an open letter to the FDA and Pfizer warning of the potential dangers of giving Covid vaccines to people who have already had (or currently have) COVID-19. As a physician-scientist with an MD and PhD in cellular immunology, Dr. Noorchashm based his warning on an “immunological prognostication” outlined below:

People who have recently had (or currently have) COVID-19 can have viral antigens present in the endothelial lining of blood vessels, among other tissues.

If these viral antigens are present, the immune response triggered by Covid vaccination will target these tissues causing inflammation and damage.

In blood vessels, this can result in blood clot formation with the potential for major complications.

In other words, people who have previously had COVID-19 will be at greater risk of adverse events if they receive Covid vaccinations. To be clear, this is a theory based on an understanding of immunology. But is there any evidence to support this hypothesis?

According to an article in The Telegraph, recent data shows that Covid vaccine side effects are seen up to three times more often in people who have previously had COVID-19. The data comes from the King’s College ZOE app which has logged details from more than 700,000 vaccinations. The ZOE data shows that 12.2% of people reported side effects after their first dose of Pfizer vaccine, but that jumped to 35.7% in people who had previously had COVID-19. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, 31.9% of people reported symptoms following their shot, rising to 52.7% for people who had previously been infected with COVID-19.

In addition to this data, anecdotal stories in the news suggest that some people who previously had COVID-19 and recovered, died after receiving a Covid vaccination.

Dr. J Barton Williams, a 36-year-old orthopedic surgeon from Tennessee, is one such case. According to a local news report, Dr. Williams died of a “COVID-related illness” known as multi-system inflammatory syndrome that causes inflammation in the blood vessels and other tissues. He also tested positive for COVID antibodies, meaning he previously had COVID-19 but never knew it. Dr. Williams died just weeks after receiving his second Covid vaccination.

It is ironic that he survived COVID-19 without even knowing it, only to die after receiving a Covid vaccine intended to save his life.

In another news report, a California resident who had tested positive for COVID-19 in December, died just hours after receiving his Covid vaccine on January 21, 2021.

Turning our attention to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), we see many such cases of people who got COVID-19 and survived, only to die soon after receiving their Covid vaccine. What follows is a compilation of such cases.

Deaths same day as vaccination

VAERS ID: 940955

Age: 66

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/11/21

Location: New York

Date died: 1/11/21

Write-up: Prior to vaccination, the patient was diagnosed with COVID-19. Patient was found pulseless and breathless 20 minutes following Covid vaccine administration and died on January 11, 2021.

VAERS ID: 967830

Age: 64

COVID history: 12/24/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/21/21

Location: California

Date died: 1/21/21

Write-up: History of COVID on December 24, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 21, 2021. Patient was brought to the emergency department from facility where he received the vaccine via ambulance. He then required intubation and struggled with hypoxia. After 95 minutes, with his wife at his bedside and family conference by phone, the code was called and he was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. on January 21, 2021.

VAERS ID: 915682

Age: 85

COVID history: 11/17/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 12/30/20

Location: Kentucky

Date died: 12/30/20

Write-up: History of COVID on November 17, 2020. Received Covid vaccine at 5:00 p.m. on December 30. At 6:45 p.m. resident found unresponsive and EMS contacted. Upon EMS arrival at facility, resident went into cardiac arrest, code initiated by EMS and transported to hospital. Resident expired at hospital at approximately 8:00 p.m. on December 30, 2020.

VAERS ID: 914961

Age: 88

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 12/30/20

Location: Kentucky

Date died: 12/30/20

Write-up: Prior history of COVID-19. Received Covid vaccine on December 30. Patient passed away within an hour to hour and half of receiving vaccine on December 30, 2020. Per nursing home staff, they did not expect patient to make it many more days. Patient was unresponsive in room when shot was given. Per nursing home staff patient was 14+ days post-COVID.

VAERS ID: 915920

Age: 96

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 12/28/20

Location: Ohio

Date died: 12/28/20

Write-up: Resident fell on November 24, 2020 and was seen in emergency room. There, she tested positive for COVID-19. She was admitted to this facility for rehab. She showed a decline after admission and was referred to hospice. Resident received Covid vaccine in the morning and expired that afternoon on December 28, 2020.

