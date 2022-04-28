Democrat obsession with gender treatment is damaging our children

Politicians are pushing reassignment surgery heavily, but it America's children who are paying the heavy price for this.

(Family Research Council) – When Julie woke up from her double mastectomy in the children’s hospital in Syracuse, she expected to feel elated. Instead, she only felt numb. It wasn’t supposed to be like this, she thought.

Years later, she looks back with anger at the “collaborative idiocy” that crushed her spirit, permanently scarred her body, and left her feeling empty, betrayed, and alone. Like so many victims of the mutilating treatments this White House calls “livesaving,” Julie will never fully get her life back. We’ve gone too far, the survivors of this movement are crying out. And no one, not even the president, is listening.

For Suzy Weiss, who tells their stories, the emotions must be difficult to contain. In a powerful piece called “The Testosterone Hangover,” Weiss is a witness to the pain of these trusting souls – women who were pushed along a path that would ultimately destroy their young adulthood.

Chloe was only 15 when her mother sat nervously in the waiting room, waiting for word on her daughter’s breast removal. Like so many of the teenagers sucked into this world, she was unhappy with how she looked and spent a lot of time on Tumblr, immersed in trans messaging. She remembers sitting on her bed at the tender age of 12, wondering if she was meant to live as a boy.

Two years later, Weiss recounts, Chloe was taking puberty blockers and testosterone injections. By June of 2020, she was wheeled into an operating room for a drastic surgery that she would regret for the rest of her life.

Eleven months later, she was still confined to her bed, struggling with the restrictions of “nipple grafts” and other side effects. She started to miss “being pretty” and made the brave announcement that she was going to detransition – a move that made her even more of an outcast at school.

Today, she misses the feminine body that she left behind. “I was looking for a niche to fit in and a sense of fulfillment.” Now, she tells Weiss, “I don’t really believe in gender identity at all.”

Meanwhile, people at the highest levels of government seem fixated on casting our sons and daughters in these horror stories – even going so far as to force taxpayers to fund the harm. Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-Ill.), one of the many Republicans appalled by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s insistence that children are “entitled” to these treatments, pushed back.

She demanded to know if it was “child abuse,” as the American College of Pediatricians has labeled it, to perform sterilizing surgeries on kids as young as 12. Becerra refused to answer. “[The Biden administration is] doing nothing but engaging in extreme woke politics with children being their victims,” she said angrily on “Washington Watch.” “I can’t even think of enough bad adjectives to describe this. It’s evil, it’s insane.”

And the mainstream press is enabling it. Just recently, the much-maligned PolitiFact, whose obvious political agenda has made its “fact-checking” a punch line, weighed in on the exchange between Miller and Becerra. “Miller said the Biden administration is ‘encouraging children to take chemical castration drugs and undergo surgeries,’ and ‘are lying to children by telling them puberty blockers are reversible…’ We rate this claim as FALSE.”

That’s news to the medical community, groups of which have openly admitted that puberty blockers are not “fully reversible.”

The Society for Evidence Based Gender Medicine (SEGM) has warned repeatedly that “[l]ittle is known about the long-term side effects of hormone or puberty blockers in children with gender dysphoria.” As experts repeatedly point out, several of these hormones are off-label drugs that haven’t been studied for their impact on children.

But there are plenty of things experts do know about the side effects, including: “When puberty blockers are administered in early puberty and followed by cross-sex hormones,” SEGM notes, “sterility is expected.”

Even transgender activists – many of whom blazed this trail and underwent radical operations themselves – have been horrified at the rush to transition children. One, a doctor, is speaking out publicly, sounding the alarm that this wave is rooted in social influence, not genuine gender dysphoria.

“I have these private thoughts: ‘This has gone too far. It’s going to get worse. I don’t want any part of it’,” said Erica Anderson, who, until recently was “on the forefront of transgender care.” He underwent dramatic surgery in his late 50s but believes strongly that the pendulum has swung “to an extreme.”

“A fair number of kids are getting into it because it’s trendy,” he told the Washington Post. “I think in our haste to be supportive, we’re missing that element… Teenagers influence each other.” Anderson thinks children are leaning into gender treatments, hoping it helps with other psychological problems – and then struggling to dig out of the depression when it doesn’t.

“I have a dictum: When in doubt, doubt,” he told the LA paper. “Questioning is a good thing. How are you going to find out if you are lockstep with whatever conclusion you come to first?”

Helena Kerschner, an outspoken detransitioner with one of the biggest platforms, is grateful for anyone who raises a red flag. “I had a ton of issues with my academics and my mental health, but I never really got help with that,” Helena said. “As soon as I said I was trans, it was all-hands on deck.”

But after a year and a half on drugs, she started to self-harm. “The reality I was living was not lining up with the fantasy I’d had as a teen… It was a crushing and terrifying feeling.”

To her, this White House’s obsession with gender treatments is terrifying. “The fact that there [are] adults as high up as in the Biden administration putting out these claims that young people need to medically transition is really dangerous. There’s no logic to it.”

Fortunately for this generation, there are leaders like Mary Miller who will lay it all on the line to stop more Julies, Chloes, and Helenas from living this nightmare. When PolitiFact and the rest of the Left’s bullies come after her, she says, “I’m going to fight back. If they want to fight, they can bring it on. Because… I’m not backing down.” Thank goodness.

For more on the mountain of facts the Biden administration is covering up to force this issue, check out FRC’s paper by Dr. Jennifer Bauwens, “Transgenderism Has a Science Problem.”

Reprinted with permission from Family Research Council

