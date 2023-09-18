Dear Trump: Abortion isn’t a business deal where ‘both sides’ have valid points

Democrats oppose minimal limits on abortion. How can Trump seriously think there is a deal to be made?

(LifeSiteNews) — There’s no legitimate deal that can be made on abortion, despite what the former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner might think.

President Donald Trump believes he will make a deal on abortion that will make “both sides” happy.

Trump reiterated his position during a recent “Meet the Press” interview, but he has made this argument throughout his campaign. “I think they’re all going to like me, I think both sides are going to like me…. what’s going to happen is you’re going to come up with a number of weeks or months, you’re going to come up with a number, that’s going to make people happy,” Trump said.

Trump: “DeSanctus was willing to sign a 5 week ban, a 6 week ban.” MTP: “Would you support that?” Trump: “I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake.” pic.twitter.com/OHhl4n3y1j — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 17, 2023

Abortion is a binary issue – one side believes it is generally okay to kill innocent human life and the other side knows that life begins at the moment of conception and all preborn babies are deserving of protection from killing.

Politicians may make decisions to support certain restrictions as a matter of strategy, but that does not change the biological fact and moral truth that all preborn babies have human rights. Passing legislation on abortion is not like building a golf course or constructing luxury apartment buildings where various sides want to work together so everyone wins and makes money.

In just the past few years, Democrats in the Congress, with few exceptions, have rejected limits on abortion at 20-weeks and rejected laws against leaving babies to die if they survive abortions. Leading Democratic governors have signed legislation that allows abortion through all nine months of pregnancy without exception. These people are not going to come along and meet pro-lifers halfway.

Nor should pro-lifers be interested in any sort of compromise legislation. Some presidential candidates have floated at least a 15-week federal ban, while still wanting states to push for more protections at the state level. Trump refuses to commit to even these modest protections which would eliminate only seven percent of abortions, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The popular six-week bills that have been passed in some Republican states post-Dobbs are off the table for Trump, who criticized Governor Ron DeSantis again in the “Meet the Press” interview for signing the law. It is not a good sign for Trump’s plans for a compromise that he already disdains even the moderate approach to abortion some Republican states have taken.

That means that the best Trump could do on limits would be likely a 20-week abortion bill, which would protect around one percent of babies from abortion. But Democrats oppose even those minimal limits.

Trump the dealmaker should know better. Some of his initiatives on less contentious issues, such as taxes, failed to garner bipartisan support. For example, Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act failed to win a single Democratic vote in the House and Senate. Republicans and Trump could not convince Democrats to join in giving money back to people – how will he rally enough votes to limit abortion, a central part of the Democratic Party platform?

Finally, Trump’s plans for a compromise, whatever it would look like, has already drawn criticism from pro-life leaders and commentators.

Live Action President Lila Rose called Trump’s position “pathetic” and “unacceptable.”

“Hey @realDonaldTrump, protecting human life at 5 or 6 weeks isn’t a ‘terrible thing’… it’s the right thing,” Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins wrote.

“Trump, after everything the left has done to him, still thinks that if he gives them a little baby murder they’ll like him,” Allie Beth Stuckey wrote. “This isn’t just evil, it is absolutely delusional. He fundamentally doesn’t get it.”

Abortion is the deliberate destruction of innocent human life. There can be no deal made with Democrats who reject this biological fact and moral truth.