VAERS ID: 924456

Age: 85

COVID history: 1/3/21

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/5/21

Location: California

Date died: 1/5/21

Write-up: History of COVID on January 3, 2021. Received Covid vaccine at 10:00 a.m. on January 5 and continued throughout her day without any complaints or signs of adverse reaction. Patient was helped to bed by the nursing assistant at around 9:00 p.m. When the nursing staff went to the room to check on the resident she was found unresponsive, no movement, no chest rises, noted regurgitated small amount of food to mouth left side, lying on left side. Pupils non-reactive and deceased on January 5, 2021.

Deaths one day after vaccination

VAERS ID: 1082717

Age: 88

COVID history: 1/16/21

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 2/16/21

Location: Arizona

Date died: 2/17/21

Write-up: History of COVID on January 16, 2021. Received Covid vaccine on February 16, 2021. Patient dropped dead, 24 hours after receiving vaccine, on February 17, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1106667

Age: 67

COVID history: 6/3/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 3/12/21

Location: California

Date died: 3/13/21

Write-up: History of COVID on June 3, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on March 12, 2021. The following morning, he seemed not himself, but sat down and ate breakfast around 9:00 a.m. On getting up from table he got suddenly weak, his head rolled back and his eyes rolled up. 911 called and he was given resuscitation efforts which were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 11:00 a.m. on March 13, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1092651

Age: 77

COVID history: January 2021

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 2/26/21

Location: California

Date died: 2/27/21

Write-up: History of COVID in January 2021. Received Covid vaccine on February 26, 2021. Passed away on February 27, 2021.

VAERS ID: 949474

Age: 79

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/13/21

Location: California

Date died: 1/14/21

Write-up: Patient had history of COVID-19 previously when initially admitted to the facility. Received Covid vaccine on January 13, 2021. Resident had lunch on January 14 and after lunch around 2:00 pm, he vomited and stopped breathing. We coded the resident and 911 paramedics came. They pronounced him dead at 2:18 pm on January 14, 2021.

VAERS ID: 946225

Age: 70

COVID history: 12/11/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/14/21

Location: Pennsylvania

Date died: 1/15/21

Write-up: History of COVID on December 11, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 14, 2021. At 10:30 p.m. resident was noted to have a rash on her face, hands, arms, and chest. At 2:00 a.m. on January 15, resident congested and coughing. Doctor gave permission for resident to go to hospital. At 4:19 a.m. the ER called to say resident passed away on January 15, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1046915

Age: 66

COVID history: 11/2/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 2/21/21

Location: Iowa

Date died: 2/22/21

Write-up: History of COVID on November 2, 2020. Resident received second dose of Covid vaccine at 11:05 a.m. on February 21, 2021. Resident had no adverse effects until around 8:00 p.m. when she began complaining of body aches and chills. Around 12:00 a.m. resident stated she did not feel good. At 12:20 a.m. she was vomiting, sweating, pale and having trouble breathing. O2 sats were 40-45%. Paramedics arrived at 12:40 a.m. and resident was sent to hospital. At 1:30 a.m. ER nurse called to nursing facility to notify resident had coded in the ER and passed away at 1:10 a.m. on February 22, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1000280

Age: 82

COVID history: 5/5/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/15/21

Location: Foreign

Date died: 1/16/21

Write-up: History of COVID on May 5, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 15, 2021. The patient experienced fall the next day, agitation, tachycardia, and sudden death on January 16, 2021.

VAERS ID: 937773

Age: 85

COVID history: 11/30/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/2/21

Location: Kansas

Date died: 1/3/21

Write-up: History of COVID on November 30, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 2, 2021. Patient was sent to the emergency department due to significant hematuria (blood in urine) and passed away on January 3, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1095238

Age: 69

COVID history: 9/14/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 3/8/21

Location: Oklahoma

Date died: 3/9/21

Write-up: History of COVID on September 14, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on March 8, 2021. The following day, he was having more issues with shortness of breath, tachycardia, and low oxygen saturation. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit one hour later and failed to respond to resuscitation efforts and was pronounced expired on March 9, 2021.

