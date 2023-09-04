Davos billionaires like George Soros are pulling the strings of globalist ‘green’ policies

Who is London Mayor Sadiq Khan really working for when he implements his expanded low emissions zone as part of his C40 agenda? Londoners? The Labour party? Or the eco-fanatics and the multi-billionaire Davos globalists?

(The Daily Sceptic) — There’s a quite a lot of heat and noise being generated at the moment about London Mayor Khan’s expanded ULEZ (Ultra-Low Emission Zone) which is supposed to start at the beginning of September. But what few seem to have noticed is that Khan’s ULEZ is just a very small part of a much larger program to control how our rulers believe we should live our lives.

Khan’s ULEZ is part of the C40 programme:

C40 is a global network of mayors of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis. It was founded in 2005 as C20, and has since expanded to its current network of 96 cities, including London.

Here’s a link to the C40 website, in case you think I’m making this up.

Here’s an overview of what the mayors of the 96 C40 cities are planning for us:

It’s the usual measures to make our lives poorer, more restricted, more miserable and more controlled by our rulers:

buying fewer clothes each year and making those clothes last longer,

eating less meat and fewer dairy products,

taking fewer flights,

“enhancing building utilisation” which could sound a lot like squeezing ever more people into ever smaller homes,

reduced car ownership and reduced travel by car,

making all our technological devices last longer – does that mean restrictions on how often we can buy new devices as part of our “individual carbon budgets”?

And guess who is the C40 Chair?

Yup. it’s our favouritest mayor – Mayor Khan.

Many people have been wondering why Khan is implementing the ULEZ expansion when not only Londoners but also several Labour politicians (including leader Kier Starmer) seem to be against it, blaming it for Labour’s failure to win the Uxbridge by-election.

Well, hopefully you are now aware that the expanded ULEZ is just a tiny part of a much larger globalist agenda which looks suspiciously like a form of climate-catastrophist lockdown for us “useless eaters.” So, it should be clear why Khan is driving this through in spite of the howls of opposition and in spite of the doubts of his own Labour Party.

There’s a lot more I could write about the C40 Cities assault on our lifestyles. But you can go to the C40 website if you’d like more information. However, there’s just one thing I should add – I found it interesting to look at who is actually funding this horror story. Here’s a link to the funders page.

Major funders include eco-organizations such as the Climateworks Foundation, Global Environmental Facility, the Climate Change Collaboration, and the European Climate Foundation; governments such as the U.K. government, the German government, and the Danish government; and foundations set up by billionaires such as Bloomberg Philanthropies, IKEA, the Hewlett Foundation, Fondation L’Oréal, Google, and Novo Nordisk.

Moreover, there is one more major funder which surely deserves a special mention – the Open Society Foundations. The Open Society Foundations website explains “George Soros is the founder of the Open Society Foundations. He has given away more than $32 billion of his personal fortune to fund the Open Society Foundations’ work around the world.”

So who is Khan really working for when he implements his expanded ULEZ as part of his C40 agenda? Londoners? The Labour party? Or the eco-fanatics and the multi-billionaire Davos globalists? I’ll leave you to decide.

David Craig is the author of There is No Climate Crisis, available as an e-book or paperback from Amazon.

Reprinted with permission from The Daily Sceptic.

