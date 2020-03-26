Data show many cases of coronavirus are in people aged 20–44

March 26, 2020 (American Thinker) — Recent data of coronavirus cases in the United States show that 40% of those requiring hospitalization have been between the ages of 20 and 54. For those in critical condition who require intensive care, 12% have been between the ages of 20 and 44.

The mortality rate from the virus remains highest among the very old, with the greatest number of deaths being those 85 and older. But the younger cohort who are developing serious complications is concerning. As of this writing, the CDC is monitoring these cases to see if they comprise people with underlying health conditions or not. If not, that would represent a shift in the trend.

Related to that, there are a few reports that suggest that some who recover from the virus may be left with significantly impaired lung function for many years. Such long-term consequences can occur after pneumonia, but there seems to be evidence that damage done to the lungs in severe cases of coronavirus is particularly harsh due, in part, to the way the virus affects all of the lung tissue rather than just small areas.

Meanwhile, when comparing this virus to the season flu, there are stark realities one cannot ignore. The coronavirus has a much longer incubation period, is far more contagious, and requires more hospitalizations, and even using the most conservative number, it has a mortality rate ten times that of the flu (1% compared to 0.1%).

Trump is right. This is a war.

I have no idea if our response has been too much or too little, or if it will prove to have been just right. It certainly seems unsustainable. But for now, stay home, wash your hands, and pray.

This post originally appeared at the American Thinker. It is published here with permission from the author.