VAERS ID: 944732

Age: 92

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/13/21

Location: Wisconsin

Date died: 1/14/21

Write-up: History of COVID from December 31, 2020 to January 10, 2021. Received Covid vaccine on January 13, 2021. Resident found unresponsive and without pulse at 5:45 am on January 14, 2021.

VAERS ID: 970976

Age: 95

COVID history: 1/7/21

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/20/21

Location: Connecticut

Date died: 1/21/21

Write-up: Tested positive for COVID on January 7, 2021. Received Covid vaccine on January 20. Later that evening at 10:00 p.m. she had labored respirations, shortness of breath, lethargy with bilateral crackles, oxygen desaturated to 76% on room air, tachycardia, and hypotension. She expired at 6:30 a.m. the following day on January 21, 2021.

VAERS ID: 974172

Age: 94

COVID history: 12/29/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/24/21

Location: Washington

Date died: 1/25/21

Write-up: History of COVID on December 29, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 24, 2021. Resident died unexpectedly at 10:48 p.m. on January 25, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1074955

Age: 82

COVID history: 1/2/21

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 2/13/21

Location: Oklahoma

Date died: 2/14/21

Write-up: History of COVID on January 2, 2021. Received Covid vaccine on February 13, 2021. At midnight, client got up to go to the bathroom. His legs became weak and he fell and hit his head on the wall. He called for his wife and said he didn’t feel right. She called emergency medical services and he stopped breathing while she was waiting on them. She gave him CPR with instructions from the dispatcher. He was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. on February 14, 2021.

VAERS ID: 946959

Age: 83

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/14/21

Location: North Carolina

Date died: 1/15/21

Write-up: History of post-COVID complications. Received Covid vaccine on January 14, 2021. Sudden death 18 hours later on January 15, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1075097

Age: 87

COVID history: 1/8/21

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 2/15/21

Location: New York

Date died: 2/16/21

Write-up: History of COVID on January 8, 2021. Patient was considered terminal status on January 25. Received second Covid vaccine on February 15, 2021. Patient then experienced increased difficulty eating and taking medications this same day, in addition to hallucinations she was experiencing. Patient subsequently died on February 16, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1125079

Age: Unknown

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 3/2/21

Location: Michigan

Date died: 3/3/21

Write-up: Prior history of COVID-19. Received second dose of Covid vaccine on March 2, 2021. The following day, patient was found non-responsive and passed away on March 3, 2021.

Deaths two days after vaccination

VAERS ID: 1003382

Age: 83

COVID history: 1/4/21

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 2/2/21

Location: Alabama

Date died: 2/4/21

Write-up: History of COVID on January 4, 2021. Had minimal issues with COVID-19 though did have a pneumonia that was treated with antibiotic early on and resolved. Received Covid vaccine on February 2, 2021. Began with vomiting and diarrhea and complaints of chest pain. Bradycardia. Hypotension. Two seizures in 45 minutes after not having one in years. Patient was completely fine one day before, but passed away at midnight on January 4, 2021.

VAERS ID: 934507

Age: 89

COVID history: spring 2020

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/3/21

Location: Massachusetts

Date died: 1/5/21

Write-up: History of COVID in spring 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 3, 2021. Resident died suddenly on January 5, 2021.

VAERS ID: 961705

Age: 60

COVID history: 10/15/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/18/21

Location: Ohio

Date died: 1/20/21

Write-up: History of COVID on October 15, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 18, 2021. Approximately 3 hours prior to expiring the patient was experiencing forceful vomiting. Patient expired on January 20, 2021.

VAERS ID: 991997

Age: 71

COVID history: 12/17/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/28/21

Location: Minnesota

Date died: 1/30/21

Write-up: History of COVID on December 17, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 28, 2021. Resident had nausea and vomiting the evening of January 29. At approximately 2:30 a.m. blood pressure checked and noted to be 52/29. Resident transferred to emergency room, intubated, and transferred to higher level of care where she passed away on January 30, 2021.

