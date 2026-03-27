CPAC 2026 has been a failure. Trump’s unpopularity with young conservatives is a big reason why

'A lot of people I knew who just voted for Trump because they thought it was cool, are just now being like, 'I can't stand the guy,'' said one attendee.

(LifeSiteNews) — The annual Conservative Political Action Conference, also known as CPAC, comes to a close on Saturday. By all indications, it has been a major dud.

Unlike years past, this CPAC did not include President Trump, Vice President Vance, or other prominent members of the Republican Party. Many of the persons who spoke at it were lesser-known politicians and influencers.

Several videos of participants have been making their way around social media. One viral clip shows a young man predicting the GOP will get “destroyed” in the midterms this year.

“A lot of people I knew who just voted for Trump because they thought it was cool, are just now being like, ‘I can’t stand the guy,’” he said.

Gen Z CPAC attendee says Republicans “are going to get destroyed in the midterms”: “A lot of people I knew who just voted for Trump because they thought it was cool, are just now being like, ‘I can’t stand the guy.'” pic.twitter.com/4u28OqSs1q — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 26, 2026

Gen Z has indeed cooled on Trump, primarily because of his war against Iran and his buddying up to Israel. “There’s a resentment now with younger Republicans toward Israel because they feel like the US put Israel before them,” Richard Baris, a conservative pollster, told CNN recently. College student Alexander Selby told the outlet something similar. “He campaigned on no new wars … a lot of people — conservatives, young conservatives right now are kind of disillusioned with Trump,” he said.

At the same time, older Republicans are buying lock, stock, and barrel what Trump is selling. “When this [war] gets taken care of, it’s going to be peace. I’m on Truth Social, that’s the only social media I do … he’s got a plan. He’s a genius,” an older white woman who attended CPAC told left-wing outlet MS NOW.

CPAC attendee says Trump “is the president of peace”: “When this gets taken care of, it’s going to be peace. I’m on Truth Social, that’s the only social media I do… he’s got a plan. He’s a genius.” pic.twitter.com/UXTNuPmQdT — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 26, 2026

The woman’s comments suggest a major division is emerging on the political right. Young voters and America First conservatives view Trump as having betrayed his base by striking Iran, while older Republicans are standing by him and believe his war is necessary.

An MS NOW reporter who attended the event noted the stark differences. “I was receiving an alternative reality. I asked them about gas prices, they say they don’t blame Trump. They say it was worse under Biden. I asked them about Iran, multiple people said that is America First,” she said.

Reporter at CPAC: “I was receiving an alternative reality. I asked them about gas prices, they say they don’t blame Trump. They say it was worse under Biden. I asked them about Iran, multiple people said that is America First.” pic.twitter.com/l2usr0onjv — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 26, 2026

The most glaring sign that something is amiss with President Trump’s coalition occurred when CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp asked the crowd if they wanted to see “impeachment” hearings. Instead of shouting “no,” a decent number of them actually cheered.

An attempt by @mschlapp to hype up the CPAC crowd goes horribly wrong — “How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?” [cheers] “That was the wrong answer…” pic.twitter.com/PQUCThdgV3 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 27, 2026

Trump’s popularity is certainly waning, and he only has himself to blame. The advisers he has surrounded himself with, coupled with his decision to do pretty much whatever the pro-Israel faction within his party wants, has left many longtime Trump voters feeling alienated. If Trump does not do an immediate course correction, not only is the GOP going be slaughtered in the midterms, as voter turnout will undoubtedly be far less than what it was in 2024, his historic coalition very well may break apart for good.

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