Democrat Senate candidate falsely claims Bible is silent on abortion, homosexual ‘marriage’

James Talarico, who is running for U.S. Senate, wants to see in the Bible that which is not there and not see that which is there.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Bible says nothing about abortion and homosexual “marriage,” according to a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.

James Talarico is currently running to be the nominee for the 2026 Senate race in Texas. Currently the seat is held by Republican John Cornyn. Talarico is a state representative.

“The Bible doesn’t mention abortion or gay marriage, but it goes on and on about forgiving debt, liberating the poor, and healing the sick,” Talarico’s campaign account posted, along with a video of him making similar remarks in a bland chapel of some sort. “The closest thing we have to the kingdom of heaven is a multiracial, multicultural democracy where power is truly shared among all people.”

Talarico went on to list things that would be needed for this country to truly be Christian, while also denying that the country could ever become a Christian nation.

The country, meaning taxpayers, would need to provide universal healthcare, house and feed every child, support “LGBTQ neighbors,” and bailout student loan holders. In other words, the Bible says nothing about killing babies or protecting God’s design for sexuality but happens to support Talarico’s exact political agenda.

.@JamesTalarico: The Bible doesn’t mention abortion or gay marriage, but it goes on and on about forgiving debt, liberating the poor, and healing the sick. The closest thing we have to the kingdom of heaven is a multiracial, multicultural democracy where power is truly shared… pic.twitter.com/zz8lJaGbub — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) December 21, 2025

Before diving into all the things wrong with Talarico’s statement, it would be good to understand the strategy here.

Democrats often fail to win over white, male Christian voters because their agenda is effeminate and out of touch with masculinity, though party leaders do not understand this.

White, male Christian voters, and right-leaning men in general, are concerned about grown men invading girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports. They are concerned about protecting their right to hunt and defend their homes with guns. Many do not like the idea of public-school teachers grooming young kids to claim to be transgender.

However, what Democrats think they can do to win is to sprinkle on some vaguely Christian themes over their left-wing agenda and hope right-leaning men are too stupid to notice. This is the same strategy used with no success by Pete Buttigieg, a homosexual who is “married” to another man. Indeed, Buttigieg himself claimed while running for the Democratic presidential nomination that the Bible is unclear on the issue of abortion. Pro-life Republicans, Buttigieg claimed in 2019, “hold everybody in line with this one kind of piece of doctrine about abortion.”

“Then again, you know, there’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath,” he said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” a show popular with black Americans. “And so even that is something that we can interpret differently.”

In 2020, Buttigieg also suggested a voter concerned about homosexuality should think more generally about welcoming strangers and feeding the hungry. In other words, focus less on promoting sexual morality and think about church as just another social service operator.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also used this strategy to no avail when he suggested the real “Golden Rule” means letting women kill their babies through all nine months of pregnancy.

“We’ve got a Golden Rule, mind your own damn business,” Walz said to applause at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. It’s easy to imagine a 27-year-old gender studies major writing that line for Walz and thinking it would be a clever way to get Christians to vote for Walz and Kamala Harris – after all, he said “Golden Rule!”

Having established this, we can now touch on just a few of the many problems with Talarico’s claims, and those of his fellow Democrats.

Claim: Bible doesn’t say anything about abortion

This claim presupposes all moral laws must be explicitly spelled out in the Bible. Instead, we can extrapolate moral teachings based on general principles – something Talarico himself tries to do by saying healing the sick must refer to so-called universal healthcare.

Of course, the Bible is clear that “thou shalt not kill.” And it would be odd to claim that God, the Creator of all life, would be okay with killing preborn babies.

As. St. Pope John Paul II explains in Evangelium Vitae:

The texts of Sacred Scripture never address the question of deliberate abortion and so do not directly and specifically condemn it. But they show such great respect for the human being in the mother’s womb that they require as a logical consequence that God’s commandment ‘You shall not kill’ be extended to the unborn child as well.

Early Catholics, through the present day, have confirmed this truth. Consider that the apocryphal “Apocalypse of Peter,” dated to around 100 to 150 A.D., suggests that women who have abortions are not only in hell but are tormented by babies. While this is not in the canon, and was not written by St. Peter, it suggests that even early Christians view abortion as a grave sin.

Claim: Bible does not say anything about homosexual ‘marriage’

Liberals are torn amongst themselves – some will claim the Bible says nothing about homosexuality, while others claim that the Bible supports homosexuality. Catholic Answers apologist Trent Horn addresses both claims here and here.

In fact, the Bible, along with the Catholic Church, is quite clear in condemning homosexual behavior. Genesis, Leviticus, Romans, and Corinthians, to name a few, all expressly condemn homosexual behavior. Because the admonition is included in the New Testament, it is clear it was not just a temporary law for the Israelites.

Talarico also does not understand the Bible

James Talarico is clearly confused about the Bible and sexual morality. However, he also misunderstands Bible verses. While Jesus certainly does heal the sick and call on us to forgive debts, this is about sins and forgiving those who sin against us. It is not simply a literal admonition to bring cold medicine to those who are sick.

Certainly, forgiving those who have sinned against us might mean forgiving literal debts. Forgiving actual monetary debts could be a form of mercy as well – for example, a hospital who waives a massive medical debt for a poor person. And physically caring for the sick is one way we live out our Christianity.

But Christ did not come to simply call for a big government system that wiped away student loan debt and instituted a so-called single-payer healthcare system.

Talarico wants to see in the Bible that which is not there and not see that which is there. For him, we might pray that he be cleared of his spiritual blindness and the veil of ignorance lifted.

Share