VAERS ID: 934059

Age: 99

COVID history: November 2020

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/8/21

Location: Iowa

Date died: 1/10/21

Write-up: History of COVID in November 2020 and recovered. Received Covid vaccination on January 8, and two days later had acute anterior myocardial infarction with death on January 10, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1020227

Age: 96

COVID history: 1/28/21

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 2/5/21

Location: New Mexico

Date died: 2/7/21

Write-up: History of COVID on January 28, 2021. Received second dose of Covid vaccine on February 5, 2021. His daughter reported that he was doing fine, ate breakfast, and looked well the morning of February 7, when he stood up and just collapsed. He passed away on February 7, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1032873

Age: 92

COVID history: December 2020

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 2/13/21

Location: Florida

Date died: 2/15/21

Write-up: History of COVID in December 2020. Received Covid vaccine on February 13, 2021. He had rigors starting at 6:00 p.m. the day after the vaccination. He had increased wheezing but did not complain of shortness of breath. At 4:00 a.m. the next morning he died on February 15, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1105193

Age: 83

COVID history: 1/31/21

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 3/12/21

Location: Iowa

Date died: 3/14/21

Write-up: History of COVID on January 31, 2021. Received Covid vaccine on March 12, 2021. Passed away on March 14, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1038635

Age: 97

COVID history: 11/6/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 2/5/21

Location: South Dakota

Date died: 2/7/21

Write-up: History of COVID on November 6, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on February 5, 2021. The patient fell the day after receiving vaccination and broke her hip in this fall. During surgery to correct broken hip, she went into sudden and unexpected cardiac arrest. She died at 1:00 p.m. on February 7, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1038442

Age: 56

COVID history: 12/17/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/4/21

Location: Illinois

Date died: 1/6/21

Write-up: History of COVID on December 17, 2020. Multiple co-morbidities and placed on hospice on December 28, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 4, 2021. Passed away two days later on January 6, 2021.

Deaths three days after vaccination

VAERS ID: 1112164

Age: 46

COVID history: November 2020

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 3/4/21

Location: Minnesota

Date died: 3/7/21

Write-up: History of COVID in November 2020. Received Covid vaccine on March 4, 2021. Suddenly passed away on March 7, 2021.

VAERS ID: 965561

Age: 63

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 12/23/20

Location: Unknown

Date died: 12/26/20

Write-up: Medical history included COVID-19. Received Covid vaccine on December 23, 2020. Within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine, the patient experienced fever, respiratory distress, and anxiety requiring oxygen. The patient passed away on the evening of December 26, 2020.

VAERS ID: 982541

Age: 81

COVID history: December 2020

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/22/21

Location: Illinois

Date died: 1/25/21

Write-up: History of COVID in December 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 22, 2021. The patient had increased respiratory distress 36-hours after vaccination. He continued to deteriorate clinically with altered mental status and lethargy. He was then emergency intubated and placed on mechanical ventilation. He was then transferred to acute care hospital nearby and passed away on January 25, 2021.

VAERS ID: 935343

Age: 89

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/8/21

Location: Kansas

Date died: 1/11/21

Write-up: This resident reportedly had COVID-19 a couple months ago. Received Covid vaccine on January 8, 2021. Resident died on January 11, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1030712

Age: 74

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 2/9/21

Location: Michigan

Date died: 2/12/21

Write-up: Prior history of COVID-19. Received Covid vaccine on February 9, 2021. Resident had fever and fatigue the following day. Resident passed away on February 12, 2021.

VAERS ID: 992599

Age: 87

COVID history: 12/14/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 12/31/20

Location: California

Date died: 1/3/21

Write-up: History of COVID on December 14, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on December 31, 2020. Passed away on January 3, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1022397

Age: 98

COVID history: 1/20/21

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 2/6/21

Location: Kentucky

Date died: 2/9/21

Write-up: Diagnosed with COVID on January 20, 2021. Received second dose of Covid vaccine on February 6, 2021. Passed away on February 9, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1075657

Age: 94

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 3/1/21

Location: Wisconsin

Date died: 3/4/21

Write-up: Prior history of COVID-19. Received Covid vaccine on March 1, 2021. Death on March 4, 2021, but was on hospice.

