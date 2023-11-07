Democrats growing nervous as Trump changes the demographics of Republican support

Trump currently leads Biden in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, according to a recent New York Times/Siena poll.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Much is being made of the New York Times/Siena poll of battleground states. Indeed, the professional Democrats are apoplectic with the results, and the deeper you dig into the poll the worse it looks for Joe Biden.

Trump leads Biden in five of the six states – Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan – which would likely be enough to give him the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Biden leads in the sixth state, Wisconsin. Trump leads by at least four percentage points in each of the other five states:

Extending the results, if the election were held today, President Trump would win over 300 electoral votes. However, lesser discussed is the structure of the race that is specific to MAGAnomics and President Trump. Within the poll, President Trump is carrying the largest coalition of support amid black Democrats (22 percent) and Latinos (40 percent) in Republican history. This is very unique to President Trump and not transferable to any other Republican candidate.

Within that reality, you find the reason for Politico and David Axelrod to sound the alarms. “Not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern, Axelrod wrote,” as he simultaneously suggested that Joe Biden drop out of the race.

‘[T]he stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore. Only @JoeBiden can make this decision,’ he continued. ‘If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?’

As noted by Politico:

They’re not outliers in showing Biden in peril: A CBS News/YouGov national poll also released on Sunday showed Trump leading Biden 51 percent to 48 percent – a reversal of Biden’s 51 percent to 47 percent victory in the 2020 election. The poll results have already prompted tons of handwringing among prominent Democrats within half a day of their release. But it’s not just the topline numbers that should make the party wary of next year – and potentially uneasy about the off-year elections this week. It’s also what’s buried in the crosstabs and the other questions – specific areas of weakness for Biden on policy, personal attributes and among key segments of the electorate central to his bid for a second term.

What the poll indicates is that President Trump is carrying a more broad and diverse coalition of support than any Republican politician in modern political history.

And that reality has professional Democrats having fits – highlighted in the face of George Stephanopoulos.

If the election were held today, former President Donald Trump would easily beat President Joe Biden with over 300 electoral votes, according to a new swing state poll from The New York Times and Siena College. https://t.co/4at08MgkQ8 — Axios (@axios) November 5, 2023

NYT POLL: "The more diverse the swing state, the farther Mr. Biden was behind" pic.twitter.com/ozjSNeJ2dr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023

ONE YEAR FROM ELECTION DAY: "76% of adults in this poll say the country is headed in the WRONG direction. Only 23% — less than a quarter of the country — say that we're headed on the right track." pic.twitter.com/O4rYaNKZnL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023

After another round of brutal polling for Biden, the ABC panel is openly discussing Biden stepping aside: "They don't know who that Democrat would be right now — I don't think that people look at Kamala Harris and feel like she is ready…" pic.twitter.com/XmusjSdpgc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

