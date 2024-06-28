Democrat calls to replace Biden emerge after president’s disastrous debate performance

Joe Biden was incoherent, stumbling, disjointed and generally showing all of the signs of cognitive decline the media have previously denied witnessing. The curtain of denial and pretending has fallen. The emperor is naked.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Across the broad political spectrum of leftists and professional Democrats, the apoplexy is consistent. Everyone is freaking out about how terrible Joe Biden did in the debate against President Trump.

Biden was incoherent, stumbling, disjointed and generally showing all of the signs of cognitive decline the media have previously denied witnessing. However, even the most political spin-masters on the Democrat side of the spectrum will not spin this one. The curtain of denial and pretending has fallen. The emperor is naked, the crowd admits.

The number one theme being repeated by the professional left is the discussion of replacing Joe Biden with another candidate. I suspected that was the entire reason for a presidential debate to take place before the conventions.

I have outlined my prediction for almost two years. California Governor Gavin Newsom is certainly smiling, and there’s a reason why his aunt (in law) Nancy Pelosi, earlier gave up her leadership position to free up some time. Keep watching.

The side-by-side of President Trump and Joe Biden was brutal for the Democrats, and all of the debate structures built in by CNN to assist Biden ended up backfiring. It was a hot mess, because Joe Biden is a hot mess.

Donald Trump did great. MAGA is ascending. The pretenses have dropped.

The meltdowns are as glorious as election night 2016.

Sad… pathetic… all of it.

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