Deaths four or more days after vaccination

VAERS ID: 1006303

Age: 67

COVID history: 9/12/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/28/21

Location: Georgia

Date died: 2/1/21

Write-up: History of COVID on September 12, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 28, 2021. Died on February 1, 2021.

VAERS ID: 998138

Age: 86

COVID history: 12/18/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/22/21

Location: Florida

Date died: 1/26/21

Write-up: History of COVID on December 18, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 22, 2021. Same day as vaccination was given, developed pain that went from arm to shoulder, back, neck and head with chills and body aches. Passed away on January 26, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1069118

Age: 72

COVID history: Likely

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 2/25/21

Location: Illinois

Date died: 3/1/21

Write-up: History of exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Received Covid vaccine on February 25, 2021. Within ten minutes following vaccination, patient reported dizziness and nausea, had an episode of vomiting but recovered within thirty minutes. It was reported to our clinic that the patient was found deceased on March 1, 2021.

VAERS ID: 979926

Age: 81

COVID history: 12/7/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 12/30/20

Location: California

Date died: 1/3/21

Write-up: History of COVID from December 7 to December 17, 2020. Patient was on hospice and received Covid vaccine on December 30, 2020. Patient began experiencing shortness of breath three days following vaccination and expired later that day on January 3, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1000228

Age: 40

COVID history: September 2020

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/21/21

Location: Nevada

Date died: 1/26/21

Write-up: History of COVID in September 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 21, 2021. Was at work on January 26, and collapsed, no known complaints at the time. CPR was initiated immediately, transported to emergency room and pronounced dead on January 26, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1006316

Age: 78

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/28/21

Location: Georgia

Date died: 2/2/21

Write-up: Previously COVID-19 positive but unknown date. Received Covid vaccine on January 28, 2021. Passed away on February 2, 2021.

VAERS ID: 952881

Age: 89

COVID history: 11/23/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/10/21

Location: Missouri

Date died: 1/15/21

Write-up: History of COVID on November 23, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 10, 2021. Resident was seen by MD on January 11, due to increasing edema and shortness of breath. He was assisted to the toilet in the morning where he subsequently passed away on January 15, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1012047

Age: 57

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 2/1/21

Location: Missouri

Date died: 2/7/21

Write-up: Prior history of COVID-19. Received Covid vaccine on February 1, 2021. At 3:09 started with acute encephalopathy requiring intubation. Soon after intubation went into cardiac arrest with sudden death on February 7, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1010114

Age: 58

COVID history: September 2020

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/28/21

Location: Guam

Date died: 2/3/21

Write-up: History of COVID in September 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 28, 2021. Patient passed away (dead on arrival on presentation to emergency room) on February 3, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1033448

Age: 82

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/26/21

Location: Minnesota

Date died: 2/1/21

Write-up: History of COVID-19 one month prior. Received Covid vaccine on January 26, 2021. Fever by the next day, difficulty breathing, pneumonia, and then death within a few days on February 1, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1055149

Age: 95

COVID history: 11/27/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 2/16/21

Location: Michigan

Date died: 2/22/21

Write-up: History of COVID on November 27, 2020 through December 12, 2020. This is a hospice patient under the care of hospice at an affiliated nursing home. Patient received Covid vaccine around noon on February 16, 2021. The following afternoon patient started to experience severe shortness of breath and audible wheezing. The respiratory distress was eased, however patient never returned to baseline and died on February 22, 2021.

VAERS ID: 953754

Age: 74

COVID history: 4/24/20

Sex: FemaleVaccinated: 1/6/21

Location: New Jersey

Date died: 1/13/21

Write-up: History of COVID on April 24, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 6, 2021. Patient suddenly developed pneumonia 7 days after vaccination and died the evening of developing pneumonia on January 13, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1017675

Age: 96

COVID history: 10/28/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/3/21

Location: Massachusetts

Date died: 1/10/21

Write-up: History of COVID on October 28, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 3, 2021. Passed away on January 10, 2021.

