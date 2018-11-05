Featured Image
Democratic candidate for governor helped kill his own mother via euthanasia

November 5, 2018 (National Review) – A recent article in the New Yorker extolling the (probable) next Governor of California reveals that Gavin Newsom helped his mother commit assisted suicide. From the article:

Newsom's sister, Hilary, said that when their mother had breast cancer, in her fifties, he was difficult to reach. "Gavin had trouble explaining to me how hard for him it was to be with her when she was dying, and I had trouble explaining to him how much I needed him," she said. "Back then, he seemed like the kind of guy who would never change a diaper."

In May, 2002, his mother decided to end her life through assisted suicide. Newsom recalled, "She left me a message, because I was too busy: 'Hope you're well. Next Wednesday will be the last day for me. Hope you can make it.'

I saved the cassette with the message on it, that's how sick I am." He crossed his arms and jammed his hands into his armpits. "I have P.T.S.D., and this is bringing it all back," he said. "The night before we gave her the drugs, I cooked her dinner, hard-boiled eggs, and she told me, 'Get out of politics.' She was worried about the stress on me."

When I first read the piece, I assumed she didn't die in California because assisted suicide was a felony there in 2002, and Newsom was a member of the San Francisco Board of  Supervisors sworn to uphold the law. Wrong.  She died in San Francisco.

Awful.

Published with permission from National Review.

