Democrats are pitching themselves as the war party in their final message to voters

Kamala Harris' presidential campaign is superficially confusing and garbled, but underneath its contradictory and incoherent messaging there is one consistent pitch: vote for us to keep the ruling class in place and ensure the continuation of wars.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Kamala Harris campaign says she’s running to stop the bloodshed in Gaza. Well, that’s what she says in Michigan, where the most voters are paying attention to the suffering of Palestinians. (Out of all the U.S. states, Michigan is home to the highest number of Middle Eastern immigrants.)

In Pennsylvania, meanwhile, where Democratic polling found more pro-Israel voters, the Harris campaign is vowing to defend Israel’s actions in Gaza. The exact opposite message.

As CNN reported: “Ads running in Pennsylvania, where undecided Jewish voters could factor into the state’s outcome, highlight how [Harris] will ‘stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself.’ Meanwhile, ads targeted in Michigan, with its large Arab American population, highlight how ‘she will not be silent about the human suffering occurring in Gaza.'”

“I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself,” Harris says in the Pennsylvania ad, “and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself…”

Meanwhile, in Michigan, an ad shows Harris saying: “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. Our common humanity compels us to act.”

CNN adds: “The Harris campaign declined to comment.”

If you’re not very politically involved, you might be puzzled. I’ll clear it up for you.

Harris’ presidential campaign is superficially confusing and garbled, but underneath its pandering, contradictory, and incoherent messaging there is one consistent pitch:

Vote for us to prop up the military-industrial complex, to keep the ruling class in place, and to ensure the continuation of wars.

READ: Lila Rose says she will vote for Trump, cites Harris’ ‘objectively worse’ abortion record

Harris herself, after all, isn’t a candidate with any organic movement of voters behind her. Sure, she has mega-wealthy surrogates from Hollywood and from the inner circles of Washington, D.C. But that only proves my point. The Harris-Walz ticket is backed not by the punks and dissidents that were the pride and joy of liberal activism in the past, but by politically conniving military brass and shadowy intelligence officials, by cynical corporate executives, and by political families and their megadonors.

Remember, Harris was polling at roughly 2 percent among Democratic voters during the primaries ahead of the 2020 election before she ended her unsuccessful bid to be president. And rather than listen to voters, the Democratic Party chose to directly suppress their own base in order to “install” Harris (I use the word used by the leaders of grassroots left-wing organizations) and create the 2024 Democratic ticket by fiat.

Even in the final week of the presidential race, the Harris campaign and its surrogates have spent enormous efforts to warn that Republican nominee Donald Trump is a threat to… Liz Cheney. That’s right, the daughter of the infamous Republican vice president (and architect of decades of bloodshed) Dick Cheney.

But that’s not all the Harris ticket has had to say in this last week of the cycle. They also touted just six days ago that they had earned the endorsement of… Barbara Bush – daughter of former President George W. Bush.

Harris is the face of a DNC, a ruling class, and an unaccountable bureaucratic state (and its corporate partners) all desperate to cling to power, and to keep the grubby hands of the American people from having any say in their actions. Including, and perhaps especially, anti-war voters on the political left.

And here’s the main problem with that: it comes just as the corrupt and unpopular Benjamin Netanyahu regime in Israel is engaging in an all-out genocide in Gaza, while also poising itself to escalate a war with Lebanon and others that could soon go global if left unchecked.

So the message of the Democratic Party in 2024 isn’t all that puzzling after all. It’s really quite simple, even if so incredibly unappealing that it’s hard to believe a major party would go into Election Day with such a pitch.

Just as the world stands on the brink of World War III, the Democratic Party has decided to make this its closing message: “We are the war party.”