VAERS ID: 975744

Age: 87

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/7/21

Location: California

Date died: 1/15/21

Write-up: Prior history of COVID-19. Received Covid vaccine on January 7, 2021. The resident was febrile on January 9. The resident continued to decline and became tachycardic and was having trouble breathing. She was transferred to ER where she later died on January 15, 2021.

VAERS ID: 975206

Age: 87

COVID history: 11/30/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/14/21

Location: Ohio

Date died: 1/22/21

Write-up: History of COVID on November 30, 2020. Received second dose of Covid vaccine on January 14, 2021. Passed away on January 22, 2021.

VAERS ID: 964795

Age: 67

COVID history: 12/7/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/13/21

Location: Ohio

Date died: 1/21/21

Write-up: Diagnosed with COVID on December 7, 2020. Symptoms of fever, diarrhea, and altered mental status started about 24 hours after vaccination on January 13, 2021. Minimal improvement over 3 days, transferred to tertiary care center for MRI brain scan. Patient passed away on January 21, 2021.

VAERS ID: 998419

Age: 76

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/8/21

Location: New Hampshire

Date died: 1/16/21

Write-up: Personal history of COVID-19. Received Covid vaccine on January 8, 2021. Resident passed away on January 16, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1048399

Age: 102

COVID history: 12/20/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 2/1/21

Location: Pennsylvania

Date died: 2/10/21

Write-up: History of COVID antibodies on December 20, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on February 1, 2021. Stopped eating and drinking and died on February 10, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1056845

Age: 87

COVID history: 11/25/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/20/21

Location: Ohio

Date died: 1/29/21

Write-up: History of COVID with mild symptoms on November 25, 2020. Tested negative within two weeks. Received Covid vaccine on January 20, 2021. Three days later, patient became lethargic. Patient continued to decline and passed away on January 29, 2021.

VAERS ID: 991677

Age: 63

COVID history: 12/3/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/21/21

Location: Illinois

Date died: 1/31/21

Write-up: History of COVID on December 3, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 21, 2021. Patient got up in the night and stated that she couldn’t breathe. Ambulance was called and patient passed away in route to hospital on January 31, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1014865

Age: 68

COVID history: November 2020

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/23/21

Location: Illinois

Date died: 2/3/21

Write-up: History of COVID in November 2020. He had not been feeling well after his second Covid vaccination on January 23, 2021. He was found unresponsive in his room at the nursing home late in the evening on February 2, 2021. He was taken to a hospital where they did tests and he had pneumonia and kidney failure, but he was being transferred to a larger hospital when he arrested and passed away on February 3, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1037878

Age: 70

COVID history: 12/21/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 12/22/20

Location: Ohio

Date died: 1/3/21

Write-up: Patient tested positive for COVID on December 21, 2021. Received Covid vaccine on December 22, 2020. The patient passed away on January 3, 2021.

VAERS ID: 956962

Age: 74

COVID history: April 2020

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/6/21

Location: New York

Date died: 1/19/21

Write-up: History of COVID in April 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 6, 2021. Arrived to emergency department in cardiac arrest and died within 65 minutes of finding patient in distress on January 19, 2021. Wife felt it may have been related to Covid vaccine.

VAERS ID: 1001488

Age: 60

COVID history: November 2020

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/18/21

Location: Texas

Date died: 1/31/21

Write-up: History of COVID in November 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 18, 2021. Patient died several days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine on January 31, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1066093

Age: 63

COVID history: June 2020

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 12/30/20

Location: Texas

Date died: 2/12/21

Write-up: History of COVID in June 2020 with subsequent negative tests in December 2020, January 2021, and February 2021. Received Covid vaccine on December 30, 2020. Patient suffered lethargy on January 20. He had a possible seizure and was transported to emergency department where shortly after arrival he was pronounced dead on February 12 ,2021.

