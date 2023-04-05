Democrats cry ‘insurrection’ over Jan. 6 while using the DOJ to terrorize political opposition

'No matter how Merrick Garland or Joe Biden spin it, this is not about justice, but about eliminating the biggest threat to Biden’s re-election,' charged editor and author Frank Miele.

(WND News Center) — For years already, the Democrats and their media cheering section have harped on the “insurrection” on January 6, 2021, when hundreds of those supporting President Donald Trump flooded the U.S. Capitol to object to what they saw as a faulty election.

Now, a retired newspaper editor and author of “What Matters Most: God, Country, Family and Friends,” is explaining why a thousand people have been accused of crimes and jailed, another thousand are predicted to face arrest, and the messaging continues unabated.

“No matter how Merrick Garland or Joe Biden spin it, this is not about justice, but about eliminating the biggest threat to Biden’s re-election,” explained Frank Miele in an article at RealClearWire.

He points out, “The Democrats say that Jan. 6 was the worst attack on American democracy since the civil war. They call it an insurrection, but if it was indeed the worst since 1865, no one but a fool would dare claim it even remotely approached the scale of the bloody war between the states.”

“And if you weren’t a fool, you might conclude that Jan. 6 was nothing like an insurrection. It wasn’t violent in the sense of an armed rebellion. It wasn’t organized. And it didn’t seek to overthrow the government, but to protect the Constitution. In more ways than not, it was a defense of American democracy, not an attack on it.”

He added, “Yet somehow, the Democrats (yes, members of the same Democratic Party that instigated the civil war) were able to use the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol as a means to terrorize their political enemies and to punish those who used their rights of free speech and free thought to question the legitimacy of the Biden presidency.”

Miele warned that Democrats who are insisting that U.S. elections are always beyond reproach, even though they themselves have fought the results in the past, are now intent on “making examples out of American citizens who believed that a corrupt election had been held in 2020.”

“There was no insurrection on Jan. 6, but that doesn’t mean the people will be patient forever,” he wrote.

He cited the real agenda displayed by those on the left:

By insisting that U.S. elections are always beyond reproach, the Democrats and their allies in the media have de facto criminalized the formerly protected speech of millions of Americans who have lost confidence in the electoral system. And the Justice Department, on behalf of President Biden, has decided to make an example of the Jan. 6 protesters in order to quell dissent among Republicans who might otherwise be tempted to carry a Trump flag to the Capitol.

He noted that following a real “insurrection,” the civil war, President Andrew Johnson declared: “Unconditionally, and without reservation, to all and to every person who directly or indirectly participated in the late insurrection or rebellion, a full pardon and amnesty for the offence of treason against the United States, or of adhering to their enemies during the late civil war, with restoration of all rights, privileges, and immunities under the Constitution and the laws which have been made in pursuance thereof.”

Garland’s “Department of Retaliation,” however, demands that the “prosecutions” of those who are guilty of no more than trespassing impose “lengthy prison terms in unfathomable conditions.”

He pointed out the Democrats’ follow-up to earlier failed attacks on Trump was a “special counsel” to investigate him – which he pointed out was no more or less than a campaign to prevent him from opposing Biden in the 2024 race.

Miele added, “Even more outrageous is claiming that Trump was guilty of treason or inciting a riot because he asked his supporters to walk from the Ellipse to the Capitol on Jan. 6 ‘to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.’ That’s not incitement; it’s First Amendment-protected political speech.”

“And when Trump said, ‘We fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,’” Miele continued, “he wasn’t talking about invading the Capitol; he was specifically talking about fighting against election fraud. Any other interpretation is disingenuous.”

He added another warning: “Why can’t the Democrats and their sympathizers like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger see that their obdurate persecution of Trump voters will have the opposite effect? Instead of bringing their opponents to heel, they will just foment greater hatred and distrust among those who already feel abandoned and rejected by their government.”

Reprinted with permission from WND News Center.

