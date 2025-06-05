Democrats hire left-wing abortion activist to help them understand male voters

Democrats plan to spend $20 million on an effort run by a pro-abortion woman to learn how to reach young men who voted for Trump in 2024.

(LifeSiteNews) – A pro-abortion activist will help Democrats figure out why they are doing so poorly with young men — a move that suggests the party has not learned anything and may continue to lean into social issues.

Former NARAL president Ilyse Hogue is among a small group leading a doomed $20 million effort to improve the Democratic Party’s outreach to young male voters, who helped President Donald Trump win last November.

Hogue’s Speaking with American Men project plans to spend $20 million in the next two years, according to Politico.

“Democrats can’t win these folks over if they’re not speaking the language that young men are speaking,” Hogue said. Joining the effort is Colin Allred, a former Congressman who lost to Texas Senator Ted Cruz in a 2024 Senate race.

The project reportedly includes studying the “syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality” to attract male voters, according to Chron.

It is part of a broader effort by the Democratic Party to try to replicate Trump’s success reaching male voters through popular podcasters like Joe Rogan and Theo Von, even though the party shows no signs of moving away from their most toxic positions on LGBT issues. The Democrats want their own Joe Rogan, but they miss the point.

The Democratic Party has trouble with young men, and males in general, because it has the wrong stance on public issues. Frankly, the party often comes off as effeminate and insincere.

Democrats tried to win over male voters late in the campaign by (dangerously) firing loud guns at close range and playing football video game Madden online – with Tim Walz scoring zero points during a boring conversation about Social Security with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They also tried running ads with Walz talking about fixing his pickup truck (because men like trucks!) while rambling on about Project 2025, which was simply a long policy playbook by the Heritage Foundation.

Furthermore, the Democrats ignore, amidst talk of “toxic masculinity,” how men want to protect their home and families and provide, either for their wife or for their dreams to get married and have kids down the road. Trump won by running on law and order, enforcing the border, and protecting girls and women from men entering their locker rooms, bathrooms, and sports teams.

Democrats think they can win over these voters by just going on the right podcasts or running sleek digital ads on video game streaming platforms. Male voters probably saw reasonable efforts by Republicans to protect young kids from pornographic materials in libraries and schools and found that attractive. On the other hand, they saw Democrats shrieking about “book banning,” even though everyone knows those books were still available; they just would be made inaccessible to kids without parental supervision.

Even more so, the Democrats hired a Democrat who supports men playing in women’s sports and a former pro-abortion leader to run their efforts.

The Democrats did not need to spend $20 million to learn to talk about abortion more — it is already an obsession. Young male voters won’t be swayed by a female pro-abortion activist telling them to vote for the party so they can abort their own kids! Pete Buttigieg tried that leading into the election with the failed and laughable “White Dudes for Harris” campaign.

“But, of course, men are also more free in a country where we have a president who stands up for things like access to abortion care,” he said. “Men are more free when the leader of the free world and the leader of this country supports access to birth control and access to IVF.” The comments are degrading to men, suggesting they are “more free” when they can have sex without consequence and their partner can run and have an abortion.

Those comments do nothing to address the concerns of men who just want a good job and a chance to buy a first home.

There are probably ways Democrats can appeal to male voters, but it relies on them becoming more like Republicans. They need to stop focusing on promoting the LGBT agenda and obsessively focusing on abortions and pronouns.

But their current hires do not seem set on doing so.