VAERS ID: 1055819

Age: 83

COVID history: 1/2/21

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/26/21

Location: Arizona

Date died: 2/8/21

Write-up: On January 1, 2021 patient was admitted to medical center with COVID-19. Tested COVID positive on January 2, 2021. Spent 10 days in hospital. Once recovered from pneumonia and fever gone, was transferred to rehabilitation center for continued treatment on January 10. She spent 16 days there. The day before being released from rehabilitation center, she was given the Covid vaccine on January 26. The next day she started feeling very weak and couldn’t walk. She was taken to a medical center with high fever and possible stroke symptoms. Two days later, she had difficulty breathing and was put on a ventilator. She was on a ventilator for about three days. After spending eleven days at hospital and treating her for various infections, her heart stopped and she passed away suddenly on February 8, 2021.

VAERS ID: 976112

Age: 81

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/7/21

Location: California

Date died: 1/21/21

Write-up: Prior diagnosis of COVID-19. Received Covid vaccine on January 3, 2021. Resident started manifesting loss of appetite and body weakness on January 10, 2021. She expired at our facility on January 21, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1109696

Age: 64

COVID history: 12/14/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 12/31/20

Location: New York

Date died: 1/14/21

Write-up: History of COVID on December 14, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on December 31, 2020. Patient presented to emergency room on January 4 with worsening shortness of breath and rapid atrial fibrillation. He was acutely transferred to general hospital and progressed to multiorgan failure, sepsis, and died on January 14, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1041185

Age: 86

COVID history: 12/10/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/4/21

Location: Illinois

Date died: 1/18/21

Write-up: Placed on hospice care in October 2020. History of COVID on December 10, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 4, 2021. Passed away on January 18, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1020724

Age: 82

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/21/21

Location: Alabama

Date died: 2/5/21

Write-up: The patient had COVID-19 “several weeks ago” and the nursing facility felt like he had recovered. Covid vaccine was administered on January 21, 2021. Patient was sent to the emergency department for sudden onset of shortness of breath on February 2. The patient worsened and passed away on February 5, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1019911

Age: 77

COVID history: 1/26/21

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/25/21

Location: Wisconsin

Date died: 2/9/21

Write-up: Client had been exposed to a family member who had tested positive for COVID-19 and he should have been in quarantine but wasn’t. He was administered the Covid vaccine while symptomatic for COVID on January 25, 2021. He presented to the emergency department the following day after vaccination for shortness of breath and fatigue and an antigen test showed he was positive for COVID-19. He was sent home that same day, but was back in the emergency department for worsening symptoms and admitted to the hospital and later placed on ventilator. He passed away on February 9, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1049428

Age: 70

COVID history: 6/4/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/28/21

Location: New Hampshire

Date died: 2/12/21

Write-up: History of COVID on June 4, 2020. Received second dose of Covid vaccine on January 28, 2021. On February 9, elevated temperature 100.7 degrees. On February 12, resident noted to not move in her bed at 8:15 pm and was not breathing. Supervisor called and pronounced resident dead on February 12, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1087735

Age: 68

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 2/18/21

Location: New Hampshire

Date died: 3/5/21

Write-up: Prior history of COVID-19. Received Covid vaccine on February 18, 2021. At 2:00 became congested suddenly and deceased at 3:50 on March 5, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1072763

Age: 79

COVID history: 12/23/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 2/5/21

Location: Puerto Rico

Date died: 2/23/21

Write-up: History of COVID on December 23, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on February 5, 2021. The same day that the person was vaccinated he started feeling dizzy and had difficulty breathing. He was hospitalized from February 5 to February 23. Patient died in the hospital on February 23, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1041990

Age: 83

COVID history: November 2020

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 12/28/20

Location: Kentucky

Date died: 1/15/21

Write-up: History of COVID in November 2020. Received Covid vaccine on December 28, 2020. Patient was admitted to emergency room for altered mental status and UTI sepsis with septic shock. Patient was admitted to ICU and died on January 15, 2021.

VAERS ID: 972890

Age: 96

COVID history: 11/19/20

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 12/29/20

Location: New York

Date died: 1/17/21

Write-up: History of COVID from November 19 until December 26, 2020. Received Covid vaccine on December 29, 2020. On the evening of January 10, patient experienced low grade fever, decreased oxygen saturation of 38%, heart rate of 124, and confusion. By the next day, patient was no longer verbal, able to eat or communicate and was kept on comfort measures only. The patient passed away on the morning of January 17, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1068901

Age: 67

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/30/21

Location: New Hampshire

Date died: 2/21/21

Write-up: History of COVID prior to vaccination. Received Covid vaccine on January 30, 2021. Admitted to hospital on February 17. Collapsed with no pulse and no breathing. Death pronounced on February 21, 2021.

VAERS ID: 983428

Age: 68

COVID history: November 2020

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 12/24/20

Location: Nebraska

Date died: 1/18/21

Write-up: History of COVID in November 2020. Received Covid vaccine on December 24, 2020. Patient was admitted to hospital with fatigue and weakness on January 6, 2021. Patient diagnosed with severe sepsis and complete heart block and passed away on January 18, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1032163

Age: 51

COVID history: August 2020

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/16/21

Location: Georgia

Date died: 2/11/21

Write-up: History of COVID in August 2020. Patient received first dose of Covid vaccine on January 16, 2021. Within 3 days, she developed petechiae up to ankles, later rising up to her knees. Patient admitted to hospital on February 6 for symptomatic anemia, vaginal bleeding. Diagnosed with disseminated intravascular coagulation. Patient with worsening bilateral lower extremity edema and purpura with pain and weakness. Palliative care consulted. Patient passed away on February 11, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1050158

Age: 83

COVID history: December 2020

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/28/21

Location: California

Date died: 2/23/21

Write-up: History of COVID in December 2020. Resident is a hospice patient. Received Covid vaccine on January 28, 2021. Resident was observed having chest congestion and vomiting with shortness of breath. Change of condition was acute and on same day passed away. Hospice on site and time of death at 2:36 p.m. on February 23, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1073682

Age: 80

COVID history: Yes

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 1/28/21

Location: New Jersey

Date died: 2/26/21

Write-up: Medical history included COVID-19 prior vaccination. Received Covid vaccine on January 28, 2021. The patient experienced pulmonary edema, low heart rate and chest pain. The events resulted in hospitalization and patient died on February 26, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1122969

Age: 82

COVID history: 12/16/20

Sex: Male

Vaccinated: 2/18/21

Location: New Hampshire

Date died: 3/21/21

Write-up: History of COVID on December 16, 2020. Admitted to hospice services on January 13. Received first Covid vaccine on January 29. Ongoing restlessness, increased hallucinations and behaviors. Received second Covid vaccine on February 18, 2021. Ongoing decline over the next month with deterioration in condition, weight loss, etc. Resident expired at facility on hospice services on March 21, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1075710

Age: 96

COVID history: 1/15/21

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/29/21

Location: New Hampshire

Date died: 3/2/21

Write-up: History of COVID on January 15, 2021. COVID quarantine time completed and considered recovered on January 25. Received Covid vaccine on January 29, 2021. Sent to emergency room for evaluation of agitation on February 6. Multiple falls within this time frame with escalating agitation, restlessness, and insomnia. Patient diagnosed with psychosis and passed away on March 2, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1087949

Age: 90

COVID history: June 2020

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/28/21

Location: New Hampshire

Date died: 3/6/21

Write-up: History of COVID in June 2020. Receiving hospice services since August 1. Vaccinated on January 28, 2021. Prior to death resident began refusing meals and failing overall. On February 18, jaundiced skin. Comfort measures maintained as resident continued to have slow decline and passed on March 6, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1000401

Age: 91

COVID history: April 2020

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: 1/18/21

Location: Foreign

Date died: January 2021

Write-up: History of COVID in April 2020. Received Covid vaccine on January 18, 2021. The patient died January 2021.

VAERS ID: 1000477

Age: 72

COVID history: 12/30/2020

Sex: Female

Vaccinated: mid-January 2021

Location: Foreign

Date died: mid-January 2021

Write-up: History of COVID on December 30, 2020. Patient had sparse infection symptoms, no fever, but felt more tired than usual after the COVID-19 infection. She was vaccinated with Covid vaccine in mid-January 2021 and fell ill 5 days later, decreased consciousness and right-side paresis. The reporter stated it was similar to a clinical picture in the event of a stroke, unknown if it was an ischemic stroke or caused by bleeding. She died shortly thereafter.